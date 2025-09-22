Meet the Atlanta firm that just got a $2.3 billion investment

The headquarters of OneDigital, an Atlanta-based insurance brokerage, financial services and workforce consulting firm. (Courtesy of OneDigital)

This latest investment in OneDigital values the company at more than $7 billion.

Adam Bruckman, CEO and co-founder of OneDigital, an Atlanta-based insurance brokerage, financial services and workforce consulting firm. (Courtesy of OneDigital.)

The two are investing a combined $2.3 billion in OneDigital for a majority stake in the company, according to OneDigital’s CEO and co-founder Adam Bruckman. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, pending regulatory approval.

Its new investors are Connecticut-based Stone Point Capital and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which invests the contributions collected by Canada’s government-sponsored retirement income program.

OneDigital, an Atlanta-based insurance and financial services company, has received a multi-billion dollar investment to fuel its expansion, the company announced Friday . The deal values the company at $7.2 billion.

Bruckman and his co-founder Mike Sullivan started the company in 2000 to help other companies manage employee benefits, insurance and human resources. In the past five years it has also added a financial services arm that manages retirement plans and 401(k)s, with $143 billion in assets under management.

A quarter of a century since launching, Bruckman and Sullivan are still at the helm, which Bruckman said “has been a real pleasure and a blessing.”

“We’re still both running hard and we could not be more excited about the next chapter here,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.