Vote: Week 1 Falcons High School Coach of The Week
2025 Falcons Coach of the Week
By AJC Sports
15 minutes ago
As part of the Coach of the Week Program powered by AJC Varsity, the NFL and the Falcons will recognize eight high school varsity tackle football head coaches across Georgia for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in athletes lives on and off the field.
Each winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their program, recognition from the Falcons and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, along with additional special events. The nominees for the first Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.
Know a coach who deserves the spotlight? Nominate a high school varsity tackle head coach who’s making a difference on and off the field. Submit your nomination here, open through Oct. 31.
Know a coach who deserves the spotlight? Nominate a high school varsity tackle head coach who’s making a difference on and off the field. Submit your nomination here, open through Oct. 31.
Tanner Glisson, Troup High School
From the nominator: I am nominating coach Tanner Glisson because his influence at Troup High School extends far beyond the football field. Yes, his teams win, but what sets him apart is the culture of belief, pride, and unity he has created in our school and community. The phrase “Do It To ’Em,” born from last spring’s baseball state championship run, has become the heartbeat of our entire school. It’s not just a motto; it’s a rallying cry that students, teachers, coaches, parents, and even our superintendent embrace daily. Coach Glisson has built something bigger than wins, he has built a movement.
Positive impact on players: Coach Glisson develops his players into leaders. He teaches them that football is not only about execution of plays but also about resilience, discipline, and accountability. He holds his athletes to high standards on and off the field, modeling integrity and demanding their best effort in the classroom and in competition. His practices are designed not only to prepare them to win games but to prepare them for life, focusing on teamwork, perseverance, and pride in representing their school and community.
Positive impact on community: Coach Glisson consistently instills in his players the importance of service and connection to their community. He encourages his team to volunteer, to show up at youth sports camps, and to be role models for the younger generation of Tigers. He teaches his players that wearing the Troup jersey means more than just playing football, it means giving back to those who support you, setting an example for others, and being leaders within the county of Troup. His efforts have created a ripple effect where our athletes take genuine pride in being visible, active, and positive influences within the community.
From the nominator: I am nominating coach Tanner Glisson because his influence at Troup High School extends far beyond the football field. Yes, his teams win, but what sets him apart is the culture of belief, pride, and unity he has created in our school and community. The phrase “Do It To ’Em,” born from last spring’s baseball state championship run, has become the heartbeat of our entire school. It’s not just a motto; it’s a rallying cry that students, teachers, coaches, parents, and even our superintendent embrace daily. Coach Glisson has built something bigger than wins, he has built a movement.
Positive impact on players: Coach Glisson develops his players into leaders. He teaches them that football is not only about execution of plays but also about resilience, discipline, and accountability. He holds his athletes to high standards on and off the field, modeling integrity and demanding their best effort in the classroom and in competition. His practices are designed not only to prepare them to win games but to prepare them for life, focusing on teamwork, perseverance, and pride in representing their school and community.
Positive impact on community: Coach Glisson consistently instills in his players the importance of service and connection to their community. He encourages his team to volunteer, to show up at youth sports camps, and to be role models for the younger generation of Tigers. He teaches his players that wearing the Troup jersey means more than just playing football, it means giving back to those who support you, setting an example for others, and being leaders within the county of Troup. His efforts have created a ripple effect where our athletes take genuine pride in being visible, active, and positive influences within the community.
Joey King, Carrollton High School
From the nominator: I am nominating coach Joey King because of his exceptional leadership, dedication to athletes, and his ability to inspire excellence both on and off the field. Under his guidance, the Carrollton High School football program has not only achieved competitive success but has also cultivated a culture built on hard work, character, and accountability. Coach King prioritizes the holistic development of his players, emphasizing academic achievement, personal growth, and community involvement as much as athletic performance. His commitment to developing young leaders has had a lasting impact on the school and the Carrollton community, making him an outstanding representative of what high school athletics should embody. Coach King’s passion for football and unwavering support of his players make him highly deserving of recognition as the Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Week.
Positive impact on players: Coach Joey King has an extraordinary ability to develop his players’ full potential by fostering discipline, confidence, and teamwork on the field. He focuses on teaching the fundamentals of the game while creating a culture of accountability where every player understands their role and responsibility. Coach King uses each practice and game as an opportunity to instill resilience and mental toughness, preparing his athletes to perform under pressure. He also emphasizes leadership development, encouraging players to take ownership of their growth and to support their teammates. By creating a positive, structured, and competitive environment, coach King helps his players not only improve their athletic skills but also build character traits that translate into success beyond football. His ability to motivate, mentor, and inspire excellence sets him apart as a coach who truly impacts the lives of his players.
Positive impact on community: Coach Joey King believes that being part of the Carrollton High School football program means more than just competing on Friday nights — it means being a positive influence in the community. He consistently encourages his players to participate in local outreach initiatives, service projects, and school-led community events. Whether volunteering at youth football camps, supporting elementary school reading programs, or assisting with local charity drives, coach King teaches his athletes the value of using their platform to make a difference. He emphasizes that leadership extends beyond the field, instilling in his players a sense of responsibility to give back to the community that supports them. By modeling servant leadership and fostering a culture of gratitude and engagement, coach King ensures his team remains connected to Carrollton and inspires his players to grow not only as athletes but also as community leaders.
