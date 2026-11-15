Expert cocktail recipes for your Thanksgiving table
Recipes from local mixologists let you raise a glass with gratitude.
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By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
Thanksgiving is a marathon of a meal, but a thoughtful cocktail can set the pace. Here, Atlanta bartenders share recipes that carry the holiday, from a cranberry spritz that’s just as good without the booze to a pumpkin spice espresso that rivals the pie.
Sip this as you watch the parade: Cranberry Cooler
Kick off the day with the Cranberry Cooler from Erik Ramirez, beverage manager at Kindred in Oak Grove. Tequila and Aperol meet tart cranberry, lime and maple, with a splash of apple cider vinegar for brightness, all topped with club soda for a spritz you can sip through the parade, the football game and the last-minute basting.
“This cocktail is a fun, easy-drinking spritz that features some classic Thanksgiving ingredients,” Ramirez said. “It’s easily made into a mocktail, so everyone can enjoy!”
A sprig of rosemary on top adds a whiff of the holiday table, and the cranberry juice gives it a festive blush. Kids and designated drivers can get in on it too; simply leave out the tequila and Aperol.
What to serve as guests arrive: A three-ingredient aperitif
When guests begin to gather, pour them aBitter Harvest from Matt Watkins, beverage director at Fawn, the wine and amaro bar in Decatur. It takes just three ingredients and needs nothing but a stir, so you can make it with one hand while greeting guests with the other.
The drink is meant “to bring out the flavors of autumn,” Watkins said. Calvados, the apple brandy of Normandy, lays down a bright, orchard-fruit base. Bonal, a wine-based French quinquina, adds an earthy, figgy bitterness. Local Enoamaro brings baking spices and citrus. A twist of orange over the top ties it all together. Bittersweet aperitifs were created to wake up the appetite, which is exactly what you want before the turkey hits the table.
A cocktail that complements the holiday meal: A crisp sake cocktail
When it’s time to sit down, Mona Allen, sake sommelier at Koshu Club, the Japanese-inspired steak restaurant in Buckhead, suggests something lighter. Her Gintsuru, which means “silver crane,” builds on a base of dry sake, with a little Haku vodka for structure, Cocchi Americano for a gentle, bittersweet lift and a few drops of white peach bitters.
“The Gintsuru is light, bright, and fresh,” Allen said, making it wonderful “to entice the palate for Thanksgiving dinner.” She describes it as “perfectly crisp; it doubles as a lovely palate cleanser, while a gentle umami from the sake complements the holiday table.”
A cocktail as spirited as the Thanksgiving dinner conversation: A spiced pear Manhattan
For a drink to carry through the main event, Jakob McCabe-Johnston of Kimball House turns to a classic with deep roots. This year, Punch named McCabe-Johnston one of the nation’s 10 Best New Bartenders.
His Spiced Pear Manhattan looks to the bottles behind the bar, splitting the base between rye, cognac and pear brandy. “The fall, (which is) less bountiful in local produce than the spring and summer, is a great time to utilize your backbar,” he said.
St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur brings natural pear flavor along with the aromatic spice you’d find in a fortified wine. St. George Pear brandy pushes the fresh fruit further, Punt e Mes sweet vermouthadds a bittersweet depth and cognac pulls everything back into lush, Manhattan-style balance.
The cocktail for dessert: A pumpkin spice espresso martini
End the night with Harvest After Dark from Keyatta Mincey, beverage consultant for Heritage Supper Club in Summerhill. It’s a seasonal take on the signature espresso martini she created for the new restaurant. “Dark rum and espresso provide a bold foundation,” she said, “while pumpkin and warming baking spices bring the comforting flavors of Thanksgiving to the glass.”
Chocolate bitters and a couple of drops of saline deepen the coffee notes without adding sweetness. A wet shake followed by a dry shake gives the drink its velvety foam. The cocktail offers a little flexibility for home bartenders, whether youprefer to make yourpumpkin spice syrup from scratch or take a shortcut with a bottled version and spend the time with your guests instead.