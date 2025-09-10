Democrat Jason Esteves resigned his state Senate seat Wednesday to focus on his bid for governor, making him the first Georgia lawmaker this cycle to give up a post early in pursuit of higher office. His move sets a marker in a debate now playing out across the Capitol. Should ambitious legislators forfeit their seats to campaign full time, or stay put and lose three months of critical fundraising and campaigning time during the legislative session?

Esteves, a two-term senator whose district covers parts of Atlanta and Cobb County, announced his decision in a statement highlighting his push to expand Medicaid and block an effort to carve out a new Buckhead city.

“The challenges Georgia is facing require bold solutions and new leadership in the governor’s office,” he said. “That’s why I’m resigning from the state Senate — because the best way I can serve the people of Georgia is by putting my whole heart into this campaign.”