A.M. ATL: Vax check

Morning, y’all! Rough stuff to get to today, so here’s a reminder from your friendly neighborhood traumatized news lady. Don’t watch graphic footage of real-world violence or death if you can help it. You don’t need to see it to understand it. There are two kinds of people: those who have seen something they wish every day they could erase from their soul and those who haven’t yet. If you don’t believe me, count yourself lucky. You are in the second group and you want to stay there.

Let’s get to it.

DPH FRUSTRATIONS

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

The Georgia Department of Public Health Board met this week to discuss the ongoing maelstrom of uncertainty about vaccination policies.

DPH leaders generally agreed the current confusion around federal vaccine schedule recommendations could be dangerous.

Some states have started to go their own way on vaccine distributions, but that could require a change in law here in Georgia. DPH members said they aren’t ready to make that call.

“We are waiting to see the (vaccine committee) guidelines,” DPH Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said. “If it is really out of line with what we feel is appropriate, given the science and epidemiologic trends as we know it, we can make decisions then.”

Vaccine confusion is already affecting some Georgia citizens. The AJC talked to one leukemia patient who was refused a COVID-19 booster shot by a doctor, four nurses and a pharmacy despite being at-risk and eligible by current guidelines.

THE LATEST ON CHARLIE KIRK

Credit: Tess Crowley/AP Credit: Tess Crowley/AP

Charlie Kirk, a prominent right-wing activist and close ally of the Trump administration, was shot and killed at a speaking event yesterday at Utah Valley University.

Kirk was the founder and CEO of conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, which aims to “educate students about the importance of freedom, free markets, and limited government,” according to the organization’s site.

President Donald Trump and many in his circle were active supporters of the organization and spoke at TPUSA conferences. Kirk was also an active media figure on news networks and podcasts and at political events.

Kirk was on the first stop of his engagement tour, “The American Comeback Tour.”

According to witnesses, security at the event was light. The single shot that struck Kirk sent hundreds of attendees scattering from the open-air venue.

So far, no suspect is in custody. Two people were temporarily detained but were determined to have no connection to the shooting.

Trump ordered flags flown at half mast for Kirk, whom he called “Great, and even Legendary” in a tribute statement.

SOUTH KOREAN WORKERS IN LIMBO

Credit: AP Photo/Mike Stewart Credit: AP Photo/Mike Stewart

A South Korean charter plane touched down in Atlanta yesterday to pick up some Korean workers who were detained in last week’s immigration raid on a Georgia Hyundai plant site.

However, their flight back home is up in the air — or not.

Airport officials said the return flight, also scheduled for yesterday, was canceled and had not been rescheduled.

U.S. and South Korean officials met Wednesday morning about the issue. South Korea is lobbying for “voluntary” departures for the workers instead of deportations.

🔎 READ MORE: What else the two countries talked about

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

$55 MILLION, 5 YEARS LATER

In 2020, billionaire MacKenzie Scott gave $55 million to three Atlanta HBCUs: $20 million each to Morehouse and Spelman colleges, and $15 million to Clark Atlanta University.

In the years since, the three schools have used the gifts to ensure long-term financial security, bolster scholarships, and upgrade educational tools. Some highlights:

Morehouse is putting the money toward a massive new campus center designed to connect students, faculty, alumni and business leaders.

Spelman gave every student a financial award in 2020, and enriched the school’s Social Justice Scholars program.

CAU revitalized its W.E.B. Du Bois Southern Center for Studies in Public Policy, invested $1.5 million into its Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurial Development and funded full-tuition scholarships for Atlanta Public Schools students.

NEWS BITES

Bert Weiss of the ‘Bert Show’ is engaged

He popped the question in Scotland, too! Smart man.

Lyft and May Mobility bring their self-driving car pilot program to Atlanta

The deeply human mistrust of autonomous vehicles or the psychic damage of an especially weird ride-share driver? Pick your poison.

Saturday’s Georgia-Tennessee game could be last as an annual rivalry

The double Hail Mary/Jauan Jennings reception of 2016 is still one of the most electrifying live sports moments I’ve ever witnessed. (Sorry, the laws of marriage compel me to side with Tennessee here.)

New findings by NASA Mars rover provide strongest hints yet of potential signs of ancient life

Not now, potential signs of ancient Martian life! We’re still figuring it out here on Earth.

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 11, 2001

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

From the front page of The Atlanta Journal: Today was another day that shall forever live in infamy as terror rained from the sky in New York and Washington. … It was the scene of a nightmare: people on fire jumping in terror from the Trade Towers just before the buildings collapsed. … Dust and dirt flew everywhere. Ash was 2 to 3 inches deep in places. People wandered dazed and terrified. In the AJC offices, we have framed front pages from over the decades. Examining them as one, it’s very easy to tell the import of an event from the size of the top headline’s typeface — like a shout from the past, as clear and urgent as it was all those years ago.

ONE MORE THING

Deep breath. Kind thoughts. You’re going to do great today! ❤️

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.