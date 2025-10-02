News

A.M. ATL: Chill out, coyotes

Plus: ICE field office, shutdown latest
By
58 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! PEN America’s latest list of the most-banned books in America is out, and I was genuinely surprised at the author with the most bans in U.S. schools. I’ll put the answer at the bottom, and a hint: It’s a household name.

Let’s get to it.

DOWNTOWN ICE OVERCROWDING

The Atlanta Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office downtown on Ted Turner Drive isn’t built for long stays. There are no showers, no beds and no readily available food. Yet, more than 1,200 people have been held there for more than 24 hours this year. That’s a huge jump from the norm.

🔎 READ MORE: Attorneys say conditions can be even worse at the field office than already controversial ICE detention centers

THE SHUTDOWN WENT DOWN TO GEORGIA

The visitors center at the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park in Old Fourth Ward closed on Wednesday morning.

As promised, we know a little more about what’s open and what’s closed in Georgia during the government shutdown — and, more importantly, who’s being affected.

Interesting note: If you recall, during the shutdown of 2018, air travel got tied up because so many workers, laboring without timely pay, called out sick. That’s one of the reasons Congress eventually ended the shutdown.

🔎 READ MORE: What’s still open, including courtrooms

COYOTES EVERYWHERE

I live near the woods, and as such, the haunting squeal of wandering coyote bands is a regular evening serenade. More than one visitor from coyote-less climes has been extremely freaked out by it.

Now, it’s back to the drawing board to find new solutions. The good news is, they don’t cause as much ecological harm as initially feared. Just keep your pets close and your ears closed.

🔎 READ MORE: More coyote research and insights

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🔋 Gov. Brian Kemp has walked a fine diplomatic line after that unprecedented ICE raid at a Georgia Hyundai plant. More on his strategy, which has included high-level talks with South Korea and measured rhetoric.

🏭 Ammunition-maker Underwood Ammo is planning a $41 million plant in Effingham County near Savannah, with the hope of 120 new jobs.

💰 The State Ethics Commission has expanded an investigation into Georgia-based First Liberty Building & Loan, which is accused of scamming investors out of millions.

Side note: I remember when chief political reporter Greg Bluestein first told me about this ongoing story. We were at the All-Star Game, and he asked how much I’d read into it.

You have to understand, the AJC publishes so much important content. I have to be judicious with the threads of stories A.M. ATL picks up and figure out when to hit the most crucial points of long-tail issues. It hadn’t risen to that level for me. “Look again,” he said. “It’s complicated and fascinating.” He was right.

A STAMP OF APPROVAL

Jimmy Carter, the longest-lived U.S. president, died Dec. 29, 2024.

The late President Jimmy Carter was honored with a commemorative Forever stamp yesterday on what would have been his 101st birthday.

Members of the Carter family gathered for a ceremony unveiling the new stamp, which features a 1982 portrait of the nation’s 39th president by artist Herbert E. Abrams.

After the ceremony, former Carter Center CEO John Hardman was asked about Carter’s work.

“His work is never finished,” Hardman said.

🔎 READ MORE: Carter’s family reflects on the late president’s legacy, part of which he kept sealed in a jar

IT’S BEEN REAL, SNIT

Brian Snitker is hanging up his Atlanta Braves skipper hat after 10 seasons.

🔎 READ MORE: Comments from Snitker and other Braves stars on his announcement

NEWS BITES

Conservationist Jane Goodall has died at 91

Icon. Legend. What else is there to say?

That’s not trash! How to turn kitchen waste into treasure

In my experience, every marriage consists of one person who says stuff like this and one person who wearily tolerates it.

“Biketober” rolls into Atlanta to promote healthy commutes

It coincides with “Watch Out For Cyclists-tober” and “Don’t Get Hit By a Car-tober.”

“Ruth & Boaz,” Tyler Perry’s modern-day adaptation of the biblical story, hits No. 1 on Netflix

Coming soon: “Diary of a Proverbs 31 Woman.” (IYGIYGI)

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 2, 1946

Twelve shabby supermen have date with gallows. Twelve men, headed by shabby, frozen-faced Hermann Goering, Tuesday night faced death on the gallows — the end of a hideous trial of conquest and deception which ran over the broken bodies and shattered cities of millions of people. … Alone in their cells they knew they probably had only until Oct. 16 to live.

Now THAT’S how you write about Nazi war criminals sentenced in Nuremberg.

ONE MORE THING

Trivia answer: It’s Stephen King. According to the literary group PEN, King’s books were banned 206 times, including classic titles like “Carrie” and “The Stand.”

The most banned book is also a household name: 1960s classic “A Clockwork Orange” by Anthony Burgess. See other oft-banned titles here.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

