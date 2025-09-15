Vote: Week 1 Falcons High School Coach of The Week

Positive impact on community: Coach Glisson consistently instills in his players the importance of service and connection to their community. He encourages his team to volunteer, to show up at youth sports camps, and to be role models for the younger generation of Tigers. He teaches his players that wearing the Troup jersey means more than just playing football, it means giving back to those who support you, setting an example for others, and being leaders within the county of Troup. His efforts have created a ripple effect where our athletes take genuine pride in being visible, active, and positive influences within the community.

Positive impact on players: Coach Glisson develops his players into leaders. He teaches them that football is not only about execution of plays but also about resilience, discipline, and accountability. He holds his athletes to high standards on and off the field, modeling integrity and demanding their best effort in the classroom and in competition. His practices are designed not only to prepare them to win games but to prepare them for life, focusing on teamwork, perseverance, and pride in representing their school and community.

From the nominator: I am nominating coach Tanner Glisson because his influence at Troup High School extends far beyond the football field. Yes, his teams win, but what sets him apart is the culture of belief, pride, and unity he has created in our school and community. The phrase “Do It To ’Em,” born from last spring’s baseball state championship run, has become the heartbeat of our entire school. It’s not just a motto; it’s a rallying cry that students, teachers, coaches, parents, and even our superintendent embrace daily. Coach Glisson has built something bigger than wins, he has built a movement.

Positive impact on community: Coach Glisson consistently instills in his players the importance of service and connection to their community. He encourages his team to volunteer, to show up at youth sports camps, and to be role models for the younger generation of Tigers. He teaches his players that wearing the Troup jersey means more than just playing football, it means giving back to those who support you, setting an example for others, and being leaders within the county of Troup. His efforts have created a ripple effect where our athletes take genuine pride in being visible, active, and positive influences within the community.

Positive impact on players: Coach Glisson develops his players into leaders. He teaches them that football is not only about execution of plays but also about resilience, discipline, and accountability. He holds his athletes to high standards on and off the field, modeling integrity and demanding their best effort in the classroom and in competition. His practices are designed not only to prepare them to win games but to prepare them for life, focusing on teamwork, perseverance, and pride in representing their school and community.

From the nominator: I am nominating coach Tanner Glisson because his influence at Troup High School extends far beyond the football field. Yes, his teams win, but what sets him apart is the culture of belief, pride, and unity he has created in our school and community. The phrase “Do It To ’Em,” born from last spring’s baseball state championship run, has become the heartbeat of our entire school. It’s not just a motto; it’s a rallying cry that students, teachers, coaches, parents, and even our superintendent embrace daily. Coach Glisson has built something bigger than wins, he has built a movement.

From the nominator: I am nominating coach Joey King because of his exceptional leadership, dedication to athletes, and his ability to inspire excellence both on and off the field. Under his guidance, the Carrollton High School football program has not only achieved competitive success but has also cultivated a culture built on hard work, character, and accountability. Coach King prioritizes the holistic development of his players, emphasizing academic achievement, personal growth, and community involvement as much as athletic performance. His commitment to developing young leaders has had a lasting impact on the school and the Carrollton community, making him an outstanding representative of what high school athletics should embody. Coach King’s passion for football and unwavering support of his players make him highly deserving of recognition as the Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Week.

Positive impact on players: Coach Joey King has an extraordinary ability to develop his players’ full potential by fostering discipline, confidence, and teamwork on the field. He focuses on teaching the fundamentals of the game while creating a culture of accountability where every player understands their role and responsibility. Coach King uses each practice and game as an opportunity to instill resilience and mental toughness, preparing his athletes to perform under pressure. He also emphasizes leadership development, encouraging players to take ownership of their growth and to support their teammates. By creating a positive, structured, and competitive environment, coach King helps his players not only improve their athletic skills but also build character traits that translate into success beyond football. His ability to motivate, mentor, and inspire excellence sets him apart as a coach who truly impacts the lives of his players.

Positive impact on community: Coach Joey King believes that being part of the Carrollton High School football program means more than just competing on Friday nights — it means being a positive influence in the community. He consistently encourages his players to participate in local outreach initiatives, service projects, and school-led community events. Whether volunteering at youth football camps, supporting elementary school reading programs, or assisting with local charity drives, coach King teaches his athletes the value of using their platform to make a difference. He emphasizes that leadership extends beyond the field, instilling in his players a sense of responsibility to give back to the community that supports them. By modeling servant leadership and fostering a culture of gratitude and engagement, coach King ensures his team remains connected to Carrollton and inspires his players to grow not only as athletes but also as community leaders.

From the nominator: I am nominating coach Joey King because of his exceptional leadership, dedication to athletes, and his ability to inspire excellence both on and off the field. Under his guidance, the Carrollton High School football program has not only achieved competitive success but has also cultivated a culture built on hard work, character, and accountability. Coach King prioritizes the holistic development of his players, emphasizing academic achievement, personal growth, and community involvement as much as athletic performance. His commitment to developing young leaders has had a lasting impact on the school and the Carrollton community, making him an outstanding representative of what high school athletics should embody. Coach King’s passion for football and unwavering support of his players make him highly deserving of recognition as the Atlanta Falcons Coach of the Week.

Positive impact on players: Coach Joey King has an extraordinary ability to develop his players’ full potential by fostering discipline, confidence, and teamwork on the field. He focuses on teaching the fundamentals of the game while creating a culture of accountability where every player understands their role and responsibility. Coach King uses each practice and game as an opportunity to instill resilience and mental toughness, preparing his athletes to perform under pressure. He also emphasizes leadership development, encouraging players to take ownership of their growth and to support their teammates. By creating a positive, structured, and competitive environment, coach King helps his players not only improve their athletic skills but also build character traits that translate into success beyond football. His ability to motivate, mentor, and inspire excellence sets him apart as a coach who truly impacts the lives of his players.