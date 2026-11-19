Food & Dining Atlanta bakers are rethinking challah. Try 5 versions at ChallahFest this weekend. Atlanta’s first ChallahFest brings local bakeries and restaurateurs together on Friday and Saturday. Share ChallahFest is a celebration of challah and its importance in Jewish culture. At the New York City ChallahFest, Foodish CEO Merav Oren poses with chef Einat Admony from Balaboosta. (Courtesy of Ariella Cohen)

By Olivia Wakim 49 minutes ago

ChallahFest will come to Atlanta for the first time this weekend. Five local bakeries and restaurateurs offer their take on challah. The festival is part of an initiative to encourage Atlantans to break bread together and to connect young Jewish people with their culture. How does tradition evolve with each new generation so that people still feel like they’re part of it — that there’s room for them and their unique perspective? For Foodish, the culinary division of ANU Museum of the Jewish People based in Tel Aviv, that answer might be in challah and this festival dedicated to celebrating its possible iterations.

What is challah and why is it important in Jewish culture? Challah is a type of braided bread, often consumed by families during Shabbat dinner, which takes place every Friday evening to signal the beginning of the Jewish Sabbath day. The long history of consuming challah is based on ancient stories of Jews in religious texts who were given bread from God while wandering for weeks in the desert after fleeing enslavement in Egypt. It’s unclear what early challah dough was made of, but modern challah recipes have evolved as people migrated to new places and brought their customs with them. “Challah is the center of the Jewish Shabbat table,” Samara Minkin said, executive director of The Spring, a Jewish organization in Atlanta that has partnered with Foodish to organize ChallahFest. “It is identity and it’s legacy, and it connects us to the past. It connects us to the future.”

The Friday night Shabbat dinner at Tal Baum's the Atrium will include an exhibition of photos from photographer Sivan Roshianu and chef/artist Alexander “Zoonder” Lachnish. (Courtesy of Sivan Roshianu and Alexander “Zoonder” Lachnish) This connection through food is part of the reason Foodish founder Merav Oren wanted to launch a festival celebrating challah. This will be the first time ChallahFest is spreading into the U.S. with events in Washington, D.C.; New York City; Boston; Chicago and Atlanta.

One of Oren’s goals with Foodish and ChallahFest is to use food to encourage deeper connection and belonging among young Jewish people so that they can better experience their culture. “What if food can become a new cultural language connecting young Jewish people around the world,” Oren said. “We’re not just celebrating our Jewish culture. We’re creating new ways for the next generation to make it their own.” Five Atlanta bakeries will help with this mission by coming together Saturday for a challah pop-up at Ponce City Market. Spiller Park/Dear Friend Bakery, Oliva Restaurants, the Daily Chew, the General Muir and Alon’s will offer tastes of their unique interpretations of challah.

“We want to turn (challah) into something unexpected, contemporary,” Oren said. ChallahFest has expanded to the U.S. with events in cities like New York City; Washington, D.C.; and Atlanta. (Courtesy of Ariella Cohen) How is challah traditionally made?

There is not just one way to make challah, though it is always a braided bread. Elements of challah recipes differ from family to family and have evolved over time, just like any other food. Challah recipes often include ingredients like eggs, flour, yeast and sugar or honey, though the level of sweetness depends on personal preference. The challah can be topped with poppy or sesame seeds or left plain. Some believe challah must be torn instead of sliced with a knife. Dale Donchey, owner of Spiller Park and Dear Friends Bakery, said his challah always contains eggs. Meanwhile, Julia Kesler Imerman of the Daily Chew makes two kinds of challah most frequently: One recipe with eggs and one with only oil. By removing eggs from the recipe, Imerman ensures the challah can be eaten by anyone, no matter their dietary restrictions.

Many aspects of challah and the traditions surrounding it hold deep symbolism, like placing two challah loaves on the Shabbat table to represent the two portions of manna given to the children of Israel during their exodus from Egypt, or braiding the challah with 12 humps to represent the 12 ancient tribes of Israel. During the Jewish new year of Rosh Hashana, it is often formed into a circle, representing the continuous cycle of life. “Every culture has these touchstones. Challah is a touchstone for the Jewish people, and it’s a weekly ritual,” Minkin said. “It connects you to yourself, your people, your community, your friends around the table.”

