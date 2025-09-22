Our process

The Atlanta 50 restaurants were selected by Atlanta Journal-Constitution dining critics Ligaya Figueras and Henri Hollis.

Our process for building the Atlanta 50 began with the acknowledgement that no list is perfect. It’s not possible for two people to eat at every independently owned restaurant in metro Atlanta within a few months.

That caveat aside, our plan focused on journalistic rigor and transparency. This list is meant to be a tool for readers of the AJC, not an awards program for restaurants.

We first had to define what it means to be one of the “best” restaurants. The term is subjective, and diners find restaurants appealing for many reasons. Some prioritize creativity and a regularly changing menu, while others seek reliability and consistency. Some seek out restaurants with stylish, engaging interiors, while others favor restaurants that have mastered a predictable, formal service style.

We balanced these differing priorities by measuring restaurants on the totality of the dining experience they provide. Our evaluations were based on four key areas: food, service, drinks and atmosphere. We gave the most weight to food, followed closely by the quality of service. Drinks and atmosphere together made up a quarter of a restaurant’s rating.

This scoring system enabled us to compare restaurants that differ in cuisine and service style fairly. However, it tended to eliminate restaurants that do not have a beverage program or offer service that has limited interaction with guests.

We also chose not to consider price, because “value” also is subjective. We address value in weekly AJC restaurant reviews, but the Atlanta 50 acknowledges the area’s top restaurant experiences, regardless of price.

We considered only local, independently owned restaurants in the five main metro counties: Cobb, Clayton, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett. We also excluded restaurants undergoing renovations during the evaluation period.

Finally, building a list of 50 restaurants required us to visit many more than that. Between the two of us, we conducted nearly 150 individual restaurant visits, the bulk of those between mid-June and the end of August. The majority of the restaurants that made the list received visits from both Ligaya Figueras and Henri Hollis, and our research cost about $30,000.

We have confidence in the integrity and thoroughness of the Atlanta 50, but we know there are hidden gems that still need to be discovered, as well as old favorites that deserve reevaluation. We hope our readers will help find the gaps and turn over more stones as the AJC builds this annual list into the future.