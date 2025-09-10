Lyft, May Mobility launch autonomous vehicle service in Atlanta

Lyft and May Mobility are kicking off their first pilot program in Atlanta, though the rides will feature “a standby operator present in each vehicle” to assist if needed and answer rider questions. (Courtesy of Lyft)
The seemingly sudden ride of autonomous vehicles on in-town Atlanta streets actually comes eight years after state leaders enabled this sea change by passing a bill allowing self-driving cars to operate on public roads.
In fact, May Mobility already operates a driverless service in Peachtree Corners along Technology Parkway.
“Atlanta’s selection as the inaugural market for this partnership reflects the city’s and state’s growing reputation as a center for transportation technology advancement,” the release stated.
As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
