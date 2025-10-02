Business Popular Beltline hub including Krog Street Market sells to Atlanta firm 26th Street Partners has scooped up a retail district along the popular Eastside Trail with more than 40 tenants. Krog District, which includes food hall Krog Street Market, has sold to a new owner. (Brandon McKeown/Access Atlanta 2022)

The Krog District, a real estate development that helped spark growth along the Atlanta Beltline's Eastside Trail and inspired a wave of similar projects across the city, has sold in a landmark retail deal. Atlanta real estate investment firm 26th Street Partners has acquired the district that includes food hall Krog Street Market, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday. The portfolio also spans Atlanta Stove Works, SPX Alley, the Butler building and Gravel building. The transaction closed Sept. 25, but the sale is not yet reflected in Fulton County property records. It's not immediately clear what 26th Street Partners may plan for Krog District. Typically, when a new owner acquires a property, little changes for tenants beyond them having a new landlord. But longer term, the firm could look to bring in new tenants as leases expire.

Krog District has become a destination along the Eastside Trail, featuring more than 40 tenants such as Chef Ford Fry's Superica, Ticonderoga Club, The Little Tart Bakeshop and Patagonia. "It shows the value of the right combination of an old building and great old neighborhood that is well designed and filled with really good, local operators," said George Banks, founder of Atlanta retail consulting firm Revel and one of the original developers of Krog Street Market. "It's sort of the heart and soul of what everyone calls placemaking," he said. Atlanta Business Chronicle was first to report the deal. The seller is Charlotte-based Asana Partners.

Seth Black, partner with Asana Partners, said in a statement that 26th Street Partners is “a strong owner that understands Krog’s legacy and cultural significance in Atlanta.”

Asana Partners in 2018 spent almost $46 million to acquire Krog Street Market and Atlanta Stove Works, according to property records. The firm in 2019 paid $19 million for SPX Alley, according to media reports. Asana Partners said in 2023 it completed "an extensive redevelopment" of the portfolio. That included adding two mixed-use buildings and a new parking garage, along with expanding outdoor dining and open space. Superica is a longtime tenant at Krog Street Market. (Brandon McKeown/Access Atlanta 2022) The three partners who run 26th Street Partners are former executives with Jamestown, the Atlanta-based developer of Ponce City Market, also known for its food hall. Earlier this year, 26th Street Partners acquired from Asana Partners two other intown Atlanta shopping centers: Plaza on Ponce, home of the Majestic Diner and Plaza Theatre, and Morningside Village. In a statement, 26th Street Partners said they are "longtime Atlanta residents with decades of experience investing in this market and across the country."