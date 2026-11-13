Food & Dining 16 Atlanta restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day Many of these metro-area restaurants are serving special menus for the holiday. Share Le Colonial will host Thanksgiving service for the first time with Hanoi duck as the main. (Courtesy of Le Colonial)

By Olivia Wakim 16 minutes ago

Thanksgiving is almost here, and for those who prefer to skip the home cooking (and the dishes that go along with it) by dining out, these metro Atlanta restaurants are open on Nov. 26 and serving multicourse meals and buffets. Reservations are strongly encouraged for Thanksgiving service. 5Church Buckhead The Buckhead location of 5Church will serve a Thanksgiving buffet with menu items including herb and citrus roasted turkey, prime rib, brown sugar bourbon-glazed ham, meatballs, a Caesar salad, deviled eggs, orzo pasta salad, herb stuffing, green beans, turkey neck collard greens and a variety of desserts that include Thanksgiving classics like pecan and pumpkin pie.

How to make reservations: Book online at resy.com/cities/atlanta-ga/venues/5church-buckhead 11 a.m. — 8:30 p.m. $75 per person, $20 for children 12 and under. 3379 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 470-819-4841, buckhead.5church-atlanta.com Enjoy a Thanksgiving menu at Ashland inside the Loews Atlanta Hotel. (Courtesy of Loews Atlanta Hotel) Ashland at Loews Atlanta Hotel Loews Atlanta Hotel’s Midtown restaurant will host a festive three-course lunch and dinner for the holiday. Expect a menu with choice of arugula and frisée salad or celery root and apple soup; roasted turkey, maple miso-glazed fish or roasted honey nut squash; and an heirloom pumpkin cheesecake with Biscoff crumble.

How to make reservations: Book online at resy.com/cities/atlanta-ga/venues/ashland-at-loews-atlanta-hotel. 11:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. $85 per person. 1065 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-745-5745, resy.com/cities/atlanta-ga/venues/ashland-at-loews-atlanta-hotel

Find a classic Thanksgiving spread at Cooper's Hawk in Alpharetta. (Courtesy of Cooper's Hawk) Cooper’s Hawk Enjoy classic Thanksgiving dishes alongside Cooper’s Hawk regular menu in Alpharetta. The eatery will offer a three-course menu featuring butternut squash soup; slow-roasted turkey with gravy served with stuffing, roasted green beans and carrots and potatoes; and pumpkin praline cheesecake. How to make reservations: Book online at opentable.com/r/coopers-hawk-winery-and-restaurant-alpharetta-ga-alpharetta or call the restaurant at 678-261-7450. 11 a.m. — 9 p.m. 7750 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta. chwinery.com Kurt’s Euro Bistro Head to Duluth for an annual lunch buffet featuring an appetizer platter, choice of soup or salad and a buffet offering traditional items like slow roasted turkey breast, beef brisket, holiday ham, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, Southern cornbread dressing and scallop sweet potatoes. The feast concludes with a dessert platter.

How to make reservations: Book online at opentable.com/r/kurts-euro-bistro-duluth 11:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. $75 per person, $25 for children 4-12. 3305 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Duluth. 770-623-4128, kurtsrestaurant.com Le Colonial will host Thanksgiving service for the first time. (Courtesy of Le Colonial) Le Colonial Buckhead eatery Le Colonial will be open on Thanksgiving for the first time with a three-course menu centered around a Hanoi roasted duck. The family-style meal includes a choice of Vietnamese wagyu beef sausage in betel leaf or duck dumpling soup; Hanoi duck accompanied by duck confit with roasted wood ear mushrooms, ginger and tteok gnocchi, roasted sweet potatoes and steamed bao; and for dessert, a five-spice pumpkin crémeux with salted pecan praline, Vietnamese coffee biscuit and maple mirror glaze. How to make reservations: Book online at opentable.com/r/le-colonial-atlanta

Noon — 8 p.m. $105 per person, $55 for children. 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-341-0500, lecolonial.com/atlanta Little Bear This Summerhill restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving night with a four-course menu inspired by “the very first Thanksgiving ever,” according to its Resy page. Tickets are $75 per person, but there is also an optional beverage pairing for an additional $65 per person. There is limited seating at Little Bear, so book reservations soon. How to make reservations: Book online at resy.com/cities/atlanta-ga/venues/little-bear 5-9:30 p.m. $75 per person. 71 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-500-5396, littlebearatl.com Marcus Bar & Grille will offer a Thanksgiving buffet this year. (Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee) Marcus Bar & Grille Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson’s Atlanta restaurant will offer a holiday buffet with smoked turkey, cornbread, red dirty rice, mashed potatoes, candied yams, pork ribs, grilled salmon and a variety of pies.

