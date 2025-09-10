Lyft, May Mobility launch autonomous vehicle service in Atlanta

The seemingly sudden ride of autonomous vehicles on in-town Atlanta streets actually comes eight years after state leaders enabled this sea change by passing a bill allowing self-driving cars to operate on public roads.

In fact, May Mobility already operates a driverless service in Peachtree Corners along Technology Parkway.

“Atlanta’s selection as the inaugural market for this partnership reflects the city’s and state’s growing reputation as a center for transportation technology advancement,” the release stated.

