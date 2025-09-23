A.M. ATL: Atlanta’s best eats

Morning, y’all! I’ve tried to cut down on my mindless phone scrolling. (Not this, though. This is very mindful, keep going!) Instead I’ve been reading pages of poetry anthologies at random to generate some analog dopamine. It totally works. I ran into a good one from Ella Wheeler Wilcox called “You and Today.” It begins:
With every rising of the sun,
Think of your life as just begun.
Let’s get to it. (Or, as the poem ends, “Go forth, I say. Attain! Attain!”)
APALACHEE FAMILIES TO FILE SUIT
A new mural at Apalachee High School memorializes last September's tragedy.
The families of at least three victims in last year’s deadly Apalachee High School shooting are preparing lawsuits, saying local school districts and law enforcement ignored warning signs before the tragedy.
The families of students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn and teacher Richard Aspinwall claim authorities knew Colt Gray, the 14-year-old shooting suspect, had talked about committing violent acts.
The legal notices claim the school didn’t take any safety precautions when Gray’s mother called a school counselor the day of the shooting, concerned about a cryptic text message her son had sent.
Each notice had similar wording, describing the shooting as “the direct and foreseeable result of systemic negligence, policy failures and a complete breakdown in communication and accountability across multiple agencies.”
Two of the families are demanding $25 million each in compensation.
What do you mean the water-sucking funhouse mirror of meaningless words can’t be trusted with human health issues?
ON THIS DATE
Sept. 23, 1906
In race riot many negroes are killed and scores of both races are injured; Atlanta under control of state militia. After five hours of rioting by mobs of white people, which caused scenes never witnessed before in Atlanta, and ended only with the calling out of eight companies of infantry and a battalion of light artillery by Governor Terrell, ten negroes are probably dead and fifty injured. … Following the departure of the mobs, two hundred soldiers are now occupying the scene of the night’s horror, where excited people and angry mobs of white men were waging relentless war upon negroes, beating them with sticks, clubs, bottles, barrel staves and stones.
In race riot many negroes are killed and scores of both races are injured; Atlanta under control of state militia. After five hours of rioting by mobs of white people, which caused scenes never witnessed before in Atlanta, and ended only with the calling out of eight companies of infantry and a battalion of light artillery by Governor Terrell, ten negroes are probably dead and fifty injured. … Following the departure of the mobs, two hundred soldiers are now occupying the scene of the night’s horror, where excited people and angry mobs of white men were waging relentless war upon negroes, beating them with sticks, clubs, bottles, barrel staves and stones.
You know, we had a conversation about this one behind the scenes because of the sensitive language of the time and the fact it’s, well, very difficult to read about. But we must read difficult things and recognize difficult histories to be fully equipped for our present callings as clear-eyed, circumspect citizens.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.