ChallahFest is coming to Atlanta with a Shabbat dinner on Friday at Ponce City Market hosted by restaurateur Tal Baum. (Courtesy of Abby Lamdan Studios) What to expect at Atlanta’s ChallahFest ChallahFest will take place Friday and Saturday. On Friday evening, restaurateur Tal Baum of Oliva Restaurants will host a Shabbat dinner at her restaurant, Atrium, in Ponce City Market. Jewish and non-Jewish people are invited to experience a Shabbat dinner with a kosher menu inspired by Thanksgiving, Baum said. There will also be a photography exhibition revolving around challah by photographer Sivan Roshianu and chef/artist Alexander “Zoonder” Lachnish. Throughout the evening, attendees are encouraged to mingle, meet new people and enjoy music from London-based DJ Falmer. The menu includes hors d’oeuvres like smoked salmon pastrami on a homemade latke with capers, crema, eel sauce and trout roe; baked brie tarts with hot chili cranberry marmalade and walnut relish; tuna tartare bites on crispy rice chips; and a pumpkin bisque with spiced whipped cream. The main course includes roasted salmon on a bed of butternut squash risotto and cherry maple brown butter, a roasted winter squash salad with chevre and pomegranate seeds, and pumpkin cheesecake and pecan tarts for dessert.

Tickets for the dinner must be purchased ahead of time. On Saturday, attendees can purchase tickets in advance or at the door for a challah pop-up market at Ponce City Market where five bakeries will give out tastes of their sweet and savory takes on challah. Both events are designed for attendees to break bread together, whether they’re strangers or have known each other for years. “Engagement and connection and the sense of belonging to their Jewish identity, which is for us the most important thing,” Oren said. “To feel that you’re part of a community.” The Friday night Shabbat dinner at Tal Baum's the Atrium will include an exhibition of photos from photographer Sivan Roshianu and chef/artist Alexander “Zoonder” Lachnish. (Courtesy of Sivan Roshianu and Alexander “Zoonder” Lachnish) How Atlanta bakers are putting their own twist on challah Spiller Park Coffee / Dear Friend Bakery Dear Friend Bakery will offer challah doughnuts filled with ginger and turmeric cream.

Donchey’s Jewish heritage became a larger piece of his life ever since his grandparents explained the rich history behind his name and heritage to him in his 20s. Food and drink became a way for him to connect more deeply with that heritage and to share it with others. “In all traditions, it becomes a young man’s game at some point, and so I wanted to pick up my part and tell the story that I had and just make sure the tradition doesn’t fizzle out,” Donchey said. That includes carrying on the challah-making tradition with his daughter. They practice braiding challah with Play-Doh, he said, and it’s become a strong point of connection for them to stand in the kitchen together, dipping chunks of challah into whipped butter and eating it. As a business owner, Donchey said he’s working to bring his heritage into his brand a little more, in part because he hopes to show the “the beauty of it and the loving side.” For Donchey’s challah contribution, he decided to make a challah doughnut called “Challah at Me.” It features small braided challah filled with a ginger and turmeric cream, inspired by a healing elixir called a mogul, he said.

“I didn’t have a grandmother who made it, or I didn’t get passed down a recipe or anything like that,” he said. “But I think, again, just trying to be the new part of that tradition, and to carry it on in more of a family dynamic and one that’s purely out of love, is something where I just cherish challah.” The General Muir Todd Ginsberg of the General Muir will be serving a piece of challah sautéed in butter until crispy and topped with a sauce made of crème fraîche, roe and fresh herbs, followed by some hot kippered salmon cured in brown sugar, salt and rum. “It’s a few bites of decadence,” he said. Ginsberg prefers savory flavors in general, including in his challah. Growing up, Ginsberg’s family also used challah for sandwich bread, and he would eat it with bologna, turkey and roast beef sandwiches. Now, his wife tends to be the challah baker, especially during the holidays, and leftovers are used in savory bread puddings or as a really good breadcrumb for frying food.

“You could have been vegetarian, you could have been pescatarian, you could have loved brisket, you could have loved smoked salmon,” Ginsberg said. “Maybe there was differences there in your diet, but a majority of us all came together over challah.” The Daily Chew The Daily Chew will offer a challah babka with chocolate and pumpkin varieties. Imerman’s father was the cook in her family, so she would often make challah with him while growing up. As she got older, she started trying out her own recipes, and one of her favorites is from a family friend that results in some of the lightest and fluffiest challah. It’s now her own practice to make it with her children each week, who add as many chocolate chips and sprinkles as Imerman will allow. Bringing people together around a table is exactly what the Daily Chew is built on, Imerman said, with the goal of “really being a place where people with all different kinds of dietary needs can come and feel nourished.”