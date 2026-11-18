Punk Foodie Guide 9 must-try Atlanta food pop-ups this week with plenty of Thanksgiving options From Haitian turkey wings in Oakhurst to a har gow shrimp burger in Avondale Estates and a Thanksgiving press sandwich in Buckhead, here’s Punk Foodie’s must-do list. Share Frèkan Kwizin's griot grilled cheese. (Courtesy of Emerson Belizaire)

By Sam Flemming 20 minutes ago

This week’s pop-up lineup mixes Thanksgiving and non-Thanksgiving options alike: two Friendsgivings on Thursday, sweet potato pie in Oakhurst, plus birria arancini in Smyrna, spicy crab onigiri and a Notorious P.I.G. pork belly sandwich in Avondale Estates. Read on for all nine pop-ups to check out. Haitian turkey wings from Frèkan Kwizin at Sceptre Brewing Arts in Oakhurst Who: Frèkan Kwizin (@frekanatl) from Emerson Belizaire. When/Where: Wednesday-Friday, Nov. 18- 20, 3-9 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 21-22, noon — 9 p.m. Sceptre Brewing Arts (@sceptrebeer). Oakhurst. The Draw: Belizaire blends Haitian ingredients, marinades and cooking techniques with globally inspired street food, working from family recipes passed down through generations including the dishes served in his mother’s former Haitian restaurant in New York. For Thanksgiving week, he adds two specials: Frèkan’s Haitian-style turkey wings with rice and plantains and Frèkan sweet potato pie by the slice. The griot (pork) grilled cheese with griot, melted cheese, peppers, onions and Rude Sauce on sourdough anchors the regular menu, which runs alongside the specials all week.

Char Kingz's turkey bob. (Courtesy of Plant It Digital Marketing) Multicultural Friendsgiving with 10 vendors from Tiger Club at Uptown Atlanta in Buckhead Who: Tiger Club (@tigerclubatl). When/Where: Thursday, Nov. 19, 6-9 p.m. Main Street at Uptown Atlanta (@uptownatlanta). Buckhead.

The Draw: Tiger Club’s multicultural Friendsgiving puts 10 local food vendors on Main Street at Uptown Atlanta, each selling its own dishes at its own table. Cuisines include Indonesian (Nez Kitchen), Filipino (Manalo’s Bakery), Mexican (Buen Provecho) and halal South Asian grilled street food (Char Kingz). Bun & Bites, Ciao Bocca, Lavish Wings, Mix & Simmer, Roots and Culture Craft Kitchen and Gourmet Street Foods round out the 10.

The night folds into Uptown’s annual Laughs, Llamas & Pajamas, with llamas to pet, live improv from Dad’s Garage, holiday crafts and a pajama drive for Atlanta Mission. Guests are asked to come in pajamas.

Reserve your spot. Thicc Burger's OG burger. (Courtesy of Jay Wolfe) Friendsgiving burgers from FriendZoned ATL and Thicc Burger at the Murph Who: Thicc Burger (@thiccburgers) from Jay Wolfe and FriendZoned ATL (@friendzoned_atl).

When/Where: Thursday, Nov. 19, 7-10 p.m. the Murph (@themurphatl). West End. The Draw: Wolfe’s Thicc Burger handles the food, serving the OG burger, fries and a drink. FriendZoned runs the night as a community table: The meal is discounted from Thicc Burger’s usual pop-up prices, guests can sponsor a meal for a neighbor, and free meals are set aside for people who sign up through a private form linked in FriendZoned’s Instagram bio. Games and music fill the rest of the room. Reserve your spot. Bun & Bites' bao burger. (Courtesy of Sam Flemming) Har gow shrimp burger from Bun & Bites at Little Cottage Brewery in Avondale Estates Who: Bun & Bites (@bnb_atl) from Steven Saputra and Jasmine Azeharie.

When/Where: Friday, Nov. 20, 5 p.m. until sold out. Little Cottage Brewery (@littlecottagebrewery). Avondale Estates.

The Draw: Saputra, who grew up eating his family’s Chinese-heritage recipes in their Indonesian home. He makes every sauce himself and hand-wraps the dumplings. Saputra was recently featured for his har gow shrimp burger in a previous Punk Foodie Guide. Friday’s menu includes signature dishes such as double delight dumplings, sizzling potstickers and the shrimp burger, a thick shrimp patty modeled on har gow, with cilantro, cucumber and sriracha mayo on a soft bun. Fidela's birria arancini. (Courtesy of Jorge Yzaguirre) Birria arancini and street tacos from Fidela’s at Stout Brothers in Smyrna Who: Fidela’s Street Kitchen (@fidelasstreetkitchen) from Jorge Yzaguirre. When/Where: Friday, Nov. 20, 5 p.m. until sold out. Stout Brothers Smyrna (@smyrnastoutbrothers). Smyrna.

