RFK Jr. visits CDC in Atlanta days after shooting, reports say

The GBI identified the gunman as 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White of Kennesaw. He was found dead from apparent gunshots on the second floor of a CVS across the street from the CDC. Authorities could not say if his wounds were self-inflicted.

The incident prompted urgent active shooter lockdowns for Emory University, the university hospital and the CDC, and left the public health agency’s windows riddled with bullet holes. Monarez confirmed at least four buildings had been struck.

An AJC reporter at the CDC on Monday saw two black vehicles leaving with a Georgia State Patrol escort. Kennedy is not expected to speak with reporters.

A chorus of boos rang out from across the street where a couple dozen current and former CDC employees gathered to protest his visit.

One of White’s neighbors told the AJC he spoke frequently of his distrust of vaccines and believed they had harmed his health.

He reportedly blamed his health ailments on the COVID-19 vaccine, The New York Times and CNN reported, each quoting an unnamed official speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation. The FBI referred all questions from the AJC to the GBI, which declined to comment on motive.

