Peachtree Road Race updates: Keep showing up

Last fall, I started compiling a community playlist based on your song recommendations. It was my soundtrack for a run this week, and I realized something: We need more songs — ASAP. Here’s what we’ve got so far:
Hello, Peachtree racers.
Last fall, I started compiling a community playlist based on your song recommendations. It was my soundtrack for a run this week, and I realized something: We need more songs — ASAP. Here’s what we’ve got so far:
Bill Withers: “Lovely Day”
The Rascals: “A Beautiful Morning”
The Jackson 5: “ABC”
Earth, Wind & Fire: “September”
Bee Gees: “Stayin’ Alive”
Beyoncé: “Love on Top”
Matthew Wilder: “Break My Stride”
Olivia Newton-John: “Physical”
Run-DMC: “It’s Tricky”
Remi Wolf: “Cinderella”
Danger Doom & Talib Kweli: “Old School Rules”
Premo Rice & Larry June: “Coast to Coast”
La Roux: “Bulletproof”
Lizzo: “About Damn Time”
King George: “Friday Night”
Queen: “Don’t Stop Me Now”
Survivor: “Eye of the Tiger”
Muse: “Starlight”
Bush: “Machinehead”
Meat Loaf: “Bat Out of Hell”
A$AP Rocky & Skepta: “Praise The Lord”
Offset & Metro Boomin: “Ric Flair Drip”
We’re sitting at about 90 minutes right now, so as you train over the next month, send me every song that gets you moving. I can’t wait to hear what you’re running to (and queue it up for my next workout!). 🎵
We’re sitting at about 90 minutes right now, so as you train over the next month, send me every song that gets you moving. I can’t wait to hear what you’re running to (and queue it up for my next workout!). 🎵
RACE COUNTDOWN: 4 WEEKS
The Peachtree Junior is easily the cutest start line of the summer. (Courtesy of Matt Demarko for Atlanta Track Club)
Today, we’ll cover a few essentials to help set you up for your strongest race yet.
PEACHTREE WITH A PURPOSE
On July 4th, all eyes will be on Atlanta’s signature running event. All that attention goes a long way. The “world’s largest 10K” also supports Atlanta Track Club’s year-round efforts to make the city a healthier, more active community.
Whether it’s raising money for the race’s official charity partners, supporting the much-loved Kilometer Kids program or enabling community engagement throughout the year, the Peachtree’s impact reaches far beyond race day.
Kilometer Kids — and a last chance to get into the race
Kilometer Kids is the Track Club’s oldest and largest youth running program. Free for participants, it is designed “to teach kids in grades K-5 about goal setting, healthy habits, respect and community building, all by exposing them to the sport of running.”
🍑 In 10-week sessions held in the spring and fall, elementary-aged kids work toward the goal of running 13.1 or 26.2 miles (depending on how many practices they attend each week).
🍑 The program’s larger goals are “working hard, being kind, and having fun while becoming more physically active, being a part of a team, and finding joy in the process.”
And although supporting a program like Kilometer Kids is appealing enough on its own, for those who didn’t get a place in this year’s Peachtree Road Race, it offers a last-chance opportunity to get into the race. Up to 750 supporters can get a spot by donating to the program.
🍑 Those who give $500 will receive a spot in Wave A; those who give $350 are guaranteed a spot in Wave C; and those who give $200 will receive a spot in Wave E.
🍑 Other perks include a commemorative medal, an Adidas Kilometer Kids bag, VIP parking and a race-day MARTA roundtrip Breeze pass.
“The Peachtree Road Race has always been about bringing people together and making a difference."
Melanie Doggett races in the girls 200 meters at the GHSA Sectionals 1A-3A Private School. (Courtesy of Brandon Doggett)
Now, meet your training inspiration.
Melanie Doggett is one of the brightest young track stars — not just in Georgia, but in the country. The 14-year-old sprinter from Fairburn has been racing for nearly a decade, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hunter DeLauder writes, and has found plenty of early success.
At the GHSA state championships in May, the Landmark Christian freshman won the 100-meter and 200-meter sprints in the private school classification.
Not only did she claim a title and a GHSA record, but her blazing 22.71 in the 200 meters also broke the world record for 14-and-under girls, according to International Age Records.
“I knew the time was a record the moment it hit,” her dad, Brandon Doggett, told the AJC.
Although Melanie grew up playing all the typical team sports, she quickly found a passion for track, liking how individualistic it is: “This is just you and the track, not really about anybody else, just you and the track.”
Her younger sister, Morgan, is also a competitive track athlete. Although each was already part of a club team, the decision was made to move to Major Impact Track Club. Major Impact did not have a kids division, forcing both to compete with middle and high schoolers.
“We were the only two little kids out there,” Melanie said. “So it was us running with a whole bunch of middle schoolers and high schoolers, and we’re in elementary school.”
We’ll be back next Saturday to help you stay motivated and connected with fellow racers.
COOLDOWN
I was on a run this week and felt myself going slower than just about everyone else on the trail. My anxiety took over, and I even opted to walk a few times just to let other runners pass. I was talking myself out of running simply because of my pace.
How do you talk yourself up when it feels so much easier to talk yourself out of a workout? I’d love to hear what works for you.
Until next time, happy running — and don’t forget to celebrate the small victories along the way. 💪
Nicole Bennett is a producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s suite of newsletters, helping curate and edit content across topics from local and national news to food, sports, travel and wellness.
Nicole Bennett is a producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s suite of newsletters, helping curate and edit content across topics from local and national news to food, sports, travel and wellness.