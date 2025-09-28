Take 5: Five quick takeaways from the Falcons-Commanders matchup

The Falcons' offense was practically non-existent in a 30-0 loss to the Panthers last week, but it hummed in a 34-27 win over the Commanders behind improved play from QB Michael Penix Jr. and WR Drake London. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The first question could be, “Where was this version of the passing game all season?”

That’s been the biggest missing element from the Falcons’ offense through the first three games. That includes last week’s 30-0 shutout loss to the Carolina Panthers.