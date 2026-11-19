Food & Dining ATL50: Atlanta’s best restaurants Plus: Monti Carlo’s top 3 tips for turkey success. Share

By Henri Hollis 20 minutes ago

Hi food friends, It’s here: The ATL50 dropped this week, and we’re incredibly proud of this year’s list of Atlanta’s 50 best restaurants. This ranking is a monumental project that requires hundreds of man-hours, tens of thousands of dollars and hundreds of thousands of calories (peek behind the curtain for the 10 food experts who joined me and Monti Carlo on this journey; the methodology). As wonderful as it is to celebrate Atlanta’s best restaurants, the ATL50 isn’t an awards list — it’s a dining guide for you, our readers and subscribers. So, I want to thank our readers who have so enthusiastically embraced the ATL50 for two years running. This list is for you, and we couldn’t make it without your support!

BEFORE WE GET TO THE GOODS We judged what we experienced, not reputation or accolades. Was the food excellent? Did the staff take care of us? Was the menu focused? Was the visit worth the money? Check out the full experience on our site or app. Among the features: Filter restaurants by neighborhood, cuisine and price.

Add any of the ATL50 to personalized lists. Start your tally by clicking “I want to go” or “I’ve been there.”

We’ve reviewed each restaurant so you can get a sense of the place and give three tips from our panel of judges, so you can “Order like and expert.”

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OUR TOP PICKS Each meal at Mujo begins with creative modern Japanese dishes before moving on to the nigiri, created by chef J Trent Harris and his staff. Here is the Chutoro nigiri. (Ryan Fleisher for the AJC) 1. Mujo: It remains Atlanta’s best restaurant, balancing fabulous food with impeccable service.

Neighborhood: West Midtown

West Midtown Price point: $$$$

$$$$ Style of food: Omakase 🍽️ Order Like and Expert: Get the Hokkaido crab supplement when it’s available. It’s soft, sweet and delicate, and worth the splurge. 2. Lazy Betty: Chef Ron Hsu’s exquisite tasting menu comes with hospitality that makes you feel cherished. Neighborhood: Midtown

Midtown Price point: $$$$

$$$$ Style of food: Contemporary, Tasting Menu 🍽️ Order Like and Expert: For a shorter experience, try the four-course bar tasting menu. It’s available without a reservation for $185 and still comes with an amuse-bouche and petits fours.

3. O by Brush: Chef Jason Liang’s lively omakase counter feels like a celebration of sushi.

Neighborhood: Buckhead

Buckhead Price point: $$$$

$$$$ Style of food: Omakase 🍽️ Order Like and Expert: Go for the wine and sake pairing. Tell the team what you usually enjoy, then let them introduce you to something new. 4. Du Bu Gong Bang: Makes tofu skeptics into believers, with creamy house-made dubu, and portions so large it’s worth going with a group. Neighborhood: Duluth

Duluth Price point: $

$ Style of food: Korean 🍽️ Order Like and Expert: The seared black sesame firm dubu is a must-order appetizer.

5. Season Marietta: The humble dining room might be the happiest place in metro Atlanta. Neighborhood: Marietta

Marietta Price point: $

$ Style of food: American, Brunch

🍽️ Order Like and Expert: The whole duck biscuit is an incredible bang for your buck. 🔍 READ MORE: Check out the full details, plus 45 other must-try picks in our ATL50 Dining Guide SOME AFFORDABLE OPTIONS Incredible meal and value: Spring 2nd Branch (Marietta) — Michelin-starred chef Brian So’s cooking in a more casual environment that immerses diners in Korean-American culture. You’ll love the massive portions, like the budae jjigae “army stew,” but don’t skip the truly spectacular dessert of shaved milk ice called injeolmi bingsu. For kiddos: Brainwave Pizza (Decatur) — Yes, it’s in a brewery, but your kids will have plenty of company at this downtown Decatur pizza counter. If you get to Brainwave early, try to order their excellent, cracker-thin bar pie that seems to sell out every single day.

Made with impeccable ingredients: Hen Mother Cookhouse (Alpharetta) — This popular brunch spot might be known for their yeasted waffles and buttermilk-brined fried chicken, but the high quality of their ingredients is easy to see in the rich, orange-gold yolks of their fried eggs and in dishes like the market hash with its cornucopia of locally sourced, farm-fresh vegetables. A NIGHT TO REMEMBER (From left) Monti Carlo, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's senior editor for Food & Dining; Tio Lucho's chef and owner Arnaldo Castillo; Henri Hollis, AJC Food & Dining team lead, celebrate the launch of the ATL50 at Tio Lucho's. (Zeemotion for the AJC) On Tuesday night, the AJC hosted a group of subscribers, employees, ATL50 honorees and other stakeholders for a celebratory launch party at Tio Lucho’s (huge thanks to chef Arnaldo Castillo, pictured above with me and Monti). It was almost overwhelming to be surrounded by so many familiar faces, from AJC colleagues and the panelists who became friends, to the restaurateurs who deserved every ounce of recognition.

There’s been a lot of buzz about these two much-anticipated eateries from restaurateur Sarah O’Brien. The French-inspired Midi has drawn long lines for its sandwiches, salads and fries. Plus, a new bar from the Talat Market team debuted in Poncey-Highland. Punk Foodie Guide: 9 must-try Atlanta food pop-ups this week with plenty of Thanksgiving options Haitian turkey wings in Oakhurst, a har gow shrimp burger in Avondale Estates and a Thanksgiving sandwich in Buckhead. Start planning for Thanksgiving The AJC food team is here to make sure every Atlantan is ready for Thanksgiving. Whether you’re dining out, cooking for the whole family or already planning for the next holiday, we have you covered. 🍸 What to drink