21 food and drink events to check out this October in metro Atlanta

October is full of tasty things to do in metro Atlanta. You can read a book while sipping on bottomless mimosas, enjoy all the Big Green Egg has to offer and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Here’s our lineup:
Oktoberfest dinner menu
Petite Violette will offer an Oktoberfest dinner menu with traditional German and Bavarian appetizers, soup, entrees and dessert. Dishes include German sauerbraten, pork chop wiener schnitzel style, spaetzle and Bavarian dumpling.
Oct. 1-31. 2948 Clairmont Road, Atlanta. 404-634-6268, petitevioletterestaurant.com
Pink Kiss Fundraiser
Throughout October, Joey D’s Oak Room and New York Prime will join CentraArchy Restaurants Pink Kiss for the Cure campaign where they offer a Pink Kiss martini with 50% of the sales going toward breast cancer research and care.
Oct. 1-31. 1015 Crown Pointe Parkway, Dunwoody. 770-512-7063, joeydsoakroom.com
3424 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-846-0644, newyorkprime.com
Guest Mixologist Series
The guest mixologist series is back at Distillery of Modern Art. This month, Adam Morgan of Husk Nashville will share the Golden Rush Hour cocktail with Distillery of Modern Art corn whiskey, peach amaro, lemon and honey, with proceeds benefiting the Giving Kitchen.
Oct. 2-31. 2197 Irvindale Drive, Chamblee. 404-482-2663, distilleryofmodernart.com
Taste Brookhaven
Brookhaven City Centre will host this event featuring local chefs, mixologists and restaurants. Tickets include unlimited food, drinks and live music.
6-9 p.m. Oct. 2. 4001 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven. explorebrookhaven.com/events/taste-brookhaven-2025
Skiptoberfest
Skiptown will host an Oktoberfest celebration for pups and their people. The event will include live music, football, treat giveaways for pups, and pretzels, fall beers, pumpkin ale and fall coffee specials.
2-6 p.m. Oct. 4. $15 for a day pass. 200 Arizona Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-672-6689, skiptown.io/events/skiptoberfest-2025
Eggtoberfest
Head to Coolray Field in Lawrenceville for a festival featuring more than 200 cooks from across the country making a variety of dishes on the Big Green Egg. The event includes unlimited food samples, two drinks, a DJ and a kids zone. This year, proceeds will benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 4. Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. $89-$175 per person. biggreenegg.com/pages/eggtoberfest
Pride Rodeo
Coffee shop Finca to Filter and its sister wine bar Side Saddle Wine Saloon will host a Pride Rodeo featuring bandanna tie-dying, drag bingo and a mechanical bull.
Noon-11 p.m. Oct. 4. 680 Hamilton Ave. SE, Atlanta. finca.coffee/event/side-saddle-pride-party
Cookbook event
James Beard Award-winning author and chef Hank Shaw will celebrate the release of his cookbook “Borderlands: Recipes and Stories from the Rio Grande to the Pacific” at Chicheria Mexican Kitchen. The celebration will include a book signing and meet and greet, a special “Borderlands”-inspired five-course menu, cocktails and wine pairings and a Q&A with Shaw.
6-9 p.m. Oct. 5. $85 per person. 202 Chattahoochee Row, Atlanta. 404-343-0134, chicheriamx.com/borderlands
Bern’s Steak House Takeover
Tampa, Florida restaurant Bern’s Steak House will take over Reverence for an evening of dry-aged steaks, wine and dessert. Expect dishes like lamb with port wine cream; a tasting of aged strip steaks with traditional garnishes; and a chocolate tart with macadamia ice cream.
6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 7. $375 per person. 1117 W Peachtree St., Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events/berns-steak-house-takeover-at-reverence-a-rare-well-done-experience
Wine dinner at Nadair
Robert Sinskey, founder of Robert Sinskey Vineyards, will appear at Nadair for a wine dinner featuring a five-course menu and wines selected by sommelier Ashleigh McFadden. Expect dishes like halibut crudo with citrus and almonds; crab with apple and fennel; and lamb with farro.
6 p.m. Oct. 8. $225 per person. 1123 Zonolite Road NE, Atlanta. 404-941-7254, nadairatl.com
Atlanta Magazine Whiskey Festival
Atlanta magazine’s Whiskey Festival returns, featuring more than 30 spirits vendors. Tickets include unlimited samples of spirits, live music, cigars and food that complements the tasting experience.
