Morning, y’all! Do you ever think about how many beloved mascots are buck-toothed woodland creatures? Rabbits, mice, beavers, chipmunks. We’re suckers for a toothy grin, I guess. Yes, we have Buc-ee’s news today — how did you guess?
Let’s get to it.
Morning, y’all! Do you ever think about how many beloved mascots are buck-toothed woodland creatures? Rabbits, mice, beavers, chipmunks. We’re suckers for a toothy grin, I guess. Yes, we have Buc-ee’s news today — how did you guess?
Let’s get to it.
Unlicensed driving is the most common offense that leads to arrest and ICE detention in Georgia.
🔎 READ MORE: How law enforcement works to increase such arrests
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Bryan County, near Savannah, is having a moment. It’s the home of Hyundai’s huge EV factory, it boasts the fastest-growing population in the state, and manufacturers are lined up to pose even more projects.
The people of Bryan County, however, want things to ease up.
While more business means more jobs, it also comes with rising home prices, bad traffic and strained public infrastructure.
What does this teach us? If you don’t like what’s going on in your community, make public meetings the hottest ticket in town.
🔎 READ MORE: In Bryan County, when does growth start to detract?
The Department of Justice demanded the personal information of thousands of Fulton County’s paid and volunteer election workers as part of their ongoing probe into President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss.
Some experts worry the Trump administration doesn’t actually care about disproving the already-repeatedly-proven results of the 2020 election. Rather, their actions could be in pursuit of other goals like instilling fear in poll workers, reducing voter turnout and intimidating local officials.
🔎 READ MORE: Fulton attorneys call it a ‘chilling escalation’
🍻 Cheers! Atlanta officially expanded open container areas around downtown ahead of the World Cup this summer. The Atlanta City Council also passed a law to make historic South Downtown the city’s first open container neighborhood.
🏢 Atlanta’s 5th-tallest tower is close to opening. Take a look at new renderings of fancy office spaces in the 60-story skyscraper at 1072 West Peachtree St. in Midtown.
❓ Trivia time! What is the tallest building in Atlanta? Answer at the bottom, along with runners-up because your guess will likely be a good one.
Millennia from now, when the aliens study the ways of ancient Earthlings, they will devote entire bodies of work to the cultural largesse of Buc-ee’s convenience stores.
Some of them may quit the field altogether when they get to the part where Buc-ee’s sues a koala.
Buc-ee’s filed a similar complaint against the Mickey’s convenience store chain in Ohio. The Mickey’s mascot is a moose, which brings us to this excellent quote from the chain’s response to the lawsuit:
“Ohio consumers can readily distinguish a moose from a beaver.”
We will take your word for it.
🦫 READ MORE: The details of Buc-ee’s legal claims
The Presidential Physical Fitness Test is back thanks to Trump revival
Fire up your childhood trauma, folks, we’re going back in time!
Snooker gets new Olympic inclusion push from China
Did you know “snooker” was pejorative British slang for a brand-new military cadet?
Rich brown is the new red-hot color in interior design
The earthworms are gonna love this.
Delta to end snack, drink service on shorter flights
But what about our little treat for being so brave (on this extremely expensive flight)?
May 6, 1978
15-cent letters pay clerks $17,260. The cost of mailing a letter is likely to go up to 15 cents next month and you don’t have to look far to find one of the main reasons. Postmen now earn more than assistant college professors. Not long ago, postal clerks and letter carriers used to be underpaid by big city standards. But in the last eight years, there has been such a steep escalation of postal wages and fringe benefits that the goal of a break-even Postal Service is now all but abandoned.
Man, the Postal Service gets no respect!
Trivia answer: The tallest building in Atlanta is the Bank of America Plaza at just over 1,000 feet. It’s the cool red blocky one with the gold spire. Truist Plaza is the second-tallest (formerly SunTrust Plaza, silver and bluish blocky one), and One Atlantic Center (beige with green pointy roof) is third.
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Until next time.