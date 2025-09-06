Explore Declutter your house like a professional organizer

So, how do you pull off the ultimate fall reset without feeling like you’ve signed up for a second job? It’s all about small wins, seasonal swaps and leaning into cozy-core vibes, according to the duo. Here’s how:

1. Start small

“Start with small spaces,” Bullock advises. “A drawer or two at a time keeps it from becoming this overwhelming mess.”

Pro tip: Set a timer for 20 minutes and call it a micro-declutter. TikTok is obsessed with this trick — just search #cleantok.

2. Edit the everyday zones

The organizers’ top areas to tackle:

Pantry: Clear stale chips and discarded summer snacks. Make space for soups, baking staples and hot cocoa fixings.

Clear stale chips and discarded summer snacks. Make space for soups, baking staples and hot cocoa fixings. Closet: Rotate out swimsuits and sandals, rotate in chunky knits and boots.

Rotate out swimsuits and sandals, rotate in chunky knits and boots. Linen closet: Swap lightweight sheets for duvets and toss threadbare towels.

Swap lightweight sheets for duvets and toss threadbare towels. Entryway: Add bins for hats, gloves and “drop zone” chaos before it starts.

3. Create cozy stations

Hot cocoa station, anyone? Edelman says it’s one of their most popular fall setups.

“We use our brass canisters to create really quick little hot cocoa stations with scoops — it’s always a big hit, especially for entertaining.”

Explore How to turn your home into the neighborhood hangout spot

4. Matchy-matchy is a mood

Uniform hangers and baskets aren’t just about looks — they make a space easier to use.

“Having all of the same baskets or all of the same hangers really does help,” Edelman says. “It reduces that visual clutter and makes the space feel more organized and easier to locate items.”

5. Give everything a home

A reset only lasts if your things know where to live.

“When you have a system in place and everything’s labeled and has a home, it relieves stress, relieves anxiety and kind of helps simplify,” Edelman explains.

6. Think ahead to holiday chaos

The holidays bring an avalanche of stuff — gifts, shipping boxes, bulky coats and more food than your pantry thought possible. Clearing space now means you’ll actually have room for it all once the busy season hits.

“Resetting now really sets you off on a good foot,” Edelman says.

That way, when December arrives, you won’t be shoving coats into an overstuffed closet or digging through a cluttered cabinet for the roasting pan. A little organizing in the fall sets you up for a season that feels cozy, not chaotic.