Breaking: Details emerge about accused CDC shooter, RFK visits campus
Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Details emerge about accused CDC shooter, RFK Jr. visits campus: Developing updates

Bullet holes are visible in a CDC building on Saturday, August 9, 2025, after a deadly shooting Friday. A man opened fire on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, killing a police officer who tried to stop him, authorities said. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Bullet holes are visible in a CDC building on Saturday, August 9, 2025, after a deadly shooting Friday. A man opened fire on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, killing a police officer who tried to stop him, authorities said. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
35 minutes ago

More details are emerging Monday surrounding the incident Friday where a man opened fire on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, killing a police officer, authorities said.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is on the scene. Follow here for the latest updates.

Jozsef Papp
1754934130
President Trump silent on CDC shooting

In a news conference Monday, President Donald Trump spoke at length about crime in Washington and an upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

But he did not make any mention of the shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta last week.

Trump has not made any public comments relating to the shooting, nor has any White House official since it happened Friday.

Trump was not asked about the shooting by the assembled media. 

Rosana Hughes
1754934086
DeKalb officer killed in shooting was U.S. Marine, deployed to Kuwait

The U.S. Marine Corps confirmed Monday that DeKalb County police Officer David Rose served four years and had deployed to Kuwait for five months.

The 33-year-old, formerly named Rasahn Patrick David Atkinson, joined the Marines in May 2013 and reached the rank of corporal before his departure in 2017, officials said. His deployment was from May to October 2015. 

Rose legally changed his name in 2023, the AJC confirmed through court records.

During his time in the Marines, Rose received multiple awards, including the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. 

His last duty assignment was to the Marine Wing Support Squadron 374, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing in Twentynine Palms, California.  

Shaddi Abusaid
1754933920
Protesters arrive at CDC to coincide with RFK Jr.'s visit

Several protesters gathered at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to coincide with the visit of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday.

Among them was retired CDC employee Steve Monroe, who showed up after hearing about Kennedy’s appearance in a group chat comprised of current and former employees.

Monroe, who worked 34 years at the agency, pointed to the bullet-riddled building across the street — Building 21. He counted eight floors up to his former office and noted it was one of the windows struck by gunfire Friday.

“I wanted the secretary to know that I don’t agree with what he says, that his comments have consequences,” said Monroe, who worked as a senior leader for laboratory science. 

He criticized recent cuts to CDC funding and called Kennedy’s comments on the COVID-19 vaccine dangerous. 

“Certainly that kind of rhetoric was what led to this person thinking this was a way to show his frustration,” Monroe said.

Taylor Croft
1754933194
RFK Jr. visits CDC in Atlanta days after shooting

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta days after a gunman opened fire on the public health agency, a source familiar with his schedule told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Individuals with an organization called CDC Alumni and Friends also confirmed that Kennedy was there Monday meeting with CDC Director Susan Monarez.

An AJC reporter at the CDC on Monday saw two black vehicles leaving with a Georgia State Patrol escort. Kennedy is not expected to speak with the media.

A chorus of boos rang out from across the street as the cars exited where a couple of dozen current and former CDC employees gathered to protest his visit.

Alexis Stevens
1754933024
Public memorial for officer set up at DeKalb police headquarters

A public memorial for Officer David Rose was set up Monday outside of DeKalb County police headquarters. 

Rose was killed in the line of duty Friday night. He was 33. 

A patrol vehicle and a sign for people to offer condolences are in front of the department, located 1960 W. Exchange Place in Tucker. 

Rosana Hughes
1754932784
CDC shooter’s father was worried his son was gunman, 911 call reveals

The father of a man who opened fire on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday was worried his son was the shooter and called multiple agencies for help that day.

Cobb County 911 calls released to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday include an 11:26 p.m. call from Kenneth White, father of Patrick Joseph White, of Kennesaw.

“I’m very worried that he might have been involved in this shooting today,” he tells the operator, adding he had called DeKalb County’s emergency line three times and left detailed information but “no one has ever called us back.”

“I just, I don’t know if he was involved. I need some help,” Kenneth White pleaded.

