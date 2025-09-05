5 years later, what’s become of MacKenzie Scott’s $55M gifts to Atlanta HBCUs?

All three schools said that Scott has never given them direct feedback about how her gifts were used but said her gifts have had impacts beyond just the money.
“One of the most significant indirect effects of Ms. Scott’s gift has been its catalytic impact on our fundraising efforts,” French said. Her donation helped launch the school’s $250 million capital campaign, and after she donated to the school, CAU received $5.5 million in gifts from other philanthropists and a $10 million award from the National Science Foundation, according to French.
For Morehouse, Scott’s donation, coupled with other gifts the school received around the same time, “really built the confidence for other philanthropists that Morehouse is worth the investment,” Hassan said.
In five years, Scott has given away more than $19.2 billion to more than 2,450 nonprofits, with at least $256 million donated to Georgia-based organizations, according to Yield Giving, a database of her donations.
But that’s still a fraction of Scott’s wealth. As of Wednesday, her net worth is still more than $34 billion, according to Forbes.
Yield, Scott’s group, does not have contact information for Scott, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was unable to reach her for this story.
