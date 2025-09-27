Opinion Project Sasquatch sounds mysterious but may yield real Fulton County jobs Nondisclosure agreements are part of economic development deals, but if there’s agreement, details will be made public. What is Project Sasquatch? It's not that mysterious. (Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC | Source: Getty)

By Kwanza Hall – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago link copied

I’ll be the first to agree that the name “Project Sasquatch” sounds ominous, cryptic and even scary. But, as with most conjured-up mythical beings with storied lore, Project Sasquatch simply represents a central, colossal opportunity: a $250 million manufacturing expansion in South Fulton County, currently under consideration by the Development Authority of Fulton County, also known as Develop Fulton. I’ll be the first to agree that the name “Project Sasquatch” sounds ominous, cryptic and even scary. But, as with most conjured-up mythical beings with storied lore, Project Sasquatch simply represents a central, colossal opportunity: a $250 million manufacturing expansion in South Fulton County, currently under consideration by the Development Authority of Fulton County, also known as Develop Fulton. Just as legends of Sasquatch trace blurry footprints into the woods, the details of this manufacturer remain obscured and temporarily protected under a nondisclosure agreement (NDA).

Let’s first demystify this notion. NDAs are a recognized legal tool, deployed selectively to advance sensitive negotiations in a fiercely competitive economic development landscape where multiple jurisdictions are often vying for the same high-impact investment. RELATED Opinion: As International Paper mills shutter, coastal Georgia families pay the price As I shared publicly, “Due to the confidential nature of this project … should Fulton County be selected, the company’s name, site location and additional information will be publicly announced.” Economic development success of recent years The real story here is focused on economic development. Project Sasquatch may reside today in shadow, but it conjures up past developments that launched in mystery and emerged as Georgia’s most transformative wins. Kwanza Hall (Courtesy) Boston Scientific’s manufacturing and supply chain facility, a $75 million project creating hundreds of jobs in Johns Creek and a collaborative win for our community’s efforts to secure life science opportunities, similarly embraced incentive tools, negotiated under confidentiality, and publicly disclosed and celebrated once finalized. Develop Fulton also laid the groundwork to secure an opportunity for PVH Corp., one of the largest apparel companies in the world that owns iconic brands such as Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, among others, to establish a distribution and warehouse facility in Palmetto. These opportunities became a reality with Develop Fulton’s support and public incentives, even while early negotiations remained confidential. Boston Scientific’s manufacturing and supply chain facility, a $75 million project creating hundreds of jobs in Johns Creek and a collaborative win for our community’s efforts to secure life science opportunities, similarly embraced incentive tools, negotiated under confidentiality, and publicly disclosed and celebrated once finalized. Develop Fulton also laid the groundwork to secure an opportunity for PVH Corp., one of the largest apparel companies in the world that owns iconic brands such as Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, among others, to establish a distribution and warehouse facility in Palmetto. These opportunities became a reality with Develop Fulton’s support and public incentives, even while early negotiations remained confidential.

It’s well documented that through the years, Develop Fulton has helped facilitate more than $25 billion in bonds and supported over 450 businesses as they built, renovated, expanded or relocated in Fulton County. These are not mythical creatures. They’re real investment partners that include Microsoft, Alcon, Pandora, Global Payments, UPS, Mercedes-Benz, and more.

RELATED Opinion: Rivian chose Georgia for plant and HQ because it’s an EV manufacturing leader In many cases, incentives tied to measurable performance outcomes including job creation, capital investment or community benefits help enhance the overall quality and impact of the project. For Georgia and our communities to even have a seat at the table, many of these began with discreet conversations that eventually evolved into public discussions once critical details were secure and the projects created a meaningful win-win for Fulton County. Develop Fulton respects the public demand for transparency It’s easy to let curiosity and the idea of Big Foot sweep us away in speculative delight. The AJC story “What is ‘Project Sasquatch’? Only Georgia and Fulton Leaders Know” captures that sense of mystery. Another follow-up article, “Sasquatch, Where for Art Thou?” by reporter Zach Hansen, acknowledges how public curiosity wrestles with the need for early discretion, which is all territory I stand ready to defend and clarify. It’s easy to let curiosity and the idea of Big Foot sweep us away in speculative delight. The AJC story “What is ‘Project Sasquatch’? Only Georgia and Fulton Leaders Know” captures that sense of mystery. Another follow-up article, “Sasquatch, Where for Art Thou?” by reporter Zach Hansen, acknowledges how public curiosity wrestles with the need for early discretion, which is all territory I stand ready to defend and clarify. As public servants on the Develop Fulton board, we deeply respect the transparency the public rightly demands. Every economic incentive we consider ultimately arrives in a public forum during our livestreamed meeting, with minutes, fact sheets, presentations and questions all available for public consumption and scrutiny. The brief veil of confidentiality exists only to allow sensitive, high-stakes negotiations to play out. And only to the extent that Georgia law allows.

RELATED Opinion: Georgia has been good to Hyundai. The company is committed to the Peach State. And only at the first step of Develop Fulton’s two-step public approval process, with the company name, location and other details being shared with the public before the next-phase advancement toward board review and potential approval. This balance allows us to responsibly pursue transformational projects that align with the long-term goals of the city, the county, and our communities. Projects Nexus and Phoenix brought massive investment to Atlanta area This is a site plan for Project Nexus, a proposed mixed-use development in Atlanta and East Point. (Courtesy of Develop Fulton) Storied legends are fun. But projects are real. Project Nexus, a $538 million redevelopment of a longtime flea market property in the Greenbriar neighborhood, emerged from a Develop Fulton bond inducement approved last December. Project Phoenix, a $56.5 million global innovation center in Midtown that we have since been able to disclose as Duracell, received unanimous board approvals this past year, following a similar path from private negotiation to public consideration. Storied legends are fun. But projects are real. Project Nexus, a $538 million redevelopment of a longtime flea market property in the Greenbriar neighborhood, emerged from a Develop Fulton bond inducement approved last December. Project Phoenix, a $56.5 million global innovation center in Midtown that we have since been able to disclose as Duracell, received unanimous board approvals this past year, following a similar path from private negotiation to public consideration. My point is simple: Myths are often those sacred stories that inspire, but facts create momentum. Curiosity may lead us into speculation, but concrete economic outcomes speak louder. At its core, Project Sasquatch is not a story of fear or fantasy but one of growth, retention and reinvestment. It represents a global manufacturing leader expanding operations, potentially increasing production by 35%, safeguarding hundreds of high-paying jobs, and anchoring decades of future tax revenue. Even with the proposed tax incentive, the project is expected to generate $26.4 million in property tax revenue over the next decade.