6-10 p.m. Oct. 9. 775 Echo St. NW, Atlanta. $75-$100 per person. atlantamagazine.com/atlanta-magazine-whiskey-festival-2025
Books and Bubbly
TWO Urban Licks will host this book exchange on its patio. Guests can sip bottomless mimosas, coffee and tea while enjoying pastries, salad and fruit. Attendees are encouraged to bring more than one book to trade with fellow party-goers.
Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 11. $40 per person. 820 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta. 404-522-4622, twourbanlicks.com/search/label/happening
Somos ATL Festival
The Hispanic Corporate Council of Atlanta will hold this festival at the Latin American Association in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. The event will feature dancers, musicians and DJs, and local vendors will showcase food, art, services and cultural goods. Attendees will have an opportunity to donate to participating nonprofit organizations at their booths during the event, including We Love Buford Highway and Little Flower Group.
Noon-4 p.m. Free. Oct. 11. 2750 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta. linkedin.com/company/latin-american-association
Grand Tasting Midtown
Sample the flavors of Midtown and nearby restaurants during this event from Taste of Atlanta. Tickets include unlimited bites from more than 20 Midtown restaurants plus beer, wine and cocktail tastings. There will also be cooking demonstrations, live music and interactive experiences. Participating restaurants include Marcus Bar & Grille, Oreatha’s at the Point, Hawkers, Sublime Doughnuts and Boqueria.
6-10 p.m. Oct. 16. $95-125 per person. 1117 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. midtown.tasteofatlanta.com
Wine dinner with Epulae Kitchen
Chris Gaither, master sommelier and director of wine education at Brown Estate, will join Epulae Kitchen’s executive chef Jeff “Cheffrey” Thomas to create a four-course dinner with wine pairings from House of Brown by Brown Estate, Napa Valley’s first Black-owned winery. Menu offerings include scallop crudo, crab cappelletti, braised lamb roulade and coconut ice cream.
7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 17. $180-195 1331 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta. instagram.com/epulaekitchen
A Taste of Chamblee
Try food from several Chamblee restaurants during this event featuring local chefs and handmade items. Food and beverages are available for purchase, from participating restaurants including Abuelita’s Flans, Chamblee Tap and Market, El Patron, Hopstix Brewery and Jardi Chocolates.
3-8 p.m. Oct. 18. 3518 Broad St., Chamblee. tasteofchamblee.net
Smorgasburg Atlanta
This weekly, outdoor food festival launches for the first time in South Downtown in October and will take place every Saturday until Dec. 20 with a lineup of 40 vendors. Expect restaurants like Hermanita from the chef behind Tio Lucho’s, Phew’s Pies, Zyka, Pretty Little Tacos, El Ponce, Nana’s Chicken & Waffles and Finca to Filter. See the full lineup here.
11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 18. 134 Forsyth St. SW, Atlanta. smorgasburgatlanta.com
Diwali Mela
The Chai Box will host this annual celebration for the Hindu Festival of Lights. It will feature vendors selling gifts, food, henna and music.
4-8 p.m. Oct. 18. 810 Livingston Court, Marietta. thechaibox.com/collections/events
The French Market at Buckhead Village
The French Market will return to celebrate its fifth anniversary as it returns to Buckhead Village. Buckhead Avenue will transform into an open-air market with French and French-inspired businesses offering food, art, home furnishings and crafts.
Noon-7 p.m. Oct. 18. 3035 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. frenchmarketatl.com
Sushi class
Bully Boy’s executive chef and sushi chef Wendy Roman will guide guests through making three signature sushi rolls. The evening includes a sake tasting of three pours.
7 p.m. Oct. 22. $65 per person. 828 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta. 678-904-5607, bullyboyatl.com/search
Decatur Snail Trail
Slow Food Atlanta will hold a six-course progressive dinner with cocktails that moves through Decatur and celebrates several of the restaurant and farm awardees of the 2025 Snail of Approval program. Restaurants include Leon’s Full Service, the Deer and the Dove and Kimball House.
6-9:30 p.m. Oct. 27. $90-$160 per person. 303 E Howard Ave., Decatur. slowfoodatlanta.org/calendar/2025/10/27/snail-trail-2025