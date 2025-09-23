News A.M. ATL: Atlanta’s best eats Plus: A painful suit, bus driver DUI

Morning, y’all! I’ve tried to cut down on my mindless phone scrolling. (Not this, though. This is very mindful, keep going!) Instead I’ve been reading pages of poetry anthologies at random to generate some analog dopamine. It totally works. I ran into a good one from Ella Wheeler Wilcox called “You and Today.” It begins: With every rising of the sun,

Think of your life as just begun. Let’s get to it. (Or, as the poem ends, “Go forth, I say. Attain! Attain!”) APALACHEE FAMILIES TO FILE SUIT A new mural at Apalachee High School memorializes last September's tragedy. The families of at least three victims in last year’s deadly Apalachee High School shooting are preparing lawsuits, saying local school districts and law enforcement ignored warning signs before the tragedy.

The families of students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn and teacher Richard Aspinwall claim authorities knew Colt Gray, the 14-year-old shooting suspect, had talked about committing violent acts.

The legal notices claim the school didn’t take any safety precautions when Gray’s mother called a school counselor the day of the shooting, concerned about a cryptic text message her son had sent.

Each notice had similar wording, describing the shooting as “the direct and foreseeable result of systemic negligence, policy failures and a complete breakdown in communication and accountability across multiple agencies.”

Two of the families are demanding $25 million each in compensation.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reviving a delicious tradition with its new list of the 50 best restaurants in metro Atlanta. It’s impossible to rank such a number, so the AJC Food and Dining team identified a Top 10 best-of-the-best, along with 40 unranked favorites. AJC dining critics Ligaya Figueras and Henri Hollis know there’s no perfect way to create such a list. These were some of the things they took into account: It’s not meant to be an award. Rather, they wanted the list to be a tool for readers.

During their months of eating at nearly 150 establishments, they kept a scoring system that took into account food, service, drinks and atmosphere — with food being the most important.

They only considered local, independently owned restaurants in the five main metro counties: Cobb, Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett. 😋 THE ATLANTA 50: Check out who made it. How many have you been to? 😋 THE ATLANTA 50: Check out who made it. How many have you been to?

My mom calls it leaf peeping, so now we all should. That naked guy in Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives?’ He’s from Atlanta! I’ve thought of so many unprintable jokes for this, but let’s just say it was a raw performance in every respect. ChatGPT is not ready to give comprehensive health advice, experts say What do you mean the water-sucking funhouse mirror of meaningless words can’t be trusted with human health issues?

ON THIS DATE Sept. 23, 1906 In race riot many negroes are killed and scores of both races are injured; Atlanta under control of state militia. After five hours of rioting by mobs of white people, which caused scenes never witnessed before in Atlanta, and ended only with the calling out of eight companies of infantry and a battalion of light artillery by Governor Terrell, ten negroes are probably dead and fifty injured. … Following the departure of the mobs, two hundred soldiers are now occupying the scene of the night’s horror, where excited people and angry mobs of white men were waging relentless war upon negroes, beating them with sticks, clubs, bottles, barrel staves and stones. In race riot many negroes are killed and scores of both races are injured; Atlanta under control of state militia. After five hours of rioting by mobs of white people, which caused scenes never witnessed before in Atlanta, and ended only with the calling out of eight companies of infantry and a battalion of light artillery by Governor Terrell, ten negroes are probably dead and fifty injured. … Following the departure of the mobs, two hundred soldiers are now occupying the scene of the night’s horror, where excited people and angry mobs of white men were waging relentless war upon negroes, beating them with sticks, clubs, bottles, barrel staves and stones. You know, we had a conversation about this one behind the scenes because of the sensitive language of the time and the fact it’s, well, very difficult to read about. But we must read difficult things and recognize difficult histories to be fully equipped for our present callings as clear-eyed, circumspect citizens. In the end, roughly 25 Black people lost their lives in the violence. Historians now call it a massacre rather than a riot. You can read more context here from the AJC. In the end, roughly 25 Black people lost their lives in the violence. Historians now call it a massacre rather than a riot. You can read more context here from the AJC.