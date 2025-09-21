21 food and drink events to check out this October in metro Atlanta

Sample the flavors of Midtown and nearby restaurants during this event from Taste of Atlanta. Tickets include unlimited bites from more than 20 Midtown restaurants plus beer, wine and cocktail tastings. There will also be cooking demonstrations, live music and interactive experiences. Participating restaurants include Marcus Bar & Grille, Oreatha’s at the Point, Hawkers, Sublime Doughnuts and Boqueria.

6-10 p.m. Oct. 16. $95-125 per person. 1117 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. midtown.tasteofatlanta.com

Wine dinner with Epulae Kitchen

Chris Gaither, master sommelier and director of wine education at Brown Estate, will join Epulae Kitchen’s executive chef Jeff “Cheffrey” Thomas to create a four-course dinner with wine pairings from House of Brown by Brown Estate, Napa Valley’s first Black-owned winery. Menu offerings include scallop crudo, crab cappelletti, braised lamb roulade and coconut ice cream.

7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 17. $180-195 1331 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta. instagram.com/epulaekitchen

Sample the flavors of Midtown and nearby restaurants during this event from Taste of Atlanta. Tickets include unlimited bites from more than 20 Midtown restaurants plus beer, wine and cocktail tastings. There will also be cooking demonstrations, live music and interactive experiences. Participating restaurants include Marcus Bar & Grille, Oreatha’s at the Point, Hawkers, Sublime Doughnuts and Boqueria.

6-10 p.m. Oct. 16. $95-125 per person. 1117 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. midtown.tasteofatlanta.com

Wine dinner with Epulae Kitchen

Chris Gaither, master sommelier and director of wine education at Brown Estate, will join Epulae Kitchen’s executive chef Jeff “Cheffrey” Thomas to create a four-course dinner with wine pairings from House of Brown by Brown Estate, Napa Valley’s first Black-owned winery. Menu offerings include scallop crudo, crab cappelletti, braised lamb roulade and coconut ice cream.