The Draw: Yzaguirre, a first-generation Mexican American chef and Marine Corps veteran, grew up watching his mother sell tamales, gorditas and menudo and spent summers in Mexico with his grandmother Fidela, Fidela’s Street Kitchen’s namesake. He cooked as a food specialist in the Corps before culinary school and in Atlanta kitchens, including as a chef de cuisine at Nick’s Westside. At Stout Brothers, the menu leads with street tacos, with carne asada, al pastor, chimichurri chicken, Impossible chorizo or chorizo under onion, cilantro, salsa verde and lime, and birria arancini (fried risotto and birria beef balls with Parmesan and chimichurri), plus a spicy chicken tortilla soup with habanero. The Culinary Collective's Thanksgiving Press. (Courtesy of The Culinary Collective) Thanksgiving from the Culinary Collective at Peachtree Road Farmers Market in Buckhead Who: The Culinary Collective (@theculinarycollective.us) from Anjali Abrahams. When/Where: Saturday, Nov. 21, 8:30 a.m. — noon. Peachtree Road Farmers Market (@ptreefarmersmkt). Buckhead. The Draw: Abrahams, raised in New York in an international household, left a corporate job to cook and founded the Culinary Collective, a catering company. Each week, Culinary Collective offers food from a specific country, which they call a “passport stop” at the Peachtree Road Farmers Market. This week’s passport stop, the United States, has one menu item: the Thanksgiving press with smoked turkey, cranberry, cherry-orange mostarda, smoked turkey collard greens and macaroni and cheese, pressed on Abrahams’ sweet potato cornbread dressing flatbread. The passport stop moves to India on November 28.

Tori Atlanta's spam musubi and spicy crab onigiri. (Courtesy of Meghan Rae) Spicy crab onigiri and pork katsu sandos from Tori at Little Cottage Brewery in Avondale Estates Who: Tori (@tori.atl) from Jacob Munnicha, Joel Martin and Meghan Rae. When/Where: Saturday, Nov. 21, 1 p.m. Little Cottage Brewery (@littlecottagebrewery). Avondale Estates. The Draw: Munnicha started working in his family’s restaurants at age 12 and partners with childhood friends Martin and Rae on Tori, which cooks Japanese food with a Southern filter. The brewery stop is serving up the regular menu, including spicy crab onigiri, Spam musubi and the pork katsu sando, layered with slaw, katsu sauce, yuzu aioli and meat floss on toasted potato bread. Dhaba BBQ's hot honey butter chicken sandos. (Courtesy of Jay Patel) Tandoori oxtail sandos from Dhaba BBQ at the Chai Box Cafe Who: Dhaba BBQ (@thedhababbq) from Jay Patel with the Chai Box. When/Where: Saturday, Nov. 21, 5-8 p.m. (or sold out). The Chai Box Cafe (@thechaibox).

The Draw: Patel cooks Texas craft barbecue using an Indian pantry, smoking meats and finishing them with the spices and sauces of a dhaba, the roadside restaurants of India. This stop launches the Chai Box Cafe’s Chai After Dark Pop Up Series, billed as chai meets Indian fusion barbecue, with Dhaba as the first installment. All three dishes he will be serving are new versions of dishes Patel has done before: tandoori oxtail sandos, built on oxtails dry-brined in tandoori spice, smoked low and slow and braised over almost 60 hours start to finish; hot honey butter chicken sandos; and chai peach pork belly burnt ends. Zarate Tiki's Notorious P.I.G. (Courtesy of Zarate Tiki Co.) Notorious P.I.G. pork belly sandwich from Zarate Tiki at Little Cottage Brewery in Avondale Estates Who: Zarate Tiki (@zaratetiki) from Marcus Fernandez. When/Where: Sunday, Nov. 22, 1 p.m. Little Cottage Brewery (@littlecottagebrewery). Avondale Estates. The Draw: Fernandez named Zarate for his grandmother’s neighborhood store on Zarate Street in the Philippines, and his cooking pairs Filipino street eats with island drinks. Three new items make up the Little Cottage menu: the Notorious P.I.G., thick-cut pork belly layered with island slaw, garlic lechon aioli and San Miguel beer cheese on a buttered ciabatta; island sliders, pulled chicken adobo under a guava gochujang barbecue sauce on Hawaiian sweet rolls; and Ube After Dark, ube (purple yam) pudding with caramelized bananas and jackfruit and an Oreo wafer crumble.