Georgia is honoring 9/11 by investing in veterans who contribute so much

September 11, 2001, marked the beginning of a new generation of war for our nation and the world. For those who served and our families, it marked a cycle of duty and sacrifice. And Georgia was at the forefront of this turning point 24 years ago.

For perspective: 24 years after the beginning of World War II, Europe and Japan had rebuilt from the devastation of war with the support of the United States. The fight had been against clearly defined enemies on traditional battlefields, and the path to reconstruction, while difficult, was direct.

The post-9/11 wars have been very different. The enemy was terrorism itself, not a single nation. The wars unfolded across unconventional battlefields. There was no clear path to reconstruction, and progress was harder to define.

The wars in Afghanistan and Iraq cost us greatly in lives and resources. And nowhere has that cost been felt more than in states like Georgia.

