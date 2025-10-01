Ethics panel widens probe of GOP group tied to Frost family

Alex Johnson, GRA’s chairman, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. He has previously stressed his group operated independently of the PAC.

The expanding investigation is the latest fallout from the collapse of First Liberty in June. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has accused Frost and his firm of running a $140 million Ponzi scheme that squandered investors’ money on vacations, political contributions and other personal spending.

Credit: Screenshot Credit: Screenshot

Frost IV has apologized and urged victims to work with a court-ordered receiver and his efforts to recover money. Frost V, who regularly promoted First Liberty on conservative media, has repeatedly declined to comment. A recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution review found the Frosts spent nearly $1.4 million on campaign contributions to fuel far-right causes in Georgia and across the nation. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office opened its own probe of the firm, recently issuing subpoenas to Nathaniel Darnell, a financial adviser who is one of the GRA’s leaders.

‘Growing in numbers’

The ethics commission’s investigation initially focused on the GRA PAC, which was accused of illegally influencing elections with more than $220,000 in unreported expenditures. The GRA’s leaders repeatedly distanced the organization from the political action committee. But the expanded ethics complaint suggests investigators believe they worked more closely together than appeared. Documents obtained by the AJC include emails to GRA mailing lists that include direct “donate” links to the PAC. In one of the dispatches, Johnson made a direct appeal for contributions to the PAC. “We’re still growing in numbers (an announcement on a new chapter or two forming is coming in the near future), and the GRA-PAC is raising money. If you have pledged, please be sure to carry through!” it read.

Other emails show Johnson and GRA officials regularly promoting the PAC as part of their organizational efforts. In a February 2018 dispatch, Johnson encouraged members to support the GRA PAC and other conservative causes “so we can continue to do strong work around the state.”

Such coordination doesn’t necessarily constitute a violation of state campaign finance laws. But it underscores the close ties between two groups now at the center of the ethics commission probe.

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Darnell has previously stressed that the PAC was “completely separate” from the organization and that only the Frost family had oversight. He said the PAC disbanded in late June, shortly after Frost family members resigned from the GRA in a broader revolt over the organization’s direction. It reported roughly $2,200 in cash in its most recent disclosure. Johnson acknowledged promoting the PAC, telling the AJC in a recent statement that his organization “believes and has believed that those citizens who are able should give money to the few Republicans and liberty loving groups and causes that support good governance.”

“The GRA-PAC, which is legally separate from the GRA, is believed to have supported such groups and causes, to counteract the influence of corporate lobbyist money on politics,” he said.