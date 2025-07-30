A.M. ATL: Your back-to-school survival guide

A lot of new changes could be afoot in your child’s school. Make sure you’re up-to-date on the following:

New school safety rules: State leaders have upped school security requirements, which could include new alert systems and methods for communicating disciplinary problems. What is your school doing differently this year?

Cell phone ban: Georgia public school districts must come up with plans by January to keep students up to the eighth grade away from their personal electronic devices during the school day. What expectations do you have with your kids about cell phone use?

Books: Two recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings have given parents more authority to remove children from classes to keep them from reading things parents find objectionable. What kind of conversation would you have with your kid if that happened at their school?

Cursive writing: Georgia's updated English Language Arts curriculum includes cursive writing for third through fifth grade. How's your kid's handwriting? We may type a lot more these days but it's still an important skill.

OTHER TOPICS TO WATCH FOR

📚 Federal budget cuts will change Georgia schools, but it’s still unclear how. Educators are waiting to see how things like funding cuts for after-school programs and teacher training will play out. The cuts could affect programs that monitor student performance and curb support for underserved students. It may be good to keep an eye on any changes you notice in your school.

💉 Childhood vaccination rates have dropped, so make sure your kids are protected. Take those sick days seriously.

👾 Worried about AI use among your older students? This college professor shares his outlook on a technology he thinks is inevitable, but dangerous.

🪳 Just say no to lice. Two former pop stars have become Atlanta’s lice-beating experts. Get their advice and learn more about how these hateful little creatures work.

HOW TO ADDRESS NEW SCHOOL ANXIETIES

Credit: Abbey Cutrer/AJC Credit: Abbey Cutrer/AJC

A psychotherapist shares her tips for untangling back-to-school knots, like:

Begin adjusting to new school times and routines early

Be clear on expectations about academics, extracurricular activities and before and after school routines.

Have a plan for when concerns or student stresses turn more serious. Who’s your contact at the school for these issues?

HOW TO KEEP OPEN COMMUNICATION WITH YOUR STUDENT

You already know the magical spell to get some kids to stay totally silent. It’s only five words: “Tell me about your day.” But seriously, you want to know what’s going on, and you want to support your kid how you can. It’s possible

Family dinners could be your secret weapon

An Atlanta-based therapist Susana Solomon says getting together for meals is worth the time, effort or inconvenience. It gives kids some predictability and a time to unwind and tell you about their day in a safe setting.

Rose, thorn and bud: I love Solomon’s advice for a good low-pressure dinner convo where everyone shares one good thing that happened that day, one challenge and one thing they’re looking forward to or working on.

You don’t need long chats

A family therapy expert says you don’t need to get a long, involved download from your kids to stay in touch.

“It’s better to have 25 1-minute conversations than one 25-minute conversation,” he wrote. “It’s often our instinct as parents to try to have a long conversation where an issue is discussed thoroughly and a resolution is reached. This approach usually backfires with kids. It works much better to take that long conversation and break it down into smaller chunks.”

SUPPLY GUIDE

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

🎒 More than 30 back-to-school must-haves: Still need shopping inspo? We’ve got you. Check out the coolest and most useful supplies for small spaces, toting handfuls of stuff, and snacking on the go.

YOU GOT THIS!

Deep breath. Mantra time. You are doing a good job. There is no such thing as perfect. This school year will be full of growth and learning, new experiences and challenges, and you are totally ready for it, whether you think so or not. Yes, it may sound like nonsense, but when difficulties come, trust your future self to be strong enough to handle them.

For now, maybe a few minutes of peace and quiet is enough.

