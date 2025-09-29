A.M. ATL: Let’s be cryptic

Morning, y’all! Today is apparently National Coffee Day. If you want to fancify your regular brew, three Atlanta coffee shops shared their recipes for unique coffee drinks, including one with Coca-Cola in it. Color me intrigued.
Let’s get to it.
If I were trying to avoid lots of questions about my secret $250 million building project, I would simply not dub it “Project Sasquatch.”
Yet here we are, and according to head of the Development Authority of Fulton County, Project Sasquatch could spell big opportunity for the area.
🔎 READ MORE: Addressing more ‘Sasquatch’ rumors
A 25-year-old man was convicted of murder in the 2020 shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, closing one more chapter in a tragedy that shook the city.
🚫 A possible government shutdown is right around the corner. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader John Thune are due to meet with President Donald Trump today to reach some sort of agreement by Tuesday night.
✂️ What would a possible shutdown look like for Georgia? Layoffs, hiring freezes, temporary closures, mass firings — nothing good. This time could even be worse than previous shutdowns because of the mercurial political climate.
🎮 Atlanta-based Cxmmunity Media, an esports and events startup, scored a hefty investment from Live Nation Urban. Cxmmunity Media wants to make its mark as a major Black-owned entertainment media company, and buy-in from a Live Nation division will definitely help.
I have learned a lot about myself from them — that I am only human and that I still have a long way to go. I love them all because we believe in each other.
Master Sgt. Gary Gordon was killed while protecting a downed U.S. helicopter pilot in the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu. He left behind a letter to his loved ones in case of his death, which his widow, Carmen Owens, read from last Friday during a renaming ceremony at Fort Gordon in Augusta.
Gordon received the Medal of Honor and his heroics are portrayed in the bestselling book and Academy Award-winning film of the same name, “Black Hawk Down.”
Five takeaways from the Falcons’ big win over the Commanders
The Michael Penix Jr. hype train is back on the tracks, baby!
The G****** B******* fall in AP poll after l***** to A*****a this weekend
Censored to protect any still-raw feelings
How to keep your immune system strong this fall and winter
Don’t go anywhere. Don’t touch anything. Don’t get close to anyone. The outside isn’t that exciting, anyway.
58M pounds of corn dogs and sausage-on-a-stick products recalled because wood pieces may be in the batter
That’s a lot of sausage-on-a-stick products.
Sept. 29, 1941
‘Not hurt but she will be,’ spouse says after collision. Mrs. Mary Jane Cates, a 27-year-old brunette, used her automobile Monday morning to break up a meeting between her husband and “that other woman,” and the result was a head-on collision near Wallace and Tifton Streets … neither the husband, the wife or “that woman” was hurt seriously in the crash.
Mrs. Cates, you would have loved Carrie Underwood’s songs.
The “I am going to kill/maim my unfaithful husband” genre of country music is rich and varied, what with “Before He Cheats,” “The Thunder Rolls,” “Goodbye Earl,” etc. But none quite reach the pure poetry of Loretta Lynn’s “Fist City”:
You’ve been making your brags around town that you’ve been loving my man
But the man I love, when he picks up trash he puts it in a garbage can
And that’s what you look like to me, and what I see is a pity
You better close your face and stay out of my way if you don’t wanna go to Fist City.
Outstanding.
Until next time.