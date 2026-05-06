Metro Atlanta Heads up commuters: Metro Atlanta under flood watch amid severe weather risk The highest risk for flash flooding is from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service predicts widespread thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning across metro Atlanta. (Ben Hendren for the AJC 2025)

By Taylor Croft and Vanessa McCray 32 minutes ago Share

Much of North Georgia will be under a flood watch Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning as widespread thunderstorms are expected to roll in, according to the National Weather Service. The storms are expected to drop a lot of rain in a short time, which could cause flash floods in some areas, the Weather Service warns. The flood watch is in place from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday, possibly impacting workday commutes.

The highest flood risk encompasses the northern and western half of metro Atlanta, including Douglas, Cobb, Cherokee and north Fulton counties, and stretches all the way up to the state’s northwest border. Parts of Middle Georgia, including areas just north of Columbus and Macon, are also included in the flood watch. Most areas can expect 1.5 to 2 inches of rain with higher amounts of 4 inches or more possible locally, according to agency. That kind of downpour could prompt flooding in flood prone and urban areas and places with poor drainage. Motorists are advised not to drive on water-covered roads. The rain comes as all of Georgia is in a severe to exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

All that dry and hardened ground “can lead to more rapid runoff and a higher flood threat” than what could be absorbed by soft or wet earth, the Weather Service said.