From the nominator: I am nominating coach Joey King because of his exceptional leadership, dedication to athletes, and his ability to inspire excellence both on and off the field. Under his guidance, the Carrollton High School football program has not only achieved competitive success but has also cultivated a culture built on hard work, character, and accountability. Coach King prioritizes the holistic development of his players, emphasizing academic achievement, personal growth, and community involvement as much as athletic performance. His commitment to developing young leaders has had a lasting impact on the school and the Carrollton community, making him an outstanding representative of what high school athletics should embody. Coach King’s passion for football and unwavering support of his players make him highly deserving of recognition as the Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Week.
Positive impact on players: Coach Joey King has an extraordinary ability to develop his players’ full potential by fostering discipline, confidence, and teamwork on the field. He focuses on teaching the fundamentals of the game while creating a culture of accountability where every player understands their role and responsibility. Coach King uses each practice and game as an opportunity to instill resilience and mental toughness, preparing his athletes to perform under pressure. He also emphasizes leadership development, encouraging players to take ownership of their growth and to support their teammates. By creating a positive, structured, and competitive environment, coach King helps his players not only improve their athletic skills but also build character traits that translate into success beyond football. His ability to motivate, mentor, and inspire excellence sets him apart as a coach who truly impacts the lives of his players.
Positive impact on community: Coach Joey King believes that being part of the Carrollton High School football program means more than just competing on Friday nights — it means being a positive influence in the community. He consistently encourages his players to participate in local outreach initiatives, service projects, and school-led community events. Whether volunteering at youth football camps, supporting elementary school reading programs, or assisting with local charity drives, coach King teaches his athletes the value of using their platform to make a difference. He emphasizes that leadership extends beyond the field, instilling in his players a sense of responsibility to give back to the community that supports them. By modeling servant leadership and fostering a culture of gratitude and engagement, coach King ensures his team remains connected to Carrollton and inspires his players to grow not only as athletes but also as community leaders.
Scott Roberts, Swainsboro High School
From the nominator: I am nominating coach Roberts for the Coach of the Week program because of the remarkable impact he has on his players, our school, and the community. His dedication goes far beyond the football field — he consistently shows compassion and care for his athletes as young men, guiding them to be successful not only in the game but also in the classroom and in life. Coach Roberts motivates his players to always strive to do what is right, holding them accountable while also encouraging and supporting them through challenges.
From the nominator: I am nominating coach Roberts for the Coach of the Week program because of the remarkable impact he has on his players, our school, and the community. His dedication goes far beyond the football field — he consistently shows compassion and care for his athletes as young men, guiding them to be successful not only in the game but also in the classroom and in life. Coach Roberts motivates his players to always strive to do what is right, holding them accountable while also encouraging and supporting them through challenges.
What sets coach Roberts apart is his ability to build strong, lasting relationships that extend well beyond a player’s time on the team. His interactions with current and former players clearly reflect the respect and admiration they have for him, as well as the positive influence he has had on their lives. In addition, he is a tremendous asset to our school, always willing to step in, assist, and contribute wherever needed. His leadership, compassion, and genuine love for his players make him a role model not just for his team, but for the entire school community.
Positive impact on players: Coach Roberts positively impacts his players on the field through the detailed and organized way he runs the Swainsboro football program. He puts great thought and preparation into every aspect of the game, ensuring that his players are not only physically ready but also mentally prepared for competition. By working closely with his staff and empowering them to lead their positions, he creates a structured and supportive environment where players can thrive.
Positive impact on players: Coach Roberts positively impacts his players on the field through the detailed and organized way he runs the Swainsboro football program. He puts great thought and preparation into every aspect of the game, ensuring that his players are not only physically ready but also mentally prepared for competition. By working closely with his staff and empowering them to lead their positions, he creates a structured and supportive environment where players can thrive.
This approach allows athletes to develop their skills with clear guidance while also learning accountability, discipline, and teamwork. His attention to detail helps players understand the importance of preparation and execution, while his trust in his staff models collaboration and respect. As a result, his players gain confidence, improve their performance, and learn valuable lessons that extend beyond the football field.
Positive impact on community: Coach Roberts encourages his players to give back to the community by instilling in them the importance of service, responsibility, and representing Swainsboro with pride. He emphasizes that being part of the football program is about more than just playing a game — it is about being a role model and giving back to those who support the team. Under his leadership, players are encouraged to participate in school and community events, volunteer their time, and demonstrate positive character both on and off the field.
Positive impact on community: Coach Roberts encourages his players to give back to the community by instilling in them the importance of service, responsibility, and representing Swainsboro with pride. He emphasizes that being part of the football program is about more than just playing a game — it is about being a role model and giving back to those who support the team. Under his leadership, players are encouraged to participate in school and community events, volunteer their time, and demonstrate positive character both on and off the field.
By creating opportunities for his team to engage with the community, coach Roberts helps his players understand the value of service and connection. Whether it’s lending a hand at school functions, supporting youth programs, or simply showing respect and gratitude to fans and community members, his players learn that they are part of something bigger than themselves. This not only strengthens the bond between the team and the community, but also teaches lessons of humility, leadership, and civic pride that stay with his players well beyond high school.
Vote now for the Falcons Coach of the Week. Voting closes at noon Wednesday