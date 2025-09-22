This is the 2025 edition of the ATL50.
The Atlanta 50 is back.
It has been more than a decade since The Atlanta Journal-Constitution produced a listing of the 50 best restaurants in metro Atlanta. We’re thrilled to revive it.
Atlanta’s dining scene has matured to the point that it regularly receives national attention; lists rating local establishments are more common than ever, although fewer publications invest in restaurant criticism.
AJC dining critics Ligaya Figueras and Henri Hollis have spent months eating out, with the goal of determining the restaurants that deliver metro Atlanta’s top dining experiences — where food, drink, service and atmosphere combine for highly memorable meals. This list is meant to guide readers to the area’s most reliably excellent and satisfying dining experiences, regardless of trendiness, neighborhood, cuisine or price.
Using a systematic evaluation process, our dining critics tabulated scores from nearly 150 anonymous restaurant visits they made. The method resulted in a few surprises; some widely acclaimed restaurants did not make the top 50, while several older or under-the-radar places scored high.
From the resulting list, the critics ranked the metro area’s 10 top restaurants, recognizing the businesses that provide Atlanta’s most complete dining experiences. The remaining 40 restaurants are listed in alphabetical order.
More details about the selection process are included at the end of this guide, but the Atlanta 50 is meant to be the most rigorously researched and transparently compiled restaurant guide in metro Atlanta.
We hope that it will serve as your resource for stellar dining experiences — until the 2026 Atlanta 50 is released next fall.
Honorable Mentions
The research to determine the Atlanta 50 took months and involved nearly 150 individual restaurant visits by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics.
The Atlanta 50 are the cream of the crop, but there are plenty more high-quality dining experiences to be found in the metro area. With such a surplus of strong restaurants, we’re giving honorable mention to an additional 25 establishments, listed here in alphabetical order:
Bacchanalia · $$$$$ · American · 1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta · 404-365-0410 · starprovisions.com/bacchanalia
Banshee · $$$ · American · 1271 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta · 470-428-2034 · banshee-atl.com
Belén Bistro & Market · $$$ · Argentine · 115 Sycamore St., Decatur · 470-990-7052 · belenbistro.com
Bread & Butterfly · $$$ · French, African diaspora · 290 Elizabeth St. NE, Atlanta · 678-515-4536 · bread-and-butterfly.com
Commune · $$ · American · 6 Olive St., Avondale Estates · 914-471-5526 · communeatl.com
Ecco · $$$ · Italian American · 40 7th St. NE, Atlanta · 404-347-9555 · 3586 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta · 404-347-9558 · ecco-atlanta.com
Ela · $$ · Mediterranean · 1186 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta · 404-873-4656 · ela-atlanta.com
Gigi’s Italian Kitchen · $$$ · Italian · 1660 McLendon Ave. NE, Atlanta · 404-371-0889 · gigisitaliankitchenatl.com
Hal’s, the Steakhouse · $$$$ · Steakhouse · 30 Old Ivy Road NE, Atlanta · 404-261-0025 · hals.net
Kevin Rathbun Steak · $$$$ · Steakhouse · 154 Krog St. NE, Atlanta · 404-524-5600 · kevinrathbunsteak.com
La Grotta · $$$$ · Italian · 2637 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta · 404-231-1368 · lagrottaatlanta.com
Madre Selva · $$ · Latin American · 570 Main St. NE, Atlanta · 470-516-1389 · madreselva.restaurant
Marcel · $$$$ · Steakhouse · 1170 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta · 404-665-4555 · marcelatl.com
Masterpiece · $$ · Sichuan Chinese · 3940 Buford Highway, Duluth · 770-622-1191 · masterpiecerestaurant.com
Nan Thai Buckhead · $$$ · Thai · 3050 Peachtree Road, Atlanta · 404-464-7980 · nanthai.com
Palo Santo · $$$ · Modern Mexican · 955 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta · 678-944-8783 · palosanto.restaurant
Poor Hendrix · $$ · New American, bar · 2371 Hosea L. Williams Drive, Atlanta · 404-549-8756 · poorhendrix.com
Side Saddle Wine Saloon · $$ · American, wine bar · 680 Hamilton Ave. SE, Atlanta · 770-790-7886 · instagram.com/sidesaddlewine
Snackboxe Bistro · $$ · Malaysian · 1960 Day Drive NW, Duluth · 770-558-1105 · snackboxebistroga.com
Staplehouse · $$$ · American · 541 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta · 404-524-5005 · staplehouse.com
The Colonnade · $$ · Southern · 1879 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta · 404-874-5642 · thecolonnadeatl.com
The Sparrow · $$$ · Sichuan Chinese · 950 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta · 404-748-9061 · thesparrowatl.com
Tiny Lou’s · $$$ · American, French · 789 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta4 · 70-485-0085 · tinylous.com
Whoopsie’s · $$ · American · 1 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta · instagram.com/whooopsies_place
Yebo Beach Haus · $$$ · South African · 56 E. Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta · 404-228-8024 · yebobeachhaus.com
Our process
The Atlanta 50 restaurants were selected by Atlanta Journal-Constitution dining critics Ligaya Figueras and Henri Hollis.
Our process for building the Atlanta 50 began with the acknowledgement that no list is perfect. It’s not possible for two people to eat at every independently owned restaurant in metro Atlanta within a few months.
That caveat aside, our plan focused on journalistic rigor and transparency. This list is meant to be a tool for readers of the AJC, not an awards program for restaurants.
We first had to define what it means to be one of the “best” restaurants. The term is subjective, and diners find restaurants appealing for many reasons. Some prioritize creativity and a regularly changing menu, while others seek reliability and consistency. Some seek out restaurants with stylish, engaging interiors, while others favor restaurants that have mastered a predictable, formal service style.
We balanced these differing priorities by measuring restaurants on the totality of the dining experience they provide. Our evaluations were based on four key areas: food, service, drinks and atmosphere. We gave the most weight to food, followed closely by the quality of service. Drinks and atmosphere together made up a quarter of a restaurant’s rating.
This scoring system enabled us to compare restaurants that differ in cuisine and service style fairly. However, it tended to eliminate restaurants that do not have a beverage program or offer service that has limited interaction with guests.
We also chose not to consider price, because “value” also is subjective. We address value in weekly AJC restaurant reviews, but the Atlanta 50 acknowledges the area’s top restaurant experiences, regardless of price.
We considered only local, independently owned restaurants in the five main metro counties: Cobb, Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett. We also excluded restaurants undergoing renovations during the evaluation period.
Finally, building a list of 50 restaurants required us to visit many more than that. Between the two of us, we conducted nearly 150 individual restaurant visits, the bulk of those between mid-June and the end of August. The majority of the restaurants that made the list received visits from both Ligaya Figueras and Henri Hollis, and our research cost about $30,000.
We have confidence in the integrity and thoroughness of the Atlanta 50, but we know there are hidden gems that still need to be discovered, as well as old favorites that deserve reevaluation. We hope our readers will help find the gaps and turn over more stones as the AJC builds this annual list into the future.