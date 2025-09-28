Georgia falls to No. 12 in AP poll after first loss
Bulldogs drop to No. 10 in coaches’ poll. Ole Miss jumps to highest spot for SEC teams in rankings.
Georgia tumbled to No. 12 in the AP poll after taking its first loss to Alabama on Saturday. It's the Bulldogs' worst ranking since 2020 and just their second time outside the top 10 since 2021. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Ole Miss visits Georgia on Oct. 19 in a game that will be critical for Georgia’s chances moving forward. The Bulldogs still have games left against the Nos. 4, 9, and 17 teams in this week’s AP Poll.
After the defeat to Alabama, Georgia coach Kirby Smart stressed the importance of getting better.
Georgia does still have a lot to play for and the Bulldogs last year overcame a September loss to Alabama to make the College Football Playoff and win the SEC.
“This is the new era of what we’re going to see,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “There’s games like that all over college football, and they’re going to continue to be, and you know what? They’ve got to go play a good team next week, we’ve got to go play a good team next week. It’s just what it is. I realize it’s a big game, I realize everybody wants to make a big deal about it, but for us, it happened to us last year, right? We’ve got to go worry about the next one, because you can’t let this game beat you twice.”
Georgia does still have a lot to play for and the Bulldogs last year overcame a September loss to Alabama to make the College Football Playoff and win the SEC.
“This is the new era of what we’re going to see,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “There’s games like that all over college football, and they’re going to continue to be, and you know what? They’ve got to go play a good team next week, we’ve got to go play a good team next week. It’s just what it is. I realize it’s a big game, I realize everybody wants to make a big deal about it, but for us, it happened to us last year, right? We’ve got to go worry about the next one, because you can’t let this game beat you twice.”
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.