Breaking: 9 Lake Lanier parks expected to close down will instead stay open
Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

9 Lake Lanier parks expected to close down will instead stay open

11 other parks on the lake will still close indefinitely due to staff shortages.
On a busy summer afternoon, boaters and jet skiers are seen at Lake Lanier on Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

On a busy summer afternoon, boaters and jet skiers are seen at Lake Lanier on Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
By
31 minutes ago

Nine of the 20 parks on Lake Lanier that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers marked Wednesday for indefinite closure due to staff shortages will remain open, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

Only 11 parks on the lake will close, corps spokesperson Christopher Carranza said Thursday morning. An updated list of closures was still being finalized, he said.

ExploreBudget cuts close 23 Georgia parks before holiday weekend

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee, announced the news late Wednesday on social media. His office did not have an updated list Thursday morning.

McCormick’s district includes much of Lake Lanier, which he said draws more than 10 million visitors a year, making it one of the most popular of the 464 lakes operated by the federal government.

Carranza said the federal hiring freeze and deferred resignation program instituted by President Donald Trump’s administration had caused staffing shortages that necessitated the park closures. Some Army Corps parks in Alabama and Mississippi were also slated to close.

“It just puts a constraint as far as manning goes,” Carranza said. “They have to strategically place people where they can.”

The Lake Lanier Convention and Visitors Bureau, also known as Discover Lake Lanier, stressed that the lake itself remains open.

“Most of the highly popular access points are not being closed,” President and CEO Stacey Dickson said. “Folks are not going to have difficulty accessing the lake this weekend or this summer.”

About the Author

Alia Pharr covers taxation and infrastructure in metro Atlanta.

Follow Alia Pharr on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Boaters and jet skiers are seen on a busy summer afternoon at Lake Lanier, June 9, 2024. Many parks on Lake Lanier will be closed over Memorial Weekend and beyond because of federal budget cuts. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Budget cuts close 23 Georgia parks before holiday weekend

At least 30 facilities at federal lakes and reservoirs in six other states are closing or cutting hours amid President Trump's budget cuts.

Awaiting Trump’s ‘sanctuary’ list, a sheriff who rejected pact with ICE warns of possible shaming

A rare olive-colored fish that exists only in Nevada could soon be listed as an endangered species

The Latest

A native garden is planned for a portion of the Stitch that would cap the Downtown Connector, as shown in renderings. The park is aimed at reconnecting Atlanta neighborhoods and boosting economic development in the heart of the city. (Courtesy of Central Atlanta Progress)

Credit: Central Atlanta Progress

Trump grant rollbacks threaten $330M for metro Atlanta projects

Historic McAfee house leaves its corner of Cobb County after 185 years

‘How many more people have to die’: 2 pedestrians killed in 3 months on Peachtree

Featured

A native garden is planned for a portion of the Stitch that would cap the Downtown Connector, as shown in renderings. The park is aimed at reconnecting Atlanta neighborhoods and boosting economic development in the heart of the city. (Courtesy of Central Atlanta Progress)

Credit: Central Atlanta Progress

Trump grant rollbacks threaten $330M for metro Atlanta projects

The ambitious Stitch development and Northeast Beltline trail extension could suffer huge losses of federal funding.

‘How many more people have to die’: 2 pedestrians killed in 3 months on Peachtree

A second death along Peachtree Street has leaders urging Mayor Dickens to put more emphasis on safety in downtown Atlanta — and less on repaving roads for the FIFA World Cup.

Clyde flips vote to help House Republicans pass ‘big, beautiful bill’

Georgia Congressman Andrew Clyde was among several Republicans who voted in favor of the reconciliation bill after new language was added Wednesday.