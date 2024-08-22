It happens every year, yet it never gets old. Mother Nature packs away the green wardrobe she’s been wearing and dresses in hues of orange, yellow, red and brown.
While some Georgia leaves have turned brown and dropped early due to dry, warm weather, Travel & Leisure says peak fall color across the South could be delayed. Instead of early bursts of color, the state’s brightest leaves may not appear until early November.
When they do, the wait will be worth it. Here are some of the best places in Georgia to catch the show.
Take a drive
201 Dowman Drive, Atlanta 30307. 404-727-6123
It’s a myth you have to leave town to see the best leaves. The campus of Emory University is so lovely it regularly ranks among Best College Reviews’ 50 most beautiful campuses in autumn, coming in at No. 21 in 2022.
“Georgia is warm in many ways,” the Best College Reviews wrote. “The colors of the fall at Emory truly warm the soul. The 600-acre heavily forested campus is populated with pine, maples, oak, and magnolias (that) bring every autumn color in the rainbow. Peavine Creek, a branch of the Peachtree Creek, runs through the campus carrying fallen leaves peacefully to the sea. Located in the lovely Druid Hills, Emory takes sustainability seriously with every tree removed guaranteeing one to be planted in its place; it is also a Tree Campus USA. Even more natural beauty can be found at the Lullwater Preserve with walking trails, woods and Candler Lake.”
Russell-Brasstown National Scenic Byway
GA Highways 17/75, 180, 348 and 75 ALT, Blairsville
One of Georgia’s Scenic Byways, Russell-Brasstown begins north of Robertstown at the intersection of GA-17 and GA-75. Then you’ll drive until reach the top of Brasstown Bald, looking down from the highest point in Georgia at a mountain full of fall leaves.
Cohutta-Chattahoochee Scenic Byway
5845 Highway 2, Dalton 30721
Dalton might be known as the carpet capital, but during autumn it’s what’s above the forest floors that attracts people. The 54 miles of this scenic byway will take you through Chattahoochee National Forest and some movie-set towns draped in autumn colors. If you start on the Prater’s Mill end, you can pull into the parking lot to see more changing leaves and a National Register of Historic Places working water mill powered by Coahulla Creek.
Make it a weekend
Just and hour and a half north of Atlanta is the charming town of Blue Ridge. In addition to art exhibits and musical performances, hop on the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway for a trip through the Appalachian foothills.
Starting at the historic depot in downtown Blue Ridge, you’ll take either a four-hour or two-hour roundtrip journey along the Toccoa River through the North Georgia countryside.
Prices range from $60.99 to $124.99, depending on which car and experience you choose. Discounts are available for first responders, teachers, military and passengers ages 65 and older.
Many of Helen’s visitors come to celebrate Oktoberfest in the town’s Bavarian charm. The Festhalle’s Oktoberfest blowout starts Sept. 4 and runs through November 2. Helen is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains on the Chattahoochee River and offers shopping, bingo and wine tours to visitors.
Lodging includes hotels, cabins, resorts, and bed-and-breakfast inns.
5000 N. Browning Bridge Road, Gainesville 30506
Don Carter is Georgia’s newest state park, as well as the first state park at Lake Lanier. In addition to water activities, the park has 1,316 acres to explore by foot, bicycle or horseback. If you don’t see gorgeous fall foliage, you might have your eyes closed.
Although this would be an easy day trip, the park has a variety of options for you to stay a weekend or a week.
Parking in Georgia’s state parks is just $5, and visitors can buy a $50 annual ParkPass that helps fund renovations, trail work, dock replacements and more. ParkPasses are not valid at state historic sites. Overnight guests pay the daily ParkPass fee only once during their stay, regardless of duration.
Senior citizens can get half off an annual ParkPass by presenting a copy of their drivers license. Seniors also receive $20 off membership in Friends of Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites, plus 20% off.
