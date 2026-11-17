Food & Dining Where to eat before seeing holiday lights at the Atlanta Botanical Garden Plus, a dining itinerary for Alliance Theatre’s ‘A Christmas Carol.’ Share A plate of pastitsio, or Greek lasagna, with a cocktail called the Repeat Offender at Buddy Buddy is a good choice after visiting "Garden Lights, Holiday Nights." (Braxton Moore/Courtesy of Buddy Buddy)

By Olivia Wakim 43 minutes ago

Holiday festivities have taken over Atlanta in full force with the opening of the Atlanta Botanical Garden’s “Garden Lights, Holiday Nights” exhibit and Alliance Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol” taking the stage. For those anxious to get into the holiday spirit, here’s an itinerary for where to eat before both events, featuring restaurants around Midtown and Ansley Mall. Where to eat before ‘Garden Lights, Holiday Nights’ The Atlanta Botanical Garden transforms its grounds with “Garden Lights, Holiday Nights” through Jan. 10. Attendees can walk through magical displays of glittering string lights and fantastical creatures. Whether it’s a family outing or a cozy date night, there are plenty of spots to eat in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Where to go for drinks: Verdure Kitchen & Cocktails Start the evening with drinks at Verdure Kitchen & Cocktails, an eatery blending African and Western cuisines. The restaurant’s impressive interiors set the botanical theme with greenery decorating many of the surfaces. Snag a seat at the bar and enjoy cocktails like a coconut hibiscus margarita; a pineapple-spice concoction with pineapple nectar, ginger and mint; and an Amarula and cream soda with South African cream liqueur and cream soda. 560 Dutch Valley Road, Atlanta. 404-946-8973, verdurekitchen.com Lewis Barbecue in Ansley Mall offers a menu of Central Texas-style barbecue from pitmaster John Lewis and a variety of sides. (Olivia Wakim/AJC) Where to go for dinner: Lewis Barbecue For a more casual (and hearty) dinner, head to Lewis Barbecue in Ansley Mall. The restaurant’s large footprint includes a casual dining room as well as Bar Lewis just across the walkway where guests can bring over their trays of barbecue while ordering fun cocktails from the bar. Lewis Barbecue’s Texas-style meats are juicy and flavorful, and the variety of sides all have something to boast, though the green chile corn pudding comes highly recommended.

1544 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-939-9567, lewisbarbecue.com/location/lewis-barbecue-atlanta

The pastitsio, a.k.a. Greek lasagna, at Buddy Buddy. (Braxton Moore/Courtesy of Buddy Buddy) Where to catch late-night festivities: Buddy Buddy If wandering through the Botanical Garden generates an appetite, head to Buddy Buddy in the Midtown Promenade for late-night drinks and comforting Greek dishes to warm you up, like pastitsio (described as Greek lasagna), a meze plate, Greek fries and grilled “lower I.Q.” octopus, as it’s listed on the menu. The cocktail bar stays open until midnight with a selection of quality cocktails that align well with Buddy Buddy’s light-hearted atmosphere. Check out AJC restaurant critic Henri Hollis’ review of the food and cocktails. 931 Monroe Drive, Atlanta. 404-481-5226, buddybuddyatl.com Related Story 3 fun new Atlanta watering holes with surprising depth March 19, 2026 Alliance Theatre in the Woodruff Arts Center will present "A Christmas Carol" through the end of December. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Where to eat before seeing ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Alliance Theatre Alliance Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol” will run on the Coca-Cola Stage in the Memorial Arts Building through Dec. 27. On the weekends, there are performances at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, as well as Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Alliance Theatre’s Midtown location means no matter which showtime you attend, there are plenty of nearby options for good food and drinks, including Elise, located conveniently on the Arts Center property

Where to go for an early dinner: Pasta da Pulcinella For a taste of a long-standing Midtown restaurant, take a short walk to Pasta da Pulcinella. Arrive close to opening time at 5 p.m. for plates of pasta, roasted eggplant and classic Italian dishes inside the comfortable dining room, which is located in a historic 1924 home. 1100 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-876-1114, pastadapulcinella.com Where to go for brunch before the matinee: El Viñedo Local This restaurant’s name means “the local vineyard,” and it offers a menu of South American dishes, coffee and wine. On Saturdays and Sundays, El Viñedo Local is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for brunch with breakfast sandwiches, ceviche, pastries, breakfast arepas and composed plates like the desayuno criollo, complete with chorizo, fried eggs, sweet plantain, eggs, avocado and black beans. 730 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-596-8239, elvinedolocal.com View this post on Instagram A post shared by Café Intermezzo - Midtown (@cafeintermezzo)