15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Highlights include Decatur Book Festival, Atlanta Greek Festival and Gwinnett Balloon Glow.
Members of the Greek Orthodox Dance Ministry ARETI perform during the Atlanta Greek Festival at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Annunciation in 2022. This year's festival, Thursday through Sunday, features food, shopping, performances, traditional dancing, music and more. (Miguel Martinez /AJC)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend in metro Atlanta? The 20th annual Decatur Book Festival will host authors, storytelling and special events, and Atlanta Greek Festival celebrates Greek culture (and food, lots of food). Meanwhile, the Gwinnett Balloon Glow gives your crew the chance to view hot air balloons and ride in a tethered one, watch a laser and drone light show and more.
Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Enjoy K-pop, food, art, music performances, traditional games and more at the Korean Festival in Lawrenceville on Saturday and Sunday.
The Southeast’s largest Korean cultural event features K-pop, food, art, traditional games, a Korean agricultural products market and performances by artists including Kevin Woo from the K-pop group U-KISS. He provides the singing vocals for Mystery Saja in the “KPop Demon Hunters” series on Netflix.
11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. $10-$20, free for children under 5, seniors 80 and up, teachers, firefighters, military and guests in Hanbok (traditional Korean dress). Half off for ages 6 to 18 and 65 to 79. Sugarloaf Mills, 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.
Take part in a 5K or a Fun Run (and dress in a costume to compete for awards) and then stay for the festival’s music, art, food, games and rides. Proceeds benefit the Chandler Park Neighborhood Association, which will use the funds to improve infrastructure and upgrades to the park.
11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. 9 a.m. 5K and 10 a.m. Fun Run on Sunday. Free admission to festival, $45 5K, $15 Fun Run, $50 for both, with prices increasing after Friday. Candler Park, 1500 McLendon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-355-4979.
Authentic food such as pastries will be available at the Atlanta Greek Festival from Thursday to Sunday.
Celebrate the sights, sounds and spirit of Greece with authentic food, music and dance, cathedral tours and a market with handmade gifts, jewelry and art.
5-10 p.m. Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. $5 admission through Thursday, $7 after, free for kids 12 and under and law enforcement, first responders, military, veterans, teachers and students with ID. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2500 Clairmont Road, Atlanta. 404-633-5870.
Bring a blanket or lawn chair to the Plaza Green and watch “How to Train Your Dragon” on an outdoor screen. You can purchase food and drinks from a restaurant at The Battery Atlanta to enjoy during the movie.
7-10 p.m. Friday. Free. The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-494-1150.
Join in the fun at the 20th Decatur Book Festival, which brings a weekend of authors, storytelling and special events. Special programs include “Nic Blake and the Remarkables” author Angie Thomas kicking off the festival on Friday night with the Kidnote program at Agnes Scott College’s Presser Hall (advance registration required). On Saturday, top chefs will share stories and recipes in programs moderated by Atlanta Journal-Constitution senior editor of Food & Dining Ligaya Figueras and Mike Jordan, senior editor at UATL.
Friday and Saturday. Free except for a few special events. Downtown Decatur.
Sample food and drinks, listen to bands, shop with arts and crafts vendors and let the kids play in a zone designed just for them.
1-6 p.m. Saturday. Free admission, with taste tickets costing $1 each and food and drink items costing from one to six tickets. Main Street (between the railroad tracks and Lavista Road), Tucker. 404-909-3567.
Start the day with the 75th annual Frances McGahee Youth Parade, which starts at Roswell Area Park and continues down Woodstock Road and Canton Street. Then head to Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St., for an art block, fall farm days, touch-a-truck and a food truck alley.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Free. Historic Canton Street, Roswell. 770-641-3727.
