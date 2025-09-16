How much heat are Atlantans feeling? A new study is taking a closer look.

The research is an initiative of Emory’s Climate & Health Actionable Research and Translation Center, or CHART.

The project started last year and has enrolled 61 households so far, with a goal of eventually reaching 120 homes. For now, the study is only enrolling Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett county residents, like Tessa Horehled.

Horehled lives in a 100-year old home in Westview, a few miles west of downtown Atlanta, and has asthma, a condition that can be exacerbated by extreme heat and poor air quality. With an infant at home, too, she said she decided to participate to understand her “baseline” exposure.

Children — along with the elderly and those with chronic health conditions like heart disease — are among the most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

“I’d love to … use it as something to keep in mind when I’m making decisions,” she said. “Like, do we want to take a bike or drive here?”

