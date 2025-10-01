That’s not trash! Kitchen waste can be treasure.

There are other fun, creative ways to reuse your scraps before they head to the compost bin. Not only is reusing food scraps better for the environment, it saves money, too. Here are some tips on reusing:

Composting is an excellent way to use kitchen scraps. It helps combat climate change by reducing the amount of garbage that otherwise ends up in landfills, lowering the amount of greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere. According to the EPA, composting builds healthier soil, which prevents soil erosion, conserves water and improves plant growth.

I have a not-so-secret obsession with Patrick Vernuccio, aka The Frenchie Gardener ( @thefrenchiegardener ). In addition to his delicious French accent and boy-next-door good looks, he inspires 1.2 million Instagram followers to live better through organic gardening, including composting. He also shares a lot of ideas for reusing kitchen waste, which is what made me a fan.

Perhaps the easiest (and most classically French!) way to reuse vegetable scraps is to create vegetable stock with them. You’ll never buy grocery store stock again. Unless you’re working with scraps the size of a Thanksgiving feast, it can take a family just a minute or two to amass enough veggie scraps to make a stock from one meal.

Collect your scraps in a plastic bag — or even better, a reusable vegetable bag — in the freezer for up to 2 months. Place all your veggies in a large Dutch oven, cover with water, and add seasonings such as salt, pepper and herbs. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer on low for at least 1 hour, or all afternoon for a deeper flavor. Keep an eye on the water level if you allow the stock to reduce for a long period, and add more if needed. Place a colander in a large bowl and strain the veggies from the stock. The strained veggies can go in your compost pile.

You’ll make about 2 quarts of stock, depending on how much water you add and how much you reduce the stock. The stock can be frozen for up to 3 months for use in soups, stews and other recipes. What veggies can you use? Onion scraps (including the peels), wilting carrots and carrot tops, wilting celery, tomato cores, cauliflower and broccoli stems.

