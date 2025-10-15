Members of the Greek Orthodox Dance Ministry ARETI perform during the Atlanta Greek Festival at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Annunciation in 2022. This year's festival, Thursday through Sunday, features food, shopping, performances, traditional dancing, music and more. (Miguel Martinez /AJC)

Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend in metro Atlanta? The 20th annual Decatur Book Festival will host authors, storytelling and special events, and Atlanta Greek Festival celebrates Greek culture (and food, lots of food). Meanwhile, the Gwinnett Balloon Glow gives your crew the chance to view hot air balloons and ride in a tethered one, watch a laser and drone light show and more.

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday . $10-$20, free for children under 5, seniors 80 and up, teachers, firefighters, military and guests in Hanbok (traditional Korean dress ). Half off for ages 6 to 18 and 65 to 79. Sugarloaf Mills, 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.

The Southeast’s largest Korean cultural event features K-pop, food, art, traditional games, a Korean agricultural products market and performances by artists including Kevin Woo from the K-pop group U-KISS. He provides the singing vocals for Mystery Saja in the “KPop Demon Hunters” series on Netflix.

Enjoy K-pop, food, art, music performances, traditional games and more at the Korean Festival in Lawrenceville on Saturday and Sunday.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday . 9 a.m. 5K and 10 a.m. Fun Run on Sunday . Free admission to festival, $45 5K, $15 Fun Run, $50 for both, with prices increasing after Friday . Candler Park, 1500 McLendon Ave. NE , Atlanta. 770-355-4979.

Take part in a 5K or a Fun Run (and dress in a costume to compete for awards) and then stay for the festival’s music, art, food, games and rides. Proceeds benefit the Chandler Park Neighborhood Association, which will use the funds to improve infrastructure and upgrades to the park.

11 a.m. Saturday . Free. Village Green Park, 1250 Powder Springs St. SE, Smyrna; in front of City Hall, 2800 King St., Smyrna; and stage on Atlanta Road. 770-434-6600.

Bring the family for music and entertainment, food trucks, a kids area and more, then stay for fireworks. Scheduled bands include Spin Doctors, Kool & the Gang, and Fitz and the Tantrums.

5-10 p.m. Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday . $5 admission through Thursday , $7 after, free for kids 12 and under and law enforcement, first responders, military, veterans, teachers and students with ID. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2500 Clairmont Road, Atlanta. 404-633-5870.

Celebrate the sights, sounds and spirit of Greece with authentic food, music and dance, cathedral tours and a market with handmade gifts, jewelry and art.

Authentic food such as pastries will be available at the Atlanta Greek Festival from Thursday to Sunday.

Comedy at the Strand

Laugh along with comedian Jeff Allen, who’s been featured on “America’s Got Talent,” Netflix, Amazon and more. He’s known for his clean comedy inspired by the humor in everyday life.

8 p.m. Friday. $46.80-$100.40. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080. 8 p.m. Friday. $46.80-$100.40. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Xfinity Movie Series at The Battery Atlanta

Bring a blanket or lawn chair to the Plaza Green and watch “How to Train Your Dragon” on an outdoor screen. You can purchase food and drinks from a restaurant at The Battery Atlanta to enjoy during the movie.