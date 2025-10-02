A.M. ATL: Chill out, coyotes

Morning, y’all! PEN America’s latest list of the most-banned books in America is out, and I was genuinely surprised at the author with the most bans in U.S. schools. I’ll put the answer at the bottom, and a hint: It’s a household name.
Let’s get to it.
DOWNTOWN ICE OVERCROWDING
The Atlanta Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office downtown on Ted Turner Drive isn’t built for long stays. There are no showers, no beds and no readily available food. Yet, more than 1,200 people have been held there for more than 24 hours this year. That’s a huge jump from the norm.
Overcrowding is already a problem in larger ICE detention centers, and the AJC has learned the agency now detains immigrants for long stretchesin the basement of the Atlanta field office.
Immigration attorneys and advocates say the conditions are dangerous and inhumane. One attorney said a nursing mother spent nine days sleeping on the floor in a field office holding room. Another said her client had to sleep next to an open toilet for a weekend.
ICE’s own guidance says no detainee may be held in a holding room for more than 12 hours.
From September 2023 through the beginning of Donald Trump’s second presidency, a total of eight people were held for more than 24 hours at the facility. Since then, that number’s skyrocketed to 1,239 at the time of publication.
The visitors center at the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park in Old Fourth Ward closed on Wednesday morning.
As promised, we know a little more about what’s open and what’s closed in Georgia during the government shutdown — and, more importantly, who’s being affected.
Two-thirds of workers at the Atlanta-based CDC have been furloughed.
The Department of Veterans Affairs’ regional benefits offices are closed and career counseling programs halted.
That much-needed Hurricane Helene disaster aid for farmers may be slowed down, agriculture officials said.
National parks and cultural sites may still be accessible, but amenities like bathrooms and visitors centers will be closed.
Interesting note: If you recall, during the shutdown of 2018, air travel got tied up because so many workers, laboring without timely pay, called out sick. That’s one of the reasons Congress eventually ended the shutdown.
Side note: I remember when chief political reporter Greg Bluestein first told me about this ongoing story. We were at the All-Star Game, and he asked how much I’d read into it.
You have to understand, the AJC publishes so much important content. I have to be judicious with the threads of stories A.M. ATL picks up and figure out when to hit the most crucial points of long-tail issues. It hadn’t risen to that level for me. “Look again,” he said. “It’s complicated and fascinating.” He was right.
A STAMP OF APPROVAL
Jimmy Carter, the longest-lived U.S. president, died Dec. 29, 2024.
The late President Jimmy Carter was honored with a commemorative Forever stamp yesterday on what would have been his 101st birthday.
Members of the Carter family gathered for a ceremony unveiling the new stamp, which features a 1982 portrait of the nation’s 39th president by artist Herbert E. Abrams.
After the ceremony, former Carter Center CEO John Hardman was asked about Carter’s work.
Brian Snitker is hanging up his Atlanta Braves skipper hat after 10 seasons.
This man’s done it all: Over 49 seasons with the organization, he played in the minors, coached in the majors and minors, and famously managed the Gwinnett Stripers née Braves until a surprise call-up at the beginning of the 2016 season. Five years later, he took the Braves all the way.
To recap, that’s 811 wins, six NL East division titles, one wild-card berth and a World Series title with Snit at the helm. Plus, he’s the third-winningest coach in Braves history. (“Winningest”: When sports make words happen.)
Don’t get too sad. Snitker says he’s entering a senior advisory role with the franchise. No word on possible replacements, but whoever comes in will have to take a firm hand. The Braves went 76-87 this season and finished fourth in the NL East.
Coming soon: “Diary of a Proverbs 31 Woman.” (IYGIYGI)
ON THIS DATE
Oct. 2, 1946
Twelve shabby supermen have date with gallows. Twelve men, headed by shabby, frozen-faced Hermann Goering, Tuesday night faced death on the gallows — the end of a hideous trial of conquest and deception which ran over the broken bodies and shattered cities of millions of people. … Alone in their cells they knew they probably had only until Oct. 16 to live.
Now THAT’S how you write about Nazi war criminals sentenced in Nuremberg.
ONE MORE THING
Trivia answer: It’s Stephen King. According to the literary group PEN, King’s books were banned 206 times, including classic titles like “Carrie” and “The Stand.”
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
