A.M. ATL: A new kind of hot

Plus: Civil rights center, high school football
Morning, y'all! I have discovered a game-changer for my occasional morning bowl of grits. After they're almost cooked (in milk, of course), I whisk in an egg. It gives them an incredibly creamy texture, plus protein! So good. Does everyone know about this and I'm just late to the game?

Let’s get to it.

HOT SPOTS

An Emory research team has been monitoring Atlantans’ exposure to heat and air pollution inside and outside their homes using sensors and wearable monitors.
You know how people in the Southwest say their heat is bearable because it’s a “dry heat”? That doesn’t fly in the South, but maybe we can start saying it’s a “complex heat,” instead.

🔎 READ MORE: Are you in Atlanta? You can get involved

UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Female inmates in the Athens-Clarke County Jail's Future Foundations program learn cool skills and plan for their future.
At the Athens-Clarke County Jail in Athens, women can learn construction skills to prepare them for a good life on the outside. It’s a promising program, but relevant jobs aren’t always plentiful.

🔎 READ MORE: The program’s success stories share their wisdom

A TIMELY CIVIL RIGHTS EXPANSION

Jill Savitt, president and CEO of The National Center for Civil and Human Rights, discusses the center's latest renovations.
The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta is nearing the end of a $60 million expansion, and advocates say its reopening couldn’t come at a more critical time.

🔎 READ MORE: The museum’s leaders want it to be a place of hope

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

💉 Gov. Brian Kemp is feeling pressure over upcoming COVID-19 vaccine guidelines as the CDC nears a high-stakes vaccine meeting in Atlanta next week. Medical experts are wondering how Kemp will react if the guidelines are far outside the bounds of common public health knowledge.

📱Some Georgia teachers were placed on leave for posts about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death. It’s not clear how many teachers were disciplined or what the posts said.

💬 Fox News Channel host Brian Kilmeade apologized for saying on air that mentally ill and homeless people should be executed. “Just kill ‘em,” he said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said negotiations with China have resulted in a deal to bring TikTok under U.S. control. Details are few for now.

THIS ONE’S FOR THE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FANS

The AJC is the place for Georgia high school football, and we’re kicking off a really special series featuring the Atlanta Falcons and the NFL.

🏈 Learn more and vote here!

NEWS BITES

What movies and TV shows are filming in Georgia this month

There’s going to be a “Scary Movie 6″? Frightening indeed.

Spencer Strider is the Braves’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award

It’s basically the “all-around good guy” award of baseball, and Strider fits the bill. The pitcher and his wife, Maggie, host a program that gives foster families VIP game experiences.

Six ways to declutter and start fall fresh

“Create a cozy station.” Tell me more, I’m listening.

Five reasons to start reading for fun again

As someone who hasn’t stopped reading for fun since they were about five, I can’t imagine an alternative. You stare at symbols on a page and create entire worlds in your mind — it’s literally magic! Think of it this way: Every time you read for fun, an AI demon gets a tummy ache.

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 16, 1931

From the front page of The Atlanta Journal: Blimp successfully moored atop Empire State Building 1,000 ft. over Fifth Avenue. This tiny dirigible made a successful mooring to the mast of the Empire State Building, 1,000 feet above Fifth Avenue, Tuesday. The photograph shows the dirigible very close to the mooring mast and a short time before she dropped ropes which were seized by the mooring crew on a little balcony at the base of the mast.

Hey, who are you callin’ a tiny dirigible?

ONE MORE THING

I asked people what I should crochet over the weekend, and I am a woman of my word. Thanks to JoAnn, who suggested an emotional support chicken. I think she’ll live in the AJC offices (the chicken, not JoAnn).

Thanks also to the few lovelies who suggested making hats for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and babies at other hospitals. That’s up next!

I don't usually name inanimate objects but perhaps we'll call her Celestine, after famed author and Atlanta Constitution writer Celestine Sibley.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

