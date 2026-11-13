Thanksgiving is almost here, and for those who prefer to skip the home cooking (and the dishes that go along with it) by dining out, these metro Atlanta restaurants are open on Nov. 26 and serving multicourse meals and buffets.
Reservations are strongly encouraged for Thanksgiving service.
5Church Buckhead
The Buckhead location of 5Church will serve a Thanksgiving buffet with menu items including herb and citrus roasted turkey, prime rib, brown sugar bourbon-glazed ham, meatballs, a Caesar salad, deviled eggs, orzo pasta salad, herb stuffing, green beans, turkey neck collard greens and a variety of desserts that include Thanksgiving classics like pecan and pumpkin pie.
11 a.m. — 8:30 p.m. $75 per person, $20 for children 12 and under. 3379 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 470-819-4841, buckhead.5church-atlanta.com
Ashland at Loews Atlanta Hotel
Loews Atlanta Hotel’s Midtown restaurant will host a festive three-course lunch and dinner for the holiday. Expect a menu with choice of arugula and frisée salad or celery root and apple soup; roasted turkey, maple miso-glazed fish or roasted honey nut squash; and an heirloom pumpkin cheesecake with Biscoff crumble.
Enjoy classic Thanksgiving dishes alongside Cooper’s Hawk regular menu in Alpharetta. The eatery will offer a three-course menu featuring butternut squash soup; slow-roasted turkey with gravy served with stuffing, roasted green beans and carrots and potatoes; and pumpkin praline cheesecake.
11 a.m. — 9 p.m. 7750 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta. chwinery.com
Kurt’s Euro Bistro
Head to Duluth for an annual lunch buffet featuring an appetizer platter, choice of soup or salad and a buffet offering traditional items like slow roasted turkey breast, beef brisket, holiday ham, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, Southern cornbread dressing and scallop sweet potatoes. The feast concludes with a dessert platter.
11:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. $75 per person, $25 for children 4-12. 3305 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Duluth. 770-623-4128, kurtsrestaurant.com
Le Colonial
Buckhead eatery Le Colonial will be open on Thanksgiving for the first time with a three-course menu centered around a Hanoi roasted duck. The family-style meal includes a choice of Vietnamese wagyu beef sausage in betel leaf or duck dumpling soup; Hanoi duck accompanied by duck confit with roasted wood ear mushrooms, ginger and tteok gnocchi, roasted sweet potatoes and steamed bao; and for dessert, a five-spice pumpkin crémeux with salted pecan praline, Vietnamese coffee biscuit and maple mirror glaze.
Noon — 8 p.m. $105 per person, $55 for children. 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-341-0500, lecolonial.com/atlanta
Little Bear
This Summerhill restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving night with a four-course menu inspired by “the very first Thanksgiving ever,” according to its Resy page. Tickets are $75 per person, but there is also an optional beverage pairing for an additional $65 per person. There is limited seating at Little Bear, so book reservations soon.
5-9:30 p.m. $75 per person. 71 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-500-5396, littlebearatl.com
Marcus Bar & Grille
Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson’s Atlanta restaurant will offer a holiday buffet with smoked turkey, cornbread, red dirty rice, mashed potatoes, candied yams, pork ribs, grilled salmon and a variety of pies.
11 a.m. — 7:30 p.m. $75 per person, $45 for children 2-12. 525 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-890-1700, marcusbarandgrille.com
McCray’s Tavern
Head to the East Cobb, Lawrenceville or Smyrna locations of McCray’s Tavern for its annual Thanksgiving buffet featuring smoked turkey, pork tenderloin, salmon and traditional sides like sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, cornbread and mac and cheese. The McCray’s Tavern Midtown location will not be open on Thanksgiving.
Plan a visit to Petite Violette for a four-course lunch or dinner, featuring soup, salad, entree and dessert. Menu offerings include turkey gumbo, pumpkin bisque, autumn mixed greens salad, roast turkey with giblet gravy, sweet potato soufflé, boeuf bourguignon, pan-seared sea bass, shrimp and grits and cinnamon brown sugar pumpkin bread pudding.
How to make reservations: Call the restaurant at 404-634-6268.
South City Kitchen’s Buckhead, Midtown, Vinings and Avalon locations will all offer a three-course Thanksgiving service for lunch and dinner. Offerings vary slightly at each location, but expect dishes like she-crab soup, roast turkey breast, Springer Mountain fried chicken, Carolina trout and desserts like butter cake and chocolate pecan caramel tart.
Enjoy an impressive view of Atlanta at the Sun Dial atop the Westin Peachtree Plaza while dining on five-course menu. Expect dishes like a duck confit crostini, kale and pear salad, turkey roulade, filet mignon, tamarind-braised beef short rib and cinnamon panna cotta. Wine pairings are available for an extra cost.
Chef Scott Conant’s Atlanta restaurant inside the Intercontinental Buckhead hotel will feature a multicourse menu for Thanksgiving with menu items like caviar gnocco fritto and Osetra caviar; porchetta-brined turkey with pancetta-chestnut stuffing and cranberry sauce; a New York prime strip with gremolata; potato puree; squash with truffle honey; and roasted Brussels sprouts with pork belly. Conclude the evening with chocolate basil mousse, pumpkin budino or apple crostata.
Thanksgiving service at the Select in Sandy Springs is filling up quickly. Expect a three-course meal with offerings like stuffing and gravy, butternut squash soup, turkey breast and gravy, braised boneless short rib, green bean casserole and a pecan pie tart.
Noon — 6 p.m. $89 per person. $39 for children under 12. 6405 Blue Stone Road, Atlanta. 770-637-2240, theselectatl.com
Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead
Executive chef Todd Richards will serve his take on a Thanksgiving feast with a buffet featuring craving stations for herb roasted turkey breast, prime rib and Virginia lamb. Other offerings will include roasted Cornish hen, fingerling sweet potatoes, stuffing, mashed potatoes, beet salad, pickled shrimp cocktail and plenty of desserts.
Sandy Springs Persian restaurant Zafron is serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal this year featuring oven-roasted turkey, orange cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing, green beans amandine and choice of apple, pecan or pumpkin pie.