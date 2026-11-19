It’s here: The ATL50 dropped this week, and we’re incredibly proud of this year’s list of Atlanta’s 50 best restaurants.
This ranking is a monumental project that requires hundreds of man-hours, tens of thousands of dollars and hundreds of thousands of calories (peek behind the curtain for the 10 food experts who joined me and Monti Carlo on this journey; the methodology).
As wonderful as it is to celebrate Atlanta’s best restaurants, the ATL50 isn’t an awards list — it’s a dining guide for you, our readers and subscribers. So, I want to thank our readers who have so enthusiastically embraced the ATL50 for two years running. This list is for you, and we couldn’t make it without your support!
BEFORE WE GET TO THE GOODS
We judged what we experienced, not reputation or accolades. Was the food excellent? Did the staff take care of us? Was the menu focused? Was the visit worth the money?
Spring 2nd Branch (Marietta) — Michelin-starred chef Brian So’s cooking in a more casual environment that immerses diners in Korean-American culture. You’ll love the massive portions, like the budae jjigae “army stew,” but don’t skip the truly spectacular dessert of shaved milk ice called injeolmi bingsu.
For kiddos:
Brainwave Pizza (Decatur) — Yes, it’s in a brewery, but your kids will have plenty of company at this downtown Decatur pizza counter. If you get to Brainwave early, try to order their excellent, cracker-thin bar pie that seems to sell out every single day.
Made with impeccable ingredients:
Hen Mother Cookhouse (Alpharetta) — This popular brunch spot might be known for their yeasted waffles and buttermilk-brined fried chicken, but the high quality of their ingredients is easy to see in the rich, orange-gold yolks of their fried eggs and in dishes like the market hash with its cornucopia of locally sourced, farm-fresh vegetables.
A NIGHT TO REMEMBER
On Tuesday night, the AJC hosted a group of subscribers, employees, ATL50 honorees and other stakeholders for a celebratory launch party at Tio Lucho’s(huge thanks to chef Arnaldo Castillo, pictured above with me and Monti).
It was almost overwhelming to be surrounded by so many familiar faces, from AJC colleagues and the panelists who became friends, to the restaurateurs who deserved every ounce of recognition.
But, for me, the best moments of the night came from readers who introduced themselves. I wish I could have spent more time chatting with subscribers like Sam, Emily and several others whose names I never caught — thank you for reading and please don’t hesitate to reach out to keep the conversation going!
There’s been a lot of buzz about these two much-anticipated eateries from restaurateur Sarah O’Brien. The French-inspired Midi has drawn long lines for its sandwiches, salads and fries. Plus, a new bar from the Talat Market team debuted in Poncey-Highland.
If Thanksgiving is just a blip on the radar before the winter holidays arrive, start planning your dining itinerary for the Atlanta Botanical Garden’s holiday lights and Alliance Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol.”
ONE MORE THING: Monti Carlo’s best turkey tips
Thanksgiving is upon us! Here are my top three tips for turkey success.
Give your turkey time to thaw. A frozen turkey needs about 24 hours in the refrigerator for every 4-5 pounds. That means a 15-pound bird needs roughly 3 to 4 days PLUS another day if you’re salting ahead. Which brings me to Tip No. 2!
Salt your turkey the day before. Salt needs time to work its way into the meat. Use 1 teaspoon of Diamond Krystal kosher salt per pound of turkey or 1/2 teaspoon if you’re using Morton’s kosher salt. Check the label and skip the salt if the turkey is injected with salt solution.
Start the gravy before Thanksgiving. Relying on drippings can be tricky. You might not have enough or they might be too salty. Instead, roast turkey wings or necks until brown and then simmer them in chicken stock with onion, celery, carrot and herbs. Strain and refrigerate. On the big day, add the turkey’s pan juices with excess fat skimmed off, then thicken with a butter and flour roux. Taste before adding salt.
If you’re looking for even more turkey help, Monti will join Francis Lam, Melissa Clark, J Kenji López-Alt and Ayesha Nurdjaja on The Splendid Table’s “Turkey Confidential,” on Thanksgiving Day. The two-hour special airs nationwide on participating public radio stations, including Georgia Public Broadcasting’s 88.5 FM.
Hungry yet? Go enjoy and explore. If you have cooking questions or need restaurant tips, contact Monti Carlo at Monti.Carlo@ajc.com or Henri Hollis at Henri.Hollis@ajc.com. Also, please let us know what you think of this new newsletter format and what you’d like to see more of.
Note: This newsletter will pause next week for Thanksgiving; look for us in your inbox next on Dec. 3!