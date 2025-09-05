5 years later, what’s become of MacKenzie Scott’s $55M gifts to Atlanta HBCUs?

Spelman College holds commencement for the class of 2020 at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Sunday, May 16, 2021. In July 2020, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gave $20 million to the school. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

Morehouse, Spelman and CAU say they have been able to fund scholarships, boost endowments and seed new construction.

MacKenzie Scott on the red carpet of the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, held Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, California. (Javier Rojas/Prensa Internacional/Zuma Press)

In the years since, Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse and Spelman colleges have funded changes to their schools that will ripple for generations to come.

Five years ago, the fortunes and futures of three of Atlanta’s historically Black colleges and universities changed unexpectedly.

Before the summer of 2020, MacKenzie Scott was largely unknown. If people had heard of her, it was likely as an author or the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

She had briefly been in the tabloids when she and Bezos announced in 2019 they were divorcing after 25 years of marriage. In the split, Scott received a portion of their Amazon stock worth more than $38 billion at the time.

That same year, Scott promised to give away the majority of her wealth either during her lifetime or in her will, writing at the time she would "keep at it until the safe is empty." But after July 2020, Scott's profile skyrocketed. She began following through on her pledge, donating billions to institutions amid the summer of racial reckoning after the murder of George Floyd, with all her gifts being unrestricted and often unsolicited. Morehouse, Spelman and CAU have been three of the beneficiaries of her largess, which up until that point hadn't previously received such major donations from businesses and philanthropists. In July 2020, she gave Morehouse and Spelman $20 million each, and then in December 2020, she gave CAU $15 million.