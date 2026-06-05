News

Peachtree Road Race updates: Keep showing up

Plus: Track stars and running with purpose.
Since its beginning in 1970, the Peachtree Road Race has grown to more than 50,000 runners. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Since its beginning in 1970, the Peachtree Road Race has grown to more than 50,000 runners. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
45 minutes ago

Hello, Peachtree racers.

Last fall, I started compiling a community playlist based on your song recommendations. It was my soundtrack for a run this week, and I realized something: We need more songs — ASAP. Here’s what we’ve got so far:

We’re sitting at about 90 minutes right now, so as you train over the next month, send me every song that gets you moving. I can’t wait to hear what you’re running to (and queue it up for my next workout!). 🎵

RACE COUNTDOWN: 4 WEEKS

The Peachtree Junior is easily the cutest start line of the summer. (Courtesy of Matt Demarko for Atlanta Track Club)
The Peachtree Junior is easily the cutest start line of the summer. (Courtesy of Matt Demarko for Atlanta Track Club)

We’re less than 30 days from the 2026 Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race. What can you accomplish in that time?

Today, we’ll cover a few essentials to help set you up for your strongest race yet.

PEACHTREE WITH A PURPOSE

On July 4th, all eyes will be on Atlanta’s signature running event. All that attention goes a long way. The “world’s largest 10K” also supports Atlanta Track Club’s year-round efforts to make the city a healthier, more active community.

Whether it’s raising money for the race’s official charity partners, supporting the much-loved Kilometer Kids program or enabling community engagement throughout the year, the Peachtree’s impact reaches far beyond race day.

Kilometer Kids — and a last chance to get into the race

Kilometer Kids is the Track Club’s oldest and largest youth running program. Free for participants, it is designed “to teach kids in grades K-5 about goal setting, healthy habits, respect and community building, all by exposing them to the sport of running.”

🍑 In 10-week sessions held in the spring and fall, elementary-aged kids work toward the goal of running 13.1 or 26.2 miles (depending on how many practices they attend each week).

🍑 The program’s larger goals are “working hard, being kind, and having fun while becoming more physically active, being a part of a team, and finding joy in the process.”

And although supporting a program like Kilometer Kids is appealing enough on its own, for those who didn’t get a place in this year’s Peachtree Road Race, it offers a last-chance opportunity to get into the race. Up to 750 supporters can get a spot by donating to the program.

🍑 Those who give $500 will receive a spot in Wave A; those who give $350 are guaranteed a spot in Wave C; and those who give $200 will receive a spot in Wave E.

🍑 Other perks include a commemorative medal, an Adidas Kilometer Kids bag, VIP parking and a race-day MARTA roundtrip Breeze pass.

“The Peachtree Road Race has always been about bringing people together and making a difference."

- Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah

❤️ Read more: How you can support one of the Track Club’s official charity partners

LACE UP

👟 Here are some Atlanta Track Club events to add to your calendar pre- and post-Peachtree:

More info and sign-up links here

👟 Other local meetups to check out:

ATHLETE SPOTLIGHT

Melanie Doggett races in the girls 200 meters at the GHSA Sectionals 1A-3A Private School. (Courtesy of Brandon Doggett)
Melanie Doggett races in the girls 200 meters at the GHSA Sectionals 1A-3A Private School. (Courtesy of Brandon Doggett)

Now, meet your training inspiration.

Melanie Doggett is one of the brightest young track stars — not just in Georgia, but in the country. The 14-year-old sprinter from Fairburn has been racing for nearly a decade, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hunter DeLauder writes, and has found plenty of early success.

At the GHSA state championships in May, the Landmark Christian freshman won the 100-meter and 200-meter sprints in the private school classification.

Not only did she claim a title and a GHSA record, but her blazing 22.71 in the 200 meters also broke the world record for 14-and-under girls, according to International Age Records.

“I knew the time was a record the moment it hit,” her dad, Brandon Doggett, told the AJC.

Although Melanie grew up playing all the typical team sports, she quickly found a passion for track, liking how individualistic it is: “This is just you and the track, not really about anybody else, just you and the track.”

Her younger sister, Morgan, is also a competitive track athlete. Although each was already part of a club team, the decision was made to move to Major Impact Track Club. Major Impact did not have a kids division, forcing both to compete with middle and high schoolers.

“We were the only two little kids out there,” Melanie said. “So it was us running with a whole bunch of middle schoolers and high schoolers, and we’re in elementary school.”

✨ Read more: Despite being some of the youngest in the organization, the Doggett sisters were not deterred.

THE ROAD AHEAD

We’re getting down to the wire. With that in mind, this newsletter will move to a weekly schedule as we count down to July 4th and the 57th running of the race.

We’ll be back next Saturday to help you stay motivated and connected with fellow racers.

COOLDOWN

I was on a run this week and felt myself going slower than just about everyone else on the trail. My anxiety took over, and I even opted to walk a few times just to let other runners pass. I was talking myself out of running simply because of my pace.

How do you talk yourself up when it feels so much easier to talk yourself out of a workout? I’d love to hear what works for you.

Until next time, happy running — and don’t forget to celebrate the small victories along the way. 💪

About the Author

Nicole Bennett is a producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s suite of newsletters, helping curate and edit content across topics from local and national news to food, sports, travel and wellness.

More Stories

The Latest

Trump Nuclear Reactor

Energy Department says advanced nuclear reactor first to reach critical milestone

18m ago

Stocks slump as Big Tech sinks and a strong May jobs report boosts odds for higher interest rates

40m ago

The US job market is strong but many Americans are still frustrated by prospects and rising prices

1h ago

Keep Reading

Blazing speed at 14 years old: Meet the world-record-setting Ga. track phenom

PGA Tour CEO Rolapp says new model would expand fields at elite events and restore 36-hole cut

Chase Elliott to run scheme designed by Children’s patients at EchoPark race

Featured

A tiny Georgia county is getting a huge solar farm

One of Georgia’s biggest solar farms is dividing one of its smallest counties

Georgia high court to decide lawyers’ alleged criminal solicitation of clients

He says he killed a man and got away with it. Then, he found Jesus.