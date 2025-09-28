Georgia Bulldogs Georgia falls to No. 12 in AP poll after first loss Bulldogs drop to No. 10 in coaches’ poll. Ole Miss jumps to highest spot for SEC teams in rankings. Georgia tumbled to No. 12 in the AP poll after taking its first loss to Alabama on Saturday. It's the Bulldogs' worst ranking since 2020 and just their second time outside the top 10 since 2021. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday, losing 24-21 to Alabama at home. The defeat sent Georgia tumbling down in the AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 6, with the Bulldogs coming in at No. 12. Alabama is now up to No. 10 after its win.

Georgia does still have a lot to play for and the Bulldogs last year overcame a September loss to Alabama to make the College Football Playoff and win the SEC. "This is the new era of what we're going to see," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "There's games like that all over college football, and they're going to continue to be, and you know what? They've got to go play a good team next week, we've got to go play a good team next week. It's just what it is. I realize it's a big game, I realize everybody wants to make a big deal about it, but for us, it happened to us last year, right? We've got to go worry about the next one, because you can't let this game beat you twice."