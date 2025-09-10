Business

Lyft, May Mobility launch autonomous vehicle service in Atlanta

The city is the companies’ first market for the new service; rides will feature a human operator to step in if needed.
Lyft and May Mobility are launching their autonomous vehicle pilot program in Atlanta. The city is their first market for the new service. (Courtesy of Lyft)
Lyft and May Mobility are launching their autonomous vehicle pilot program in Atlanta. The city is their first market for the new service. (Courtesy of Lyft)
By
1 hour ago

Lyft and May Mobility’s autonomous hybrid Toyota Sienna minivans are open to Atlantans starting this week.

The companies are kicking off their first pilot program in Atlanta, though the rides will feature “a standby operator present in each vehicle” to assist if needed and answer rider questions.

“Standby operators are fully trained to take the wheel and drive manually during initial trips, as needed, and will intervene less over time as service is optimized,” according to a news release.

Atlanta Beltline’s driverless vehicle pilot program a go

This news comes after Uber and Waymo rolled out its autonomous vehicle program in Atlanta earlier this summer without human operators.

The rides are available to Lyft users choosing standard or “Wait & Save” rides in the Midtown area as well as Virginia Highlands, Old Fourth Ward and Inman Park, the companies said.

Waymo has come to Atlanta. Here’s what it’s like to ride in a driverless car.
Lyft and May Mobility are kicking off their first pilot program in Atlanta, though the rides will feature “a standby operator present in each vehicle” to assist if needed and answer rider questions. (Courtesy of Lyft)
Lyft and May Mobility are kicking off their first pilot program in Atlanta, though the rides will feature “a standby operator present in each vehicle” to assist if needed and answer rider questions. (Courtesy of Lyft)

The seemingly sudden ride of autonomous vehicles on in-town Atlanta streets actually comes eight years after state leaders enabled this sea change by passing a bill allowing self-driving cars to operate on public roads.

In fact, May Mobility already operates a driverless service in Peachtree Corners along Technology Parkway.

“Atlanta’s selection as the inaugural market for this partnership reflects the city’s and state’s growing reputation as a center for transportation technology advancement,” the release stated.

Another autonomous vehicle company is coming to Atlanta: Meet Zoox

About the Author

As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

More Stories

The Latest

South Korea US Immigration Raid Hyundai Plant

Talks continue over release of detained Korean workers. Departure uncertain.

19m ago

Leaders of Atlanta airport, Delta look to ‘hard decisions’ for future growth

Long before Hyundai site raid, Korean firms have struggled to get visas

Keep Reading

EV tax credits end in September. Here are the cars that qualify.

Construction on colossal and ‘dicey’ Georgia interchange won’t end soon

DOJ, Norfolk Southern settle case over Amtrak delays on route through Atlanta

Featured

South Korea US Immigration Raid Hyundai Plant

For Koreans in Georgia, Hyundai ICE raid marks a ‘betrayal’

Georgia lawyers turn to Hollywood actor to sharpen trial skills

Leaders of Atlanta airport, Delta look to ‘hard decisions’ for future growth