Democrat Jason Esteves resigned his state Senate seat Wednesday to focus on his bid for governor, making him the first Georgia lawmaker this cycle to give up a post early in pursuit of higher office.
His move sets a marker in a debate now playing out across the Capitol. Should ambitious legislators forfeit their seats to campaign full time, or stay put and lose three months of critical fundraising and campaigning time during the legislative session?
Esteves, a two-term senator whose district covers parts of Atlanta and Cobb County, announced his decision in a statement highlighting his push to expand Medicaid and block an effort to carve out a new Buckhead city.
“The challenges Georgia is facing require bold solutions and new leadership in the governor’s office,” he said. “That’s why I’m resigning from the state Senate — because the best way I can serve the people of Georgia is by putting my whole heart into this campaign.”
His announcement will likely trigger a November special election in the Democratic-friendly district. And it could be the first of several vacancies, as a dozen other state legislators from both parties weigh whether to step down to wage their campaigns for higher office.
Some have indicated they will stay in the Legislature, while others haven’t outlined their plans.
The choice is not always easy. Staying in office provides lawmakers with a high-profile pulpit during the 40-day legislative session — a chance to command attention, push campaign priorities and appear daily before TV cameras and statewide media.
But it also has drawbacks. State legislators and constitutional officers are barred from raising money during the 40-day legislative session, which spans from January through March or April. Every day at the Capitol means less time on the trail.
Timing is also critical. Lawmakers can step down at any time, but they have a tight window to resign and guarantee their replacement is elected before the legislative session starts in January.
By resigning, Esteves levels the playing field with his two main Democratic rivals — former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond — both of whom plan to campaign and raise cash through the session.
Others aren’t going anywhere. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who presides over the state Senate and is among the GOP’s top hopefuls for governor, has said he will stay in office, giving him a powerful role in shaping legislation even as he runs for the state’s top job.
