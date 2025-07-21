Legends say there’s a creature on the loose leaving large footprints south of Atlanta.
Its picture is blurry, and it’s never been captured. But it’s no conspiracy — state and local leaders say they’ve spotted something big in south Fulton County.
Specifically, they’re pursuing “Project Sasquatch,” a $250 million manufacturing expansion that’s shrouded in mystery behind a nondisclosure agreement. The project’s proponents are seeking a $9.3 million property tax break from the Development Authority of Fulton County on Tuesday, part of a state-driven effort to recruit the new investment and up to 50 additional jobs.
The undisclosed company behind the project is described in a DAFC fact sheet as “A global leader in the manufacturing industry, known for its durable and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and residential building products.” The manufacturer for decades has operated a facility in the south Fulton region, currently employing 245 workers.
DAFC, which is also known as Develop Fulton, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the south Fulton site is among several across the country the company is evaluating for expansion, saying the tax incentive is needed to be competitive in wooing the extra corporate investment and jobs.
“Due to the confidential nature of this project, there are limited details we are able to share at this time,” DAFC board chairman Kwanza Hall said in a statement. “However, should Fulton County be selected, the company’s name, site location and additional information will be publicly announced.”
The DAFC fact sheet added that the “local property tax incentives play a crucial role in the project’s location decision and timing” because of the significance of construction costs and advanced technical equipment needed for the expansion.
The company said the expansion will increase production by at least 35%, but the physical scope of new facilities or construction was unclear.
The project is supported by Select Fulton and the Georgia Department of Economic Development, which said negotiations over other discretionary incentives remain active.
Project Sasquatch joins a growing list of economic development projects in metro Atlanta that are cloaked in anonymity ahead of public incentive votes. DAFC gave preliminary approval in December to a $23 million tax break for Project Nexus, which was confirmed last week to be a mixed-use redevelopment of a longtime flea market property in Atlanta’s Greenbriar neighborhood.
Georgia’s Open Meetings Act includes exceptions for economic development projects in some instances, but those practices have sparked criticism.
“For (incentive votes) to be undertaken in secret does raise questions about government transparency, especially for the people living around where that development might be,” Richard T. Griffiths, a former CNN executive and Georgia First Amendment Foundation board member, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after DAFC’s Project Nexus vote in December.
Project Sasquatch is projected to generate nearly $26.4 million in new property taxes over the next decade despite the abatement, which progresses over a 10-year period. DAFC said those projections include the company’s existing facility alongside the proposed expansion.
“The applicant has been a valued employer in south Fulton County for decades,” Hall added. “At a time when such jobs are becoming increasingly rare, this project offers a notable opportunity for long-term economic growth, job retention and reinvestment in the region.”
How to attend the meeting?
The DAFC meeting is virtual only and will be streamed at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The public can access the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85800609842?pwd=ScQbwb2zJXV4YVDLGJA7FaPalwg1u3.1 or by calling 1-646-558-8656. The Zoom passcode is “910975.”
