Business Can’t get World Cup tickets? An immersive alternative is coming to Atlanta. The new Cosm location at Centennial Yards will showcase 40 World Cup matches this summer. Cosm, an immersive theater company, will showcase World Cup matches at its new Atlanta location during the summer of 2026. (Courtesy of Cosm)

By Zachary Hansen 2 hours ago Share

The apex of international soccer will be on display this summer in Atlanta, but not everyone can get tickets to see the World Cup matches in the flesh. The next best way to watch might just be in the shadow of Atlanta’s stadium — and arguably it gets fans even closer to the action.

Cosm, a 70,000-square-foot dome that uses the same technology as planetariums, announced Friday it will showcase World Cup matches at its forthcoming Centennial Yards location in downtown Atlanta. The company and Fox Sports signed an agreement to show 40 matches during the summer, including all U.S. Men’s National Team contests. Cosm, an immersive theater company, will showcase World Cup matches at its new Atlanta location during the summer of 2026. (Courtesy of Cosm) “At Fox Sports, our goal is to make the world’s biggest events feel even bigger, and teaming up with Cosm allows us to do that quite literally — on the biggest immersive screen in live sports,” Michael Bucklin, a Fox Sports executive, said in a news release. Cosm is a centerpiece of Centennial Yards’ entertainment district, a massive redevelopment next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena. The $5 billion project is remaking the Gulch, a 50-acre tangle of rail lines and parking lots, into one of the Southeast’s largest mixed-use districts — an effort often compared to creating a “minicity” within downtown Atlanta.

The core 8-acre entertainment district at Centennial Yards was under construction in early 2026. (Courtesy of Centennial Yards)

Cosm is set to open June 10, debuting with Game 4 of the NBA Finals. But days later, Atlanta is slated to play host to the first of eight World Cup matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is rebranded as “Atlanta Stadium” for the tournament. The Cosm in Atlanta will be the company’s third, joining locations in Los Angeles and Dallas. Its main attraction is an 87-foot diameter LED dome that projects sports on a cosmic scale. The venue’s showings include a series of live feeds spliced together from cameras placed at vantage points throughout live sporting events. It allows Cosm to toggle between behind-the-net views and sideline shots, depending on where the action is taking place. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cosm Los Angeles (@cosmlosangelesca) Centennial Yards is being developed by Los Angeles-based CIM Group and will include thousands of apartments, as well as office towers, restaurants, retail and hotels.