Rosso brings nostalgic, joyful Italian cooking to Midtown

Rosso seems to have a recipe for success in Midtown. It follows a trend started more than a decade ago by Carbone in New York, the wildly successful restaurant that became known for its nostalgic Italian American dishes and prices so high as to be nonsensical. Thankfully, Atlanta gets much of the nostalgia at prices that seem reasonable in today’s market, with many pastas and entrees that cost between $18 and $25.
This family-run “red sauce joint” doesn’t need to run like a Swiss watch, but a new concept from such an experienced restaurant group should operate with a touch more precision. The pivot from Alici shows that Pascarella and his clan are willing to learn and adapt. Rosso is a good restaurant that could reach another level with just a bit more refinement.
Rosso seems to have a recipe for success in Midtown. It follows a trend started more than a decade ago by Carbone in New York, the wildly successful restaurant that became known for its nostalgic Italian American dishes and prices so high as to be nonsensical. Thankfully, Atlanta gets much of the nostalgia at prices that seem reasonable in today’s market, with many pastas and entrees that cost between $18 and $25.
This family-run “red sauce joint” doesn’t need to run like a Swiss watch, but a new concept from such an experienced restaurant group should operate with a touch more precision. The pivot from Alici shows that Pascarella and his clan are willing to learn and adapt. Rosso is a good restaurant that could reach another level with just a bit more refinement.
Service: solid and professional, but sometimes slow
Noise level: moderate to loud
Recommended dishes: cheesy garlic bread, mozzarella stick, our famous meatball, eggplant rollatini, insalata mista, spaghetti and meatball, black spaghetti, Chilean sea bass, pork osso bucco, flounder piccata, steak alla Diane, broccoli rabe with chili and garlic, sauteed spinach with garlic, tiramisu, gluten-free chocolate fudge cake
Vegetarian dishes: cheesy garlic bread, mozzarella stick, eggplant rollatini, insalata mista, minestrone, manicotti, potato croquette, shoestring fries, broccoli rabe with chili and garlic, sauteed spinach with garlic
Alcohol: full bar with a strong cocktail list and a tightly edited wine list of mostly Italian bottles
Price range: $50-$100 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 4-9 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday; 4-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible
Parking: complimentary valet or paid lot with four total hours free after validation
Nearest MARTA station: none
Reservations: recommended, available through Resy
Takeout: not yet, but coming soon
Address, phone: 931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-876-1000
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
Service: solid and professional, but sometimes slow
Noise level: moderate to loud
Recommended dishes: cheesy garlic bread, mozzarella stick, our famous meatball, eggplant rollatini, insalata mista, spaghetti and meatball, black spaghetti, Chilean sea bass, pork osso bucco, flounder piccata, steak alla Diane, broccoli rabe with chili and garlic, sauteed spinach with garlic, tiramisu, gluten-free chocolate fudge cake
Vegetarian dishes: cheesy garlic bread, mozzarella stick, eggplant rollatini, insalata mista, minestrone, manicotti, potato croquette, shoestring fries, broccoli rabe with chili and garlic, sauteed spinach with garlic
Alcohol: full bar with a strong cocktail list and a tightly edited wine list of mostly Italian bottles
Price range: $50-$100 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 4-9 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday; 4-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible
Parking: complimentary valet or paid lot with four total hours free after validation
Nearest MARTA station: none
Reservations: recommended, available through Resy
Takeout: not yet, but coming soon
Address, phone: 931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-876-1000
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.