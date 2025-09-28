Take 5: Five quick takeaways from the Falcons-Commanders matchup
Falcons’ offense takes flight with big first half behind Penix-London connections
The Falcons' offense was practically non-existent in a 30-0 loss to the Panthers last week, but it hummed in a 34-27 win over the Commanders behind improved play from QB Michael Penix Jr. and WR Drake London.
(Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Here are some other quick takeaways from the Falcons’ win:
Passing fancy: It wasn’t until the fourth game that the Falcons’ offense seemed to find its stride, and Michael Penix Jr. was unleashed, able to sling the ball around the field and find receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. In the first half, Penix was 12-of-17 for 150 yards and a touchdown to London, who had six catches for 95 yards by halftime. Penix looked comfortable in the pocket and when he had time, he was able to look downfield and make accurate throws. It’s just a different look from last week, when Penix didn’t seem to be himself. If this is the unbothered Penix, this could be a more promising season. Penix finished the game 20-for-26 for 313 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception, and London added eight catches for 110 yards and a score.
Defense returns: The Falcons didn’t generate much pressure on Panthers QB Bryce Young last week, and he was able to pick the defense apart, along with their run game. Kaden Ellis provided some pressure with a sack, and Xavier Watts had an interception that helped stem some of the tide that the Commanders had gained. There was adequate pressure on Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota. They gave up some big plays, but none of them doomed the final to a loss.
Bijan the weapon: Many around the league would consider Bijan Robinson among the best running backs in the league. He’s winning more of those backers over each game. It’s not so much what he does in the backfield — which is significant, in itself. The big difference is what he does when he’s lined up in the slot or coming out of the backfield as a receiver. Take the big play in the third quarter, for example. Once Robinson got isolated with a linebacker, it turned into fireworks.
The Pitts: Tight end Kyle Pitts continues to have a good season, coming up with a couple of clutch catches on third downs that extended drives for the offense. Pitts finished with five catches for 70 yards and a touchdown and proved to be a good complement to the passing game. That’s the role he should play as the tight end, and he lived up to it Sunday.
Finishing touches: The Falcons’ final drive of the game was superb. After the Commanders scored to pull within 31-27, the Falcons got the ball back with 8:42 remaining, and they were able to take the clock all the way down to the two-minute warning — and more importantly, they added points to the scoreboard, making it an uphill climb for Washington to be able to get two scores for a potential tie. That made the game — and the win — for the Falcons.
Rod Beard is the Senior Sports Editor for pro sports at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joining the team after 20-plus years at The Detroit News, where he was a beat writer for the Pistons for seven years, after five years covering the Michigan men's basketball team.
