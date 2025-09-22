Two lucky players become millionaires in Georgia Lottery scratch-off games

That winning ticket was purchased at Welcome Road Truck Stop on Roosevelt Highway in College Park.
A Gainesville player won $2.5 million playing the Cash Multiplier scratch-off game, according to lottery officials. That ticket was purchased at Casa Blanca on Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville, and the winner claimed the prize Sept. 5.
Georgia Lottery players claimed $43,932,298 in prizes from scratch-off tickets last week.
Other big winners included a Fantasy 5 winner in Valdosta who took home the $298,947 jackpot. The winning numbers were: 01-20-28-29-31.
Several players also won playing Diggi Games on the Georgia Lottery mobile app. A Hampton player won $25,000 playing Wheel of Bonuses, a Hinesville resident claimed $15,000 playing Bigfoot Bucks, and a Tucker player won $10,000 playing Elephant King Jackpots.
Proceeds benefit educational programs in the state, according to the Georgia Lottery.