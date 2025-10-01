Business

An ammunition-maker picks Georgia for new factory

Underwood Ammo says it will spend $41 million on new plant near Savannah.
Underwood Amma joins a growing list of companies that make firearms, ammunition and other related products in the state. That list includes Daniel Defense, Glock, Norma Precision, Remington and Taurus USA. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2020)
By
1 hour ago

An ammunition-maker plans to establish a factory near the Georgia coast in an expansion that will create 120 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said Wednesday.

Underwood Ammo, a maker of ammunition for handguns and rifles, plans to spend $41 million on a new plant in Effingham County near Savannah, the news release said.

Georgia has emerged as a top gun-making state with a surge in investment in recent years from firearm-makers and manufacturers of related products. The state is home to corporate or manufacturing operations from several big names, including Daniel Defense, Glock, Norma Precision, Remington and Taurus USA.

“Georgia is the nation’s premier destination for manufacturers, including the defense and sporting sectors,” Kemp said in the release. “This sector has made several key investments in our state in recent years, with companies like Underwood Ammo creating quality jobs and investing in our communities like Effingham County.”

The new facility will rise in Savannah Portside International Park along I-16 in the unincorporated community of Meldrim, about 18 miles west of downtown Savannah. Illinois-based Underwood said construction will start next year, with manufacturing expected to begin in 2027.

Kevin Underwood, the company’s CEO and founder, called the project “an important milestone” for the business and thanked state and Effingham leaders for their support.

“Our focus has always been on growth to better serve our customers, and this investment in Effingham County positions us for long-term success,” he said in the release.

The Savannah area has seen a significant increase in manufacturing jobs, notably from the Hyundai Metaplant and the project’s related suppliers, but in other sectors as well.

Pat Wilson, Georgia’s top economic development official, said Underwood’s investment “underscores confidence in our skilled workforce, dependable infrastructure and supportive business environment.”

Information about incentives was not immediately available, but the company will likely qualify for tax credits for newly created jobs and worker training through the state’s Quick Start program.

