‘Bert Show’ host Bert Weiss gets engaged

Veteran radio personality proposed to Amanda Coker while they vacationed in Scotland.
Bert Weiss got engaged to Amanda Coker in Scotland earlier this month and announced it on air Monday . (Courtesy)
25 minutes ago

Atlanta-based veteran syndicated talk show host Bert Weiss announced his engagement to Amanda Coker earlier this week on air and on social media.

He proposed to Coker on a scenic cliff in Scotland while they were on vacation last week.

Weiss, who was inducted last month into the Friends of Georgia Radio Hall of Fame, surprised his cast with the news, bringing Coker and her 5-year-old son, Asa, into the studio.

Although he declined to discuss the engagement in a text to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he addressed it on his show.

“It’s the most right thing I’ve ever felt in my life,” Weiss said.

They plan to marry March 20, 2026, in Mexico.

“It’s all coming together really, really fast and easy,” he said. “When you know, you know.”

He said he and Coker, a professional photographer, were platonic friends for 10 years. “When we confessed we were catching feelings for each other, in a millisecond everything flashed in front of me.”

The proposal itself was not technically planned, but Weiss had signaled to Coker it was forthcoming after admitting he had spoken to her father about the topic.

Weiss said he was carrying the engagement ring around Scotland waiting for the right moment. “This is our relationship,” he said. “It’s never very planned. It felt like I would know when we were looking at the right landscape and felt romantic enough.”

When he saw the cliffs, he thought it was the right place. But it was drizzly and crowded.

“As I start to approach her, everyone left at the same time,” he said. And after he gave Coker the ring and she said yes, the clouds parted, the sun came out, and a rainbow appeared.

“It just ended up being magical and perfect,” Weiss said.

This will be Weiss’ second marriage. He was married to Stacey Weiss for18 years, from 1997 to 2015. They coparent two sons, Hollis and Hayden.

Part of the appeal of “The Bert Show” over its 25 years on air is the cast being open about their personal lives. The tensions in his first marriage came out. including Weiss’ workaholic tendencies.

After his divorce in 2015, he began dating digital marketer and lifestyle coach Tiffany Haynes.

In 2021, he announced their engagement on air. But in November 2023, he said the relationship had ended.

He began dating Coker last year.

