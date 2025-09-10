Opinion

Georgia is honoring 9/11 by investing in veterans who contribute so much

Today, Georgians are reaping the benefit of our veterans’ leadership, both in our communities and in our businesses.
Firefighter Alton Lee of Jefferson Fire Rescue wore photos of three fallen New York firefighters from 9-11 on his climb. (John Spink/AJC)
By Major Gen. Matt Smith – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

September 11, 2001, marked the beginning of a new generation of war for our nation and the world. For those who served and our families, it marked a cycle of duty and sacrifice. And Georgia was at the forefront of this turning point 24 years ago.

For perspective: 24 years after the beginning of World War II, Europe and Japan had rebuilt from the devastation of war with the support of the United States. The fight had been against clearly defined enemies on traditional battlefields, and the path to reconstruction, while difficult, was direct.

The post-9/11 wars have been very different. The enemy was terrorism itself, not a single nation. The wars unfolded across unconventional battlefields. There was no clear path to reconstruction, and progress was harder to define.

The wars in Afghanistan and Iraq cost us greatly in lives and resources. And nowhere has that cost been felt more than in states like Georgia.

After 9/11, units across Georgia were repeatedly deployed: the Third Infantry Division from Fort Stewart; the 75th Ranger Regiment from Fort Benning and Hunter Army Airfield; the 461st JSTARS Wing from Robins Air Force Base; and the Georgia Army and Air National Guard. Our state was one of five that sent the highest number of troops per capita to fight in the post 9/11 conflicts. As a result, we lost 226 service members killed in action.

Some GA veterans are struggling, but most are thriving

So, what does the legacy of these wars look like now? Today, about 7.4% of Georgia’s population is made up of veterans, and that number is projected to grow. By 2040, Georgia is expected to have the fifth largest veteran population in the nation. Veterans are choosing to stay here or to move here, and they are doing so because of how they are received by Georgia’s communities and employers alike.

Matt Smith
Matt Smith

Atlanta and Georgia business leaders recognize that veterans bring lessons forged in environments that were often volatile, uncertain and complex. Veterans know how to lead in the face of adversity. This makes them exceptional contributors for any organization.

Take UPS, which employs more than 19,000 veterans. The company not only hires vets but actively builds pathways for them. Its driver training program accepts G.I. Bill benefits, the UPS Store offers franchise fee discounts to entrepreneurial vets and the company supports a Veterans Business Resource Group. Additionally, VETLANTA, a club co-founded by UPS executive Lloyd Knight, connects veterans and their families through networking, business opportunities and community service.

Daily, I see the potential of veterans at Emory University, where I lead Veteran Initiatives. At the Goizueta Business School, our Master of Business for Veterans program — now in its second year — helps service members pair their military leadership skills with a world-class business education. Our first graduating class was incredibly well-received, with many stepping directly into leadership roles at companies across Georgia and beyond.

Too often, the story of post-9/11 veterans is framed around dysfunction. While some need additional help to transition to civilian life and deserve every ounce of our support, the vast majority are thriving. In Georgia, contrary to popular perception, a disproportionately lower number of vets live below the poverty line (7% compared to 12% of the total state population). As such, the vast majority of veterans in Georgia are exceptional assets to our communities.

As we reflect on September 11th, we should remember the tragic loss of life that morning. We should remember the thousands who gave their lives in the wars that followed. But as Georgians, we should also recognize the priceless outcome of those years of service and experience our veterans earned. Today, Georgians are reaping the benefit of our veterans’ leadership, both in our communities and in our businesses.

This year, the Emory veteran community and senior leaders from Atlanta’s police and fire departments are again leading the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

At 7 a.m., about 1,000 participants will climb the equivalent of 110 stories in honor of the 441 first responders who lost their lives that day. The climb will conclude at 8:46 a.m., the exact time the first plane struck the North Tower. The funds raised will go to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to support families of the fallen.

Register at the link below to join us in honoring those we lost, supporting those who continue to serve, and strengthening the bonds of community that were forged on that tragic day 24 years ago.

Link: web.cvent.com/event/DA62D9EC-3A56-4F90-A7CA-009161BA706D/summary

U.S. Army and National Guard Major Gen. (retired) Matt Smith oversees veteran affairs for Emory University after serving the military for 32 years.

