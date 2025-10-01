Atlanta Braves Who could replace Brian Snitker as Braves manager? Here are 5 names to consider The new manager will be the fourth for the Braves since 1990. Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) looks on as the Braves play their final game of the season against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

The Braves have a managerial opening: Brian Snitker transitioned into an advisory role with the club, meaning president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos will be making his first managerial hire with the franchise. Snitker’s replacement will be the fourth Braves manager since 1990, following Hall of Famer Bobby Cox, Fredi Gonzalez and Snitker.

Let the speculation begin as to who will fill the vacant post. Here are some of the available names on the coaching/managing circuit (and the names are listed alphabetically, except for a likely internal candidate listed first, and speculatively): RELATED VOTE: Who would you hire as the next Braves manager? Walt Weiss, Braves bench coach A former All-Star Brave, Weiss served as Snitker’s right-hand man. If the team wants continuity, he’d be a logical choice. Weiss went 283-365 as Rockies manager from 2013-16. He’s the likeliest in-house candidate. Mark DeRosa, former player DeRosa, an analyst for MLB Network, has managed Team USA in the World Baseball Classic but otherwise has limited managerial experience. He’s been speculated as an option for years because of his ties to the organization. DeRosa played for the Braves from 1998-2004, so it’s natural to connect the parties given the Braves’ propensity for familiarity. John Gibbons, ex-Blue Jays manager Anthopoulos hired Gibbons for a second stint in Toronto before the 2013 season. He oversaw the Blue Jays for six seasons, making the playoffs twice in 2015 and 2016 (and reaching the American League Championship Series both times). Anthopoulos also brought him to the Braves as a special-assignment scout in 2020. He is the bench coach for the Mets.

David Ross, ex-Cubs manager Like DeRosa, Ross is a former Braves player (2009-12) and maintains connections with the organization. Ross oversaw the Cubs from 2020-23, seeing his first winning campaign in his final year before the Cubs opted for acclaimed Brewers manager Craig Counsell instead of retaining the incumbent. Ross hasn’t managed since, but wants another opportunity. Ross and Snitker have a relationship, and the latter was the third base coach during Ross’ time here as a player.

Skip Schumaker, Rangers front office Schumaker won National League manager of the year after overseeing an unlikely Marlins playoff berth in 2023, but he and the dysfunctional organization parted ways after a 100-loss campaign in 2024. While plenty of Braves fans might like this option, Schumaker is the heavy favorite to follow Bruce Bochy in Texas, where he’s already part of the organization, so this is extremely unlikely. RELATED Snitker retiring as Braves manager, will remain with organization as adviser Wild cards? There always are surprise candidates floated this time of year. Sometimes it’s from somebody doing someone else a favor, sometimes it’s legitimate. But there will be some unexpected names linked to jobs, be it here or elsewhere. The Athletic recently connected University of Tennessee coach Tony Vitello to the Giants job; would he or someone equally unexpected be an option here? Vitello, 36, is a ball of energy and has the Volunteers humming. For whatever it’s worth (though likely not much), he participated in the Braves’ special event at the Paramount Theatre in Bristol, Tennessee, earlier this summer. Atlanta is obviously near his Knoxville home, as well. Albert Pujols and Torii Hunter are interested in managing, though this doesn’t seem like a likely spot for either.