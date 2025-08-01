According to data from the most recent Georgia School Climate Survey some of these mental health issues are more common in students than ever before, with 49% of middle and high school students reporting that they felt depressed, sad, or withdrawn on at least one day that month. Thirty-seven percent experienced intense anxiety, worries or fears that interfered with daily life and 39% said they felt overwhelmed with fear for no reason over the past month.

Baumstein says that open communication is the first part of understanding the anxieties your child might be facing in the lead up to school starting again. The transition from a chill, self-directed summer to the rigid structure of school can be a challenging one for the entire family, but these four expert tips can help to smoothen out any stressors that erupt.

1. Begin adjusting to the new schedule early

If your child has been sleeping in late and staying up later all summer, the first big challenge of the school year will be reforming their sleeping schedule.

“We just want to … get closer back to those normal bed and wake times that you have for the [school] year, so that it doesn’t feel like an abrupt transition the day before,” Baumstein said.

This pertains to more than just bedtimes, according to Baumstein. Getting your kids into the practice of setting out clothes, reading before bed and other facets of their daily routines during the school year will help to assuage some of their questions about what the year will look like.

“I would also say one of the biggest things to help prepare for this transition is to create familiarity,” Baumstein said, “because a lot of what causes anxiety is just the unknown and the question marks in our minds.”

Even things as small as making time to practice opening their lunch containers can make a huge difference in preparing young kids for school.

2. Be clear about expectations

When the new school year begins, the struggles of the previous year have been washed away and new, unique challenges may appear. Kids may wonder what to expect in the new semester.

“We really want to take perfectionism off the table here,” said Baumstein. “The goal is to learn and get better.”

According to Baumstein, when children are unclear about their parents’ expectations for their academics, that can lead to more anxiety surrounding their performance. Instead of leaving this open, she suggests that parents are clear about their expectations, while also de-emphasizing the importance of certain outcomes.

“We have got to talk to the kids about this because if we don’t, they’re making up their own ideas of what they think you want and what they think they should achieve,” she said.

Parents are still allowed to maintain high academic standards for their kids, but they should still “show up with as much interest when they’re struggling in the class as when they’re succeeding in another one,” she said.

Overall, parents should work on providing unconditional levels of support.

“There is a difference between having high standards and trying to attain perfectionism which isn’t possible,” Baumstein said.

3. Don’t discount school events

In the weeks leading up to the actual start of school, you’re probably receiving a stream of emails inviting you to open houses, meeting with teachers and even some events connecting kids together before the year starts.

While it can be tempting to skip them, they actually serve as an unmatched way to prepare your child for what’s to come during the year.

“Anything we can do to fill in those gaps is really gonna be helpful to the kids,” Baumstein said. “Going to those events, like meeting the teacher, is gonna start to create a sense of familiarity so there are less question marks in their mind.”

If your child is starting a new school, signing up for a tour of the building is a good way to get them prepared. Connecting with their new teachers before the year starts can prepare your entire family for what’s to come.

And if you’re struggling to find events outside of school, Baumstein recommends organizing a small meetup with classmates so there’s a familiar face in the crowd.

4. Know when the concerns are more serious

Dealing with stress and anxiety before the school year starts is normal but for some kids, the issues are much deeper.

Some may have intense physical complaints like headaches or stomach aches, according to Baumstein. This may cause them to skip out on certain classes or generally withdraw. If these behaviors are accompanying the transition into the new school year, parents may want to consider talking with someone outside of the home.

“Using the school resources, talking with the teacher, guidance counselor, social worker, administrator, or whoever you’re comfortable with … can make anxiety manageable,” Baumstein suggested. “If that’s not helping, consult with a licensed mental health professional.”

Have faith in your understanding of your child and make the choice that works best for your entire family.

“I think we need to quiet the noise a little bit and tune in because most of the time, we know what’s best for us or for our kid,” Baumstein said. “But we tend to override that when we’re worried about the fear of judgment or somebody else telling us it’s wrong.”