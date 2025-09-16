Morning, y’all! I have discovered a game-changer for my occasional morning bowl of grits. After they’re almost cooked (in milk, of course), I whisk in an egg. It gives them an incredibly creamy texture, plus protein! So good. Does everyone know about this and I’m just late to the game?
Let’s get to it.
HOT SPOTS
An Emory research team has been monitoring Atlantans’ exposure to heat and air pollution inside and outside their homes using sensors and wearable monitors.
You know how people in the Southwest say their heat is bearable because it’s a “dry heat”? That doesn’t fly in the South, but maybe we can start saying it’s a “complex heat,” instead.
A new Emory University study zooms in on what, exactly, it means to be hot in Atlanta. That means taking into account humidity, air pollution and even the block-by-block differences in temperature.
The project started last year, and so far, 61 households are enrolled. The school wants to expand that to 120. Researchers equip enrolled homes with sensors, and volunteers even wear portable sensors that capture environmental and GPS data.
The study even includes data like what kind of stove a household uses and what the environment around the home is like.
The research can help scientists better understand temperature patterns. It can also be useful for people with asthma and other conditions who are especially vulnerable to heat and pollution.
Female inmates in the Athens-Clarke County Jail's Future Foundations program learn cool skills and plan for their future.
At the Athens-Clarke County Jail in Athens, women can learn construction skills to prepare them for a good life on the outside. It’s a promising program, but relevant jobs aren’t always plentiful.
Future Foundations helps women learn carpentry and building skills, giving them confidence and a worthy way to pass the time.
More than 50 women have spent time in the program, and the benefits within jail walls are obvious.
Outside, it’s a different story. The women, many of whom come from precarious situations or have a history of substance issues, must still face background checks, probation restrictions, housing shortages and unreliable transportation.
Staff cuts at the jail have also threatened the program, but jail staff and program members are still committed to building something better.
💉 Gov. Brian Kemp is feeling pressure over upcoming COVID-19 vaccine guidelines as the CDC nears a high-stakes vaccine meeting in Atlanta next week. Medical experts are wondering how Kemp will react if the guidelines are far outside the bounds of common public health knowledge.
As someone who hasn’t stopped reading for fun since they were about five, I can’t imagine an alternative. You stare at symbols on a page and create entire worlds in your mind — it’s literally magic! Think of it this way: Every time you read for fun, an AI demon gets a tummy ache.
ON THIS DATE
Sept. 16, 1931
From the front page of The Atlanta Journal: Blimp successfully moored atop Empire State Building 1,000 ft. over Fifth Avenue. This tiny dirigible made a successful mooring to the mast of the Empire State Building, 1,000 feet above Fifth Avenue, Tuesday. The photograph shows the dirigible very close to the mooring mast and a short time before she dropped ropes which were seized by the mooring crew on a little balcony at the base of the mast.
Hey, who are you callin’ a tiny dirigible?
ONE MORE THING
I asked people what I should crochet over the weekend, and I am a woman of my word. Thanks to JoAnn, who suggested an emotional support chicken. I think she’ll live in the AJC offices (the chicken, not JoAnn).
Thanks also to the few lovelies who suggested making hats for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and babies at other hospitals. That’s up next!
I don't usually name inanimate objects but perhaps we'll call her Celestine, after famed author and Atlanta Constitution writer Celestine Sibley.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
