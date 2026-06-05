News Peachtree Road Race updates: Keep showing up Plus: Track stars and running with purpose. Since its beginning in 1970, the Peachtree Road Race has grown to more than 50,000 runners. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Nicole Bennett 45 minutes ago Share

Hello, Peachtree racers. Last fall, I started compiling a community playlist based on your song recommendations. It was my soundtrack for a run this week, and I realized something: We need more songs — ASAP. Here’s what we’ve got so far: Hello, Peachtree racers. Last fall, I started compiling a community playlist based on your song recommendations. It was my soundtrack for a run this week, and I realized something: We need more songs — ASAP. Here’s what we’ve got so far: Bill Withers: “Lovely Day”

The Rascals: “A Beautiful Morning”

The Jackson 5: “ABC”

Earth, Wind & Fire: “September”

Bee Gees: “Stayin’ Alive”

Beyoncé: “Love on Top”

Matthew Wilder: “Break My Stride”

Olivia Newton-John: “Physical”

Run-DMC: “It’s Tricky”

Remi Wolf: “Cinderella”

Danger Doom & Talib Kweli: “Old School Rules”

Premo Rice & Larry June: “Coast to Coast”

La Roux: “Bulletproof”

Lizzo: “About Damn Time”

King George: “Friday Night”

Queen: “Don’t Stop Me Now”

Survivor: “Eye of the Tiger”

Muse: “Starlight”

Bush: “Machinehead”

Meat Loaf: “Bat Out of Hell”

A$AP Rocky & Skepta: “Praise The Lord”

Offset & Metro Boomin: “Ric Flair Drip”

We’re sitting at about 90 minutes right now, so as you train over the next month, send me every song that gets you moving. I can’t wait to hear what you’re running to (and queue it up for my next workout!). 🎵 We’re sitting at about 90 minutes right now, so as you train over the next month, send me every song that gets you moving. I can’t wait to hear what you’re running to (and queue it up for my next workout!). 🎵 RACE COUNTDOWN: 4 WEEKS The Peachtree Junior is easily the cutest start line of the summer. (Courtesy of Matt Demarko for Atlanta Track Club) We’re less than 30 days from the 2026 Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race. What can you accomplish in that time? Today, we’ll cover a few essentials to help set you up for your strongest race yet.

PEACHTREE WITH A PURPOSE On July 4th, all eyes will be on Atlanta’s signature running event. All that attention goes a long way. The “world’s largest 10K” also supports Atlanta Track Club’s year-round efforts to make the city a healthier, more active community.

Whether it’s raising money for the race’s official charity partners, supporting the much-loved Kilometer Kids program or enabling community engagement throughout the year, the Peachtree’s impact reaches far beyond race day. Kilometer Kids — and a last chance to get into the race Kilometer Kids is the Track Club’s oldest and largest youth running program. Free for participants, it is designed “to teach kids in grades K-5 about goal setting, healthy habits, respect and community building, all by exposing them to the sport of running.” 🍑 In 10-week sessions held in the spring and fall, elementary-aged kids work toward the goal of running 13.1 or 26.2 miles (depending on how many practices they attend each week). 🍑 The program’s larger goals are “working hard, being kind, and having fun while becoming more physically active, being a part of a team, and finding joy in the process.” And although supporting a program like Kilometer Kids is appealing enough on its own, for those who didn’t get a place in this year’s Peachtree Road Race, it offers a last-chance opportunity to get into the race. Up to 750 supporters can get a spot by donating to the program.

🍑 Those who give $500 will receive a spot in Wave A; those who give $350 are guaranteed a spot in Wave C; and those who give $200 will receive a spot in Wave E. 🍑 Other perks include a commemorative medal, an Adidas Kilometer Kids bag, VIP parking and a race-day MARTA roundtrip Breeze pass. “The Peachtree Road Race has always been about bringing people together and making a difference." - Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah ❤️ Read more: How you can support one of the Track Club’s official charity partners LACE UP 👟 Here are some Atlanta Track Club events to add to your calendar pre- and post-Peachtree: 👟 Here are some Atlanta Track Club events to add to your calendar pre- and post-Peachtree: June 9: All Comers Track & Field Meets

All Comers Track & Field Meets Aug. 1: Southside Beltline 8K-3K

Southside Beltline 8K-3K Aug. 22: Atlanta’s Finest 5K

More info and sign-up links here 👟 Other local meetups to check out: 👟 Other local meetups to check out: Beltline Run/Walk Club : Super easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you and show up.

: Super easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you and show up. Community group runs around the city: These events are hosted by organizations other than the Track Club, and there’s bound to be an event near you. ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT Melanie Doggett races in the girls 200 meters at the GHSA Sectionals 1A-3A Private School. (Courtesy of Brandon Doggett) Now, meet your training inspiration.

Melanie Doggett is one of the brightest young track stars — not just in Georgia, but in the country. The 14-year-old sprinter from Fairburn has been racing for nearly a decade, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hunter DeLauder writes, and has found plenty of early success. At the GHSA state championships in May, the Landmark Christian freshman won the 100-meter and 200-meter sprints in the private school classification. Not only did she claim a title and a GHSA record, but her blazing 22.71 in the 200 meters also broke the world record for 14-and-under girls, according to International Age Records . “I knew the time was a record the moment it hit,” her dad, Brandon Doggett, told the AJC. Although Melanie grew up playing all the typical team sports, she quickly found a passion for track, liking how individualistic it is: “This is just you and the track, not really about anybody else, just you and the track.”