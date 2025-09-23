‘We’re going to wreck,’ student says before Bartow bus driver’s DUI arrest

A Bartow County bus driver who was taking students home Friday afternoon was arrested and charged with driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, a felony, officials said.

Lori Hagaman, 51, was pulled over by police on U.S. 411 north of Cartersville after 911 calls came in to report concerns about her driving just before 4 p.m., according to the incident report provided by the Bartow sheriff’s office.

“We’re on the school bus. I think our bus driver is going crazy or something. She’s all over the road. She almost hit a ditch, and she almost hit a car,” one student on the bus said in a 911 call provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a records request. “She’s going to hit the rail. We’re going to wreck.”

Hagaman “appeared to be confused” and “had very slurred speech” when approached by officers. She failed multiple field sobriety tests and kept falling over, deputies said in the incident report. Inside the bus, they found a cup in the cupholder with “what appeared to be an alcoholic beverage,” the report said.

She was booked into jail Friday and charged with 29 counts of reckless conduct — one for each student on the bus, according to the sheriff’s office. She also faces felony DUI and open container violation charges, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Hagaman posted her $30,200 bond and was released Monday, the sheriff’s office confirmed. She did not respond to a request for comment.

