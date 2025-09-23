A.M. ATL: Atlanta’s best eats

News

Morning, y’all! I’ve tried to cut down on my mindless phone scrolling. (Not this, though. This is very mindful, keep going!) Instead I’ve been reading pages of poetry anthologies at random to generate some analog dopamine. It totally works. I ran into a good one from Ella Wheeler Wilcox called “You and Today.” It begins:

With every rising of the sun,

Think of your life as just begun.

Let’s get to it. (Or, as the poem ends, “Go forth, I say. Attain! Attain!”)

APALACHEE FAMILIES TO FILE SUIT

A new mural at Apalachee High School memorializes last September's tragedy.
The families of at least three victims in last year’s deadly Apalachee High School shooting are preparing lawsuits, saying local school districts and law enforcement ignored warning signs before the tragedy.

🔎 READ MORE: Other warning signs, complications cited in the filings

A TERRIFYING RIDE

A Bartow County bus driver was charged with driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol after her erratic driving last Friday prompted frightened 911 calls from students aboard.

🔎 READ MORE: Other student and parent reactions to the incident

THE ATLANTA 50, REVEALED

The AJC's top Atlanta restaurant serves up modern takes on Japanese dishes, paired with an outstanding overall experience. What is it? You'll have to read to find out.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reviving a delicious tradition with its new list of the 50 best restaurants in metro Atlanta.

It’s impossible to rank such a number, so the AJC Food and Dining team identified a Top 10 best-of-the-best, along with 40 unranked favorites.

AJC dining critics Ligaya Figueras and Henri Hollis know there’s no perfect way to create such a list. These were some of the things they took into account:

😋 THE ATLANTA 50: Check out who made it. How many have you been to?

Bookmark the above, and you’ll never have to worry about date night again. “I heard this place was pretty good. Yeah, it made the AJC’s list of 50 best restaurants.” Done and done.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

💰 OneDigital, an Atlanta-based insurance and financial services company, scored a new $2.3 billion investment. That brings the company’s total valuation north of $7 billion.

⚖️ Evidence in the Georgia election case against President Donald Trump may never see the light of day now that DA Fani Willis is officially off and a replacement DA is yet to be named. The new prosecutor could pick up where she left off, or dismiss the whole thing entirely.

🇺🇦 Georgia has a unique opportunity to attract business with Ukraine by pairing humanitarian concerns with tech opportunities, says one Atlanta-area CEO.

NEWS BITES

Two lucky players become millionaires in Georgia Lottery scratch-off games

They’re about to have a bunch of new best friends.

Where to see the most colorful foliage in town (once it actually appears)

My mom calls it leaf peeping, so now we all should.

That naked guy in Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives?’ He’s from Atlanta!

I’ve thought of so many unprintable jokes for this, but let’s just say it was a raw performance in every respect.

ChatGPT is not ready to give comprehensive health advice, experts say

What do you mean the water-sucking funhouse mirror of meaningless words can’t be trusted with human health issues?

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 23, 1906

In race riot many negroes are killed and scores of both races are injured; Atlanta under control of state militia. After five hours of rioting by mobs of white people, which caused scenes never witnessed before in Atlanta, and ended only with the calling out of eight companies of infantry and a battalion of light artillery by Governor Terrell, ten negroes are probably dead and fifty injured. … Following the departure of the mobs, two hundred soldiers are now occupying the scene of the night’s horror, where excited people and angry mobs of white men were waging relentless war upon negroes, beating them with sticks, clubs, bottles, barrel staves and stones.

You know, we had a conversation about this one behind the scenes because of the sensitive language of the time and the fact it’s, well, very difficult to read about. But we must read difficult things and recognize difficult histories to be fully equipped for our present callings as clear-eyed, circumspect citizens.

In the end, roughly 25 Black people lost their lives in the violence. Historians now call it a massacre rather than a riot. You can read more context here from the AJC.

ONE MORE THING

Scrolling through the Atlanta 50 Dining Guide was very humbling. I’ve been to two. Guess I have my dining work cut out for me.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