Patrick White was eventually identified by authorities as the shooter. DeKalb police Officer David Rose was the first officer to respond to the scene and was critically injured. He died at Emory University Hospital, police said.

Patrick White was also killed in the incident. No others were injured.

Kenneth White told the 911 operator Friday night that he wanted to speak with a specific officer who had dealt with his son “last summer” due to “some problems that we had,” he said.

Details about the 2024 call were not immediately available, but multiple 911 calls were made from the Whites’ address this year. One call from April was to report suicide threats and another made in June referenced a theft. It is not clear who was the subject of those calls.

The AJC has requested incident reports attached to the Whites’ address. 

Alexis Stevens
1754771330
The Uvalde Foundation For Kids awards posthumous hero award to Officer Rose

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, a nonprofit formed after the May 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, said Saturday it will award a posthumous commendation for heroism to DeKalb County police Officer David Rose. Rose, 33, died Friday in the line of duty. 

"The actions of Officer Rose are nothing short of heroic," Daniel Chapin, founder of the violence prevention group, said in an emailed statement. "There is no question that his selflessness and dedication to duty  manifested this day into brave actions which saved countless lives, including Emory students and citizens. 

"Our hearts ache for the family, colleagues, and community of the fallen officer who made the ultimate sacrifice at Emory University," Chapin said. "This brave individual ran towards danger, placing themselves between an armed assailant and vulnerable students, embodying the highest ideals of courage and service. Their heroism will not be forgotten."

The award will be presented at a later date to Rose's family, the organization said. 

Michelle Baruchman
1754769768
Georgia House Speaker condemns political violence

Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns denounced political violence as reports from the The New York Times and CNN state the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shooter blamed his health ailments on the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Both news organizations quoted an unnamed official speaking on the condition of anonymity due to the ongoing investigation. 

"Law enforcement is still working to determine the potential motivation for Friday's attack at the CDC, but politically or ideologically motivated violence of any kind has no place here in Georgia," he said in a statement.

The FBI and HHS referred all questions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to the GBI, who declined to comment.

Alexis Stevens
1754768453
As class leader, Officer Rose spoke at his police academy graduation

As the class leader of the DeKalb County police department's 138th academy, Officer David Rose addressed his classmates at the March graduation ceremony. 

Despite their different backgrounds, Rose told his fellow graduates they were united in their desire to wear the badge. 

“We had one thing in common. We wanted to serve," Rose said. "We wanted to (be) part of something greater than ourselves. We wanted to wear the badge, not for the sake of the title, but for the responsibility that comes with it. And responsibility is exactly what this job demands. 

"From the very first day, we learned that policing isn’t just about enforcing the law, " Rose said. "It’s about protecting the vulnerable, standing for justice and being the person who runs toward danger when others run away."

On Friday, Rose died wearing the badge he worked so hard to earn. Months before his death, Rose's speech at his graduation congratulated his classmates for their accomplishment while taking their roles as officers.

"We learned that the badge we will wear isn’t just a piece of medal," Rose said. "It’s a symbol of trust, of duty, of sacrifice. It represents not just us, but every officer that came before us and every officer that will come after us."

Ariel Hart
1754768055
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sends email to CDC employees

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted online Saturday morning. 

First, a post from his personal account showed him holding a giant King salmon while fishing with Tribal elders in Alaska. Then, a post from his official account was offering support to CDC workers.

In an internal email obtained by the AJC, Kennedy told the CDC employees, “As many of you have heard, a tragic shooting occurred yesterday at the CDC’s Roybal Campus in Atlanta. One police officer, David Rose, lost his life in the line of duty. Our prayers are with the officer’s wife and three children, one of them unborn.”

Kennedy added, “you’re not alone,” said leadership was in close coordination with CDC to ensure support and said any HHS staff feeling distress could call a designated helpline.

“This is a reminder of the very human challenges public servants sometimes face – even in places dedicated to healing and progress,” he wrote. “But it also reinforces the importance of the work you do every day. From public health labs to data systems to community programs, your efforts matter. They move us closer to our shared goal: making this country healthier, safer and more resilient. We’ll get through this the same way we approach our mission – together.”

More Stories