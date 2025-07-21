Legends say there’s a creature on the loose leaving large footprints south of Atlanta.

Its picture is blurry, and it’s never been captured. But it’s no conspiracy — state and local leaders say they’ve spotted something big in south Fulton County.

Specifically, they’re pursuing “Project Sasquatch,” a $250 million manufacturing expansion that’s shrouded in mystery behind a nondisclosure agreement. The project’s proponents are seeking a $9.3 million property tax break from the Development Authority of Fulton County on Tuesday, part of a state-driven effort to recruit the new investment and up to 50 additional jobs.

The undisclosed company behind the project is described in a DAFC fact sheet as “A global leader in the manufacturing industry, known for its durable and energy-efficient solutions for commercial and residential building products.” The manufacturer for decades has operated a facility in the south Fulton region, currently employing 245 workers.

DAFC, which is also known as Develop Fulton, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the south Fulton site is among several across the country the company is evaluating for expansion, saying the tax incentive is needed to be competitive in wooing the extra corporate investment and jobs.

“Due to the confidential nature of this project, there are limited details we are able to share at this time,” DAFC board chairman Kwanza Hall said in a statement. “However, should Fulton County be selected, the company’s name, site location and additional information will be publicly announced.”