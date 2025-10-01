An ammunition-maker picks Georgia for new factory

Underwood Ammo says it will spend $41 million on new plant near Savannah.
Underwood Amma joins a growing list of companies that make firearms, ammunition and other related products in the state. That list includes Daniel Defense, Glock, Norma Precision, Remington and Taurus USA. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2020)
“Georgia is the nation’s premier destination for manufacturers, including the defense and sporting sectors,” Kemp said in the release. “This sector has made several key investments in our state in recent years, with companies like Underwood Ammo creating quality jobs and investing in our communities like Effingham County.”
The new facility will rise in Savannah Portside International Park along I-16 in the unincorporated community of Meldrim, about 18 miles west of downtown Savannah. Illinois-based Underwood said construction will start next year, with manufacturing expected to begin in 2027.
Kevin Underwood, the company’s CEO and founder, called the project “an important milestone” for the business and thanked state and Effingham leaders for their support.
J. Scott Trubey is the senior editor over business, climate and environment coverage at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He previously served as a business reporter for the AJC covering banking, real estate and economic development. He joined the AJC in 2010.
