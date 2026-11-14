Food & Dining Midi, Little Tart open in Candler Park and more from Atlanta’s restaurant scene On its first day in business, Midi sold out of sandwiches and salads, the cafe posted on social media. Share Midi (left), a Parisian-style sandwich shop, and a new location of Little Tart Bakeshop (far right), both opened in early November next door to each other in Candler Park. (Courtesy of Midi and Little Tart Bakeshop)

By Henri Hollis 1 hour ago

Sister eateries opened together in Candler Park, an Atlanta-based wine competition announced a new venue, a new bar from the Talat Market team debuted and more from the metro area’s dining scene this week. Midi and Little Tart opened this week Workers at the walk-up service window at Midi in Atlanta's Candler Park neighborhood. (Courtesy of Midi and Little Tart Bakeshop) A Parisian-style sandwich shop and its sister bakery opened next door to each other in Atlanta’s Candler Park neighborhood this week. Little Tart Bakeshop opened its newest location Wednesday, the local bakery chain announced on social media. The new Candler Park storefront at 1645 McLendon Ave. NE was joined the following day by Midi, a French-inspired cafe and sandwich shop first announced in May.

Midi is the first new business concept from the Little Tart team since the debut of Big Softie in 2019, the soft serve ice cream shop that now has three locations. Related Story November brings new cafes, holiday markets and fall lattes November 12, 2026 A selection of goods for sale at Little Tart Bakeshop in Candler Park. (Courtesy of Midi and Little Tart Bakeshop) Owner Sarah O’Brien told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she was thrilled with the warm reception from the Candler Park neighborhood.

“The response has been incredible,” O’Brien said in a Friday afternoon phone call. “I just feel like the whole neighborhood is here right now and has been the past couple days.”

On its first day in business, Midi sold out of sandwiches and salads — “everything except soft serve and fries,” the cafe posted on social media. O’Brien said there was a rush on soft serve in the middle of the afternoon when a school bus dropped off a group of neighborhood kids.

“It makes me emotional because I really was trying to create a place where it felt like the neighborhood, in all the different parts of the day, could come and get what they need and want,” she said. Little Tart, 1645 McLendon Ave. NE, Atlanta. littletartatl.com Midi, 1643 McLendon Ave. NE, Atlanta. midi-atl.com

Related Story Where to eat for Falcons-Chiefs game or while visiting Zoo Atlanta’s pandas November 10, 2026 Sommlympics competition finds new home View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sommlympics (@sommlympics) A national wine competition backed by the Oenophile Institute was rescued by Atlanta’s wine community after the venue for its January event fell through. Sommlympics is a competition for teams of wine professionals and enthusiasts that involves blind tasting, tests of theory and demonstrations of service, according to a news release. The event brings in teams from across the country for a live, in-person gathering.

The 2027 event was originally set to take place at the Hotel Phoenix in downtown Atlanta, according to a Sommlympics social media post. Several months after the next year’s competition was announced, the Sommlympics founders “learned that new management declined to honor the previously executed event contracts,” according to a news release. “What happened next was a welcome reminder that the wine industry, for all its complexity, still knows how to show up for its people,” the announcement said.

Related Story 11 pop-ups and restaurants offering preorders to liven up your Thanksgiving table November 12, 2026 Donations and sponsorships poured in, the announcement said. They allowed the competition to secure the Perlant, a private wine club in Buckhead, to host the event on Jan. 10. “The response from our community has been overwhelming, in the best possible way,” Chelsea Young, founder of the Oenophile Institute, said in a press statement. “We were navigating what felt like an impossible situation, and the wine people of Atlanta stepped up in ways that made it clear Sommlympics means something to them. We’re grateful and honored — and we’re going to make this year’s event the best it’s ever been.” Representatives for Hotel Phoenix have not responded to an inquiry from the AJC.