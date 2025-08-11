Details emerge about accused CDC shooter, RFK Jr. visits campus: Developing updates

CDC shooter’s father was worried his son was gunman, 911 call reveals

The father of a man who opened fire on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday was worried his son was the shooter and called multiple agencies for help that day.

Cobb County 911 calls released to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday include an 11:26 p.m. call from Kenneth White, father of Patrick Joseph White, of Kennesaw.

“I’m very worried that he might have been involved in this shooting today,” he tells the operator, adding he had called DeKalb County’s emergency line three times and left detailed information but “no one has ever called us back.”

“I just, I don’t know if he was involved. I need some help,” Kenneth White pleaded.

Patrick White was eventually identified by authorities as the shooter. DeKalb police Officer David Rose was the first officer to respond to the scene and was critically injured. He died at Emory University Hospital, police said.

Patrick White was also killed in the incident. No others were injured.

Kenneth White told the 911 operator Friday night that he wanted to speak with a specific officer who had dealt with his son “last summer” due to “some problems that we had,” he said.

Details about the 2024 call were not immediately available, but multiple 911 calls were made from the Whites’ address this year. One call from April was to report suicide threats and another made in June referenced a theft. It is not clear who was the subject of those calls.

The AJC has requested incident reports attached to the Whites’ address.