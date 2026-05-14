Rosso brings nostalgic, joyful Italian cooking to Midtown

The eggplant rollatini is another treat, with slices of eggplant first battered and fried, then rolled around a filling of ricotta and baked in pomodoro sauce. They retain a bit of fried crunch from the light batter, an effect that can only be accomplished when the dish is baked fresh and served hot.

Cheesy garlic bread is made with fried pizza dough, giving the crust a deeply wrinkled surface full of pockets where garlic butter, marinara and mozzarella can pool. It’s nearly the size of a medium pizza on its own. The meatball — called “Our Famous Meatball” on the menu — is large, too, but not outrageous. It’s impressively tender for its size, made from a flavorful combination of beef and sausage, its texture and flavor enhanced by an extended braise in more of that addictive marinara.

The menu is large, but not overwhelming, and the portions tend to be big, though the mozzarella stick is the only dish that reaches comical proportions. Many of the dishes are easily recognizable classics, with just enough of a creative twist to feel interesting.

The eggplant rollatini is another treat, with slices of eggplant first battered and fried, then rolled around a filling of ricotta and baked in pomodoro sauce. They retain a bit of fried crunch from the light batter, an effect that can only be accomplished when the dish is baked fresh and served hot.

Cheesy garlic bread is made with fried pizza dough, giving the crust a deeply wrinkled surface full of pockets where garlic butter, marinara and mozzarella can pool. It’s nearly the size of a medium pizza on its own. The meatball — called “Our Famous Meatball” on the menu — is large, too, but not outrageous. It’s impressively tender for its size, made from a flavorful combination of beef and sausage, its texture and flavor enhanced by an extended braise in more of that addictive marinara.

The menu is large, but not overwhelming, and the portions tend to be big, though the mozzarella stick is the only dish that reaches comical proportions. Many of the dishes are easily recognizable classics, with just enough of a creative twist to feel interesting.

The clams casino, unfortunately, landed at the other end of the thermometer. This dish was one that took a long time to arrive at our table and would have been much better when hot and fresh.

Occasional slow service was the primary concern during my visits to Rosso. On two dinner occasions, our table ordered drinks and appetizers, but saw the food delivered before our beverages. Our servers were attentive, professional and pleasant each time; the wait seemed to stem from the kitchen and bar.

Byrd noted that Rosso hasn’t yet been open for two months, though much of the staff from Alici carried over to the new restaurant. She also said the opening general manager had left and been replaced, and they were still working out the kinks.

Our servers acknowledged the delays and, in one case, gave my table a complimentary drink. The server explained that there was an issue with the device that made the lemon meringue foam topping for one of the cocktails, so they gave it to us at no charge. And whatever the issue, it didn’t ruin the zippy, refreshing lemon meringue tie cocktail, which was still capped with a rich snowdrift of foam.

The clams casino, unfortunately, landed at the other end of the thermometer. This dish was one that took a long time to arrive at our table and would have been much better when hot and fresh.

Occasional slow service was the primary concern during my visits to Rosso. On two dinner occasions, our table ordered drinks and appetizers, but saw the food delivered before our beverages. Our servers were attentive, professional and pleasant each time; the wait seemed to stem from the kitchen and bar.

Byrd noted that Rosso hasn’t yet been open for two months, though much of the staff from Alici carried over to the new restaurant. She also said the opening general manager had left and been replaced, and they were still working out the kinks.