A.M. ATL: Chill out, coyotes

Morning, y’all! PEN America’s latest list of the most-banned books in America is out, and I was genuinely surprised at the author with the most bans in U.S. schools. I’ll put the answer at the bottom, and a hint: It’s a household name.

The Atlanta Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office downtown on Ted Turner Drive isn’t built for long stays. There are no showers, no beds and no readily available food. Yet, more than 1,200 people have been held there for more than 24 hours this year. That’s a huge jump from the norm.

The visitors center at the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park in Old Fourth Ward closed on Wednesday morning.

As promised, we know a little more about what’s open and what’s closed in Georgia during the government shutdown — and, more importantly, who’s being affected.

Two-thirds of workers at the Atlanta-based CDC have been furloughed.

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ regional benefits offices are closed and career counseling programs halted.

That much-needed Hurricane Helene disaster aid for farmers may be slowed down, agriculture officials said.

National parks and cultural sites may still be accessible, but amenities like bathrooms and visitors centers will be closed.

Interesting note: If you recall, during the shutdown of 2018, air travel got tied up because so many workers, laboring without timely pay, called out sick. That’s one of the reasons Congress eventually ended the shutdown.

COYOTES EVERYWHERE

I live near the woods, and as such, the haunting squeal of wandering coyote bands is a regular evening serenade. More than one visitor from coyote-less climes has been extremely freaked out by it.