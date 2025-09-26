Atlanta esports and events startup Cxmmunity snags investment to grow

Peay declined to comment on the specific investment number.

Cxmmunity also founded and owns the HBCU Esports League, the country’s first and only competitive esports league for historically Black colleges and universities.

Founded in 2020, Cxmmunity is a media brand and live events company focused primarily on the gaming, anime and music industries. It produces branded content for companies looking to reach younger generations, as well as plays host to events. Its flagship “Kickback” event, which combines educational panels with gaming tournaments and musical performances, expanded beyond Atlanta for the first time last year.

The relationship between Cxmmunity and Live Nation first came about last November, Peay said. The company’s cofounder and CEO Ryan Johnson was invited to speak on a panel as part of Live Nation Urban’s Lil’ WeezyAna Fest. He and Peay learned that Live Nation Urban wasn’t doing much in the way of media, and they saw an opportunity in helping them scale.

The two organizations bring value to the table, Peay said. Live Nation Urban has access to venues, artists and record labels, as well as decades of experience in hosting live events. Cxmmunity brings expertise in media, advertising and digital storytelling, and can help Live Nation Urban produce content around events.

“[Live Nation Urban] says ‘What do you want to do?’ And we come back with an idea,” Peay said. “They’ll say, ‘Think bigger.’ That’s what you want to hear as an entrepreneur, is that, one, your partners are on the same page, and two, that they can open the floodgates and bring your ideas to life.”