How to make reservations: Book online at opentable.com/r/marcus-bar-and-grille-atlanta 11 a.m. — 7:30 p.m. $75 per person, $45 for children 2-12. 525 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-890-1700, marcusbarandgrille.com McCray’s Tavern Head to the East Cobb, Lawrenceville or Smyrna locations of McCray’s Tavern for its annual Thanksgiving buffet featuring smoked turkey, pork tenderloin, salmon and traditional sides like sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, cornbread and mac and cheese. The McCray’s Tavern Midtown location will not be open on Thanksgiving. How to make reservations: Book online for East Cobb: opentable.com/r/mccrays-tavern-east-cobb-marietta. Smyrna: opentable.com/mccrays-tavern-west-village. Lawrenceville: opentable.com/mccrays-tavern-on-the-square 11 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. $45.95 per person. $14.95 for children under 10. Multiple locations. mccraystavern.com

Nobu Celebrate Thanksgiving with a brunch at Nobu’s Atlanta location, featuring an expanded selection of sushi, salads, pastries and a turkey carving station. How to make reservations: Book online at opentable.com/r/nobu-atlanta 11 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. $95 per person. 3520 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 470-945-8800, noburestaurants.com/atlanta/home Petite Violette will offer a four-course lunch and dinner service for Thanksgiving. (Courtesy of Petite Violette) Petite Violette Plan a visit to Petite Violette for a four-course lunch or dinner, featuring soup, salad, entree and dessert. Menu offerings include turkey gumbo, pumpkin bisque, autumn mixed greens salad, roast turkey with giblet gravy, sweet potato soufflé, boeuf bourguignon, pan-seared sea bass, shrimp and grits and cinnamon brown sugar pumpkin bread pudding. How to make reservations: Call the restaurant at 404-634-6268.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. $69.95-$89.95 per person. $9.95 for the kids’ menu. 2948 Clairmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-634-6268, petitevioletterestaurant.com/events South City Kitchen South City Kitchen’s Buckhead, Midtown, Vinings and Avalon locations will all offer a three-course Thanksgiving service for lunch and dinner. Offerings vary slightly at each location, but expect dishes like she-crab soup, roast turkey breast, Springer Mountain fried chicken, Carolina trout and desserts like butter cake and chocolate pecan caramel tart. How to make reservations: Book online for Buckhead: opentable.com/r/south-city-kitchen-buckhead-atlanta; Midtown: opentable.com/south-city-kitchen-midtown; Alpharetta: opentable.com/r/south-city-kitchen-the-hotel-at-avalon-alpharetta; and Vinings: opentable.com/south-city-kitchen-vinings 11 a.m. — 7 p.m. Multiple locations. $79 per person, $39 for children. southcitykitchen.com/thanksgiving The Sun Dial Enjoy an impressive view of Atlanta at the Sun Dial atop the Westin Peachtree Plaza while dining on five-course menu. Expect dishes like a duck confit crostini, kale and pear salad, turkey roulade, filet mignon, tamarind-braised beef short rib and cinnamon panna cotta. Wine pairings are available for an extra cost.

How to make reservations: Book online at opentable.com/r/the-sun-dial-restaurant-atlanta 1-6 p.m. $145 per person. $55 for children 12 and under. 210 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-589-7506, sundialrestaurant.com/thanksgiving-2026 The Americano Chef Scott Conant’s Atlanta restaurant inside the Intercontinental Buckhead hotel will feature a multicourse menu for Thanksgiving with menu items like caviar gnocco fritto and Osetra caviar; porchetta-brined turkey with pancetta-chestnut stuffing and cranberry sauce; a New York prime strip with gremolata; potato puree; squash with truffle honey; and roasted Brussels sprouts with pork belly. Conclude the evening with chocolate basil mousse, pumpkin budino or apple crostata. How to make reservations: opentable.com/r/the-americano-atlanta 4-9 p.m. $155 per person. $75 for children 11 and under. 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9070, theamericanoatlanta.com/holidays