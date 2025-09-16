Business

How much heat are Atlantans feeling? A new study is taking a closer look.

Emory University study zooms in on Atlantans’ exposure to heat and air pollution, in a time of hotter weather.
Eri Saikawa (left), an environmental science professor at Emory University, and Jiyoung Hwang, environmental health and epidemiology researcher, set up a sensor to monitor heat exposure in the backyard of a study participant on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. For the last two years, the Emory team has been monitoring Atlantans’ exposure to heat and air pollution inside and outside their homes using sensors and wearable monitors. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Eri Saikawa (left), an environmental science professor at Emory University, and Jiyoung Hwang, environmental health and epidemiology researcher, set up a sensor to monitor heat exposure in the backyard of a study participant on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. For the last two years, the Emory team has been monitoring Atlantans’ exposure to heat and air pollution inside and outside their homes using sensors and wearable monitors. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
By
23 minutes ago

As the planet warms because of human-caused climate change, studies have found metro Atlanta is experiencing more extreme heat. But exactly how hot it actually feels depends on where you are in the city.

Blocks shaded by trees are cooler than ones dominated by concrete, and researchers have long known that heat risk can vary from neighborhood to neighborhood, block to block and even house to house.

Now, an Emory University study is taking a more granular look at the issue, chronicling the heat, humidity and air pollution Atlantans are encountering in their daily lives.

Report: Georgia, Southeast among the most at-risk from climate change
Emory University researcher Jiyoung Hwang listens to hear if a sensor is on before handing it over to study participant Henry Slack at his Decatur home on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Emory University researcher Jiyoung Hwang listens to hear if a sensor is on before handing it over to study participant Henry Slack at his Decatur home on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

The research is an initiative of Emory’s Climate & Health Actionable Research and Translation Center, or CHART.

The project started last year and has enrolled 61 households so far, with a goal of eventually reaching 120 homes. For now, the study is only enrolling Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett county residents, like Tessa Horehled.

Horehled lives in a 100-year old home in Westview, a few miles west of downtown Atlanta, and has asthma, a condition that can be exacerbated by extreme heat and poor air quality. With an infant at home, too, she said she decided to participate to understand her “baseline” exposure.

Children — along with the elderly and those with chronic health conditions like heart disease — are among the most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

“I’d love to … use it as something to keep in mind when I’m making decisions,” she said. “Like, do we want to take a bike or drive here?”

Tessa Horehled puts on a wearable sensor that will test air quality around her on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Tessa Horehled puts on a wearable sensor that will test air quality around her on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

On a Tuesday in August, Emory environmental science professor Eri Saikawa and public health associate Jiyoung Hwang, installed sensors at Horehled’s home to begin gathering data.

What you need to know to stay safe in Atlanta’s heat

To document outside heat and humidity, Saikawa and Hwang unfurled a tripod-mounted sensor in her backyard. Inside, they had Horehled place another monitor in her bedroom. Combined, the heat and humidity readings are used to calculate the heat index, Saikawa said, a measure of what it actually feels like inside and outside the home.

“We have a lot of data on the ambient temperature, but we don’t really know what’s indoor and what’s personal,” said Saikawa, the project’s lead researcher. “And for extreme heat, personal exposure is very important.”

One last wearable sensor traveled with Horehled on her hip, capturing GPS data and the air pollution levels she encountered as she went about her day.

For the next 48 hours, the trio of devices will help paint a fuller picture of her heat and pollution risk, the researchers said.

Emory University researcher Jiyoung Hwang (left) and Eri Saikawa, a professor of environmental science (right) set up a sensor to collect heat data in the backyard of Henry Slack (center) on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Emory University researcher Jiyoung Hwang (left) and Eri Saikawa, a professor of environmental science (right) set up a sensor to collect heat data in the backyard of Henry Slack (center) on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

The team also surveys each participant about their home and habits — the age of the home and its air-conditioning system, whether they use a gas-burning stove, if their kitchen has ventilation and much more. Cooking on a gas range not only releases greenhouse gases, but can contribute to indoor pollution, especially if the area doesn’t have exhaust fans, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

After crunching the numbers, the researchers provide each participant with a report on their personal exposure levels, including recommendations for how to lower the “feels-like” temperature in their home. Participants haven’t gotten their results yet, but the researchers said they should be available in the coming months.

Horehled said she’s always been interested in gathering more data about her life and is eager to see the results.

“I feel like the more I can gather, the more informed decisions I can make,” she said.

Atlanta-area residents interested in learning more about the research can visit the Emory CHART website.

A NOTE OF DISCLOSURE

This coverage is supported by a partnership with Green South Foundation and Journalism Funding Partners. You can learn more and support our climate reporting by donating at AJC.com/donate/climate.

About the Author

Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.

More Stories

The Latest

Alpharetta nonprofit helps America's heros find work

Alpharetta-based veterans nonprofit receives $10M cryptocurrency donation

After Hyundai raid, Trump doesn’t want to ‘frighten off’ foreign investment

Hundreds gather days before Rivian’s groundbreaking for $5B plant

Keep Reading

In Georgia, work is stressful ... if you can find it

Atlanta’s long-delayed redevelopment of Mall West End shows signs of life

Teen fatally shot at troubled SW Atlanta apartment complex

Featured

In this file photo from October 2024, Atlanta Braves outfielder Jorge Soler and teammates react after losing to the San Diego Padres 5-4 in San Diego. The Braves and Soler, who now plays for the Los Angeles Angels, face a lawsuit by a fan injured at a 2021 World Series game at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

A Braves fan took a ball to the face. The team may be liable, judges say.

Joro spiders multiply across Georgia, spinning their pesky webs

Ford settles billion-dollar Georgia lawsuits over fatal wrecks