Holiday festivities have taken over Atlanta in full force with the opening of the Atlanta Botanical Garden’s “Garden Lights, Holiday Nights” exhibit and Alliance Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol” taking the stage. For those anxious to get into the holiday spirit, here’s an itinerary for where to eat before both events, featuring restaurants around Midtown and Ansley Mall.
Where to eat before ‘Garden Lights, Holiday Nights’
The Atlanta Botanical Garden transforms its grounds with “Garden Lights, Holiday Nights” through Jan. 10. Attendees can walk through magical displays of glittering string lights and fantastical creatures. Whether it’s a family outing or a cozy date night, there are plenty of spots to eat in the surrounding neighborhoods.
Where to go for drinks: Verdure Kitchen & Cocktails
Start the evening with drinks at Verdure Kitchen & Cocktails, an eatery blending African and Western cuisines. The restaurant’s impressive interiors set the botanical theme with greenery decorating many of the surfaces. Snag a seat at the bar and enjoy cocktails like a coconut hibiscus margarita; a pineapple-spice concoction with pineapple nectar, ginger and mint; and an Amarula and cream soda with South African cream liqueur and cream soda.
For a more casual (and hearty) dinner, head to Lewis Barbecue in Ansley Mall. The restaurant’s large footprint includes a casual dining room as well as Bar Lewis just across the walkway where guests can bring over their trays of barbecue while ordering fun cocktails from the bar. Lewis Barbecue’s Texas-style meats are juicy and flavorful, and the variety of sides all have something to boast, though the green chile corn pudding comes highly recommended.
Where to catch late-night festivities: Buddy Buddy
If wandering through the Botanical Garden generates an appetite, head to Buddy Buddy in the Midtown Promenade for late-night drinks and comforting Greek dishes to warm you up, like pastitsio (described as Greek lasagna), a meze plate, Greek fries and grilled “lower I.Q.” octopus, as it’s listed on the menu. The cocktail bar stays open until midnight with a selection of quality cocktails that align well with Buddy Buddy’s light-hearted atmosphere. Check out AJC restaurant critic Henri Hollis’ review of the food and cocktails.
Where to eat before seeing ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Alliance Theatre
Alliance Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol” will run on the Coca-Cola Stage in the Memorial Arts Building through Dec. 27. On the weekends, there are performances at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, as well as Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Alliance Theatre’s Midtown location means no matter which showtime you attend, there are plenty of nearby options for good food and drinks, including Elise, located conveniently on the Arts Center property
Where to go for an early dinner: Pasta da Pulcinella
For a taste of a long-standing Midtown restaurant, take a short walk to Pasta da Pulcinella. Arrive close to opening time at 5 p.m. for plates of pasta, roasted eggplant and classic Italian dishes inside the comfortable dining room, which is located in a historic 1924 home.
Where to go for brunch before the matinee: El Viñedo Local
This restaurant’s name means “the local vineyard,” and it offers a menu of South American dishes, coffee and wine. On Saturdays and Sundays, El Viñedo Local is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for brunch with breakfast sandwiches, ceviche, pastries, breakfast arepas and composed plates like the desayuno criollo, complete with chorizo, fried eggs, sweet plantain, eggs, avocado and black beans.
Where to get hot chocolate after the show: Cafe Intermezzo
After being transported to 19th-century England, a mug of hot chocolate is in order to bring you back to the 21st century. Cafe Intermezzo’s Midtown location is open all day and well into the night, so no matter what time “A Christmas Carol” wraps up, you can snag a seat at the European-inspired coffeehouse for dessert and indulgent hot chocolate. There are a few hot chocolate varieties to choose from, including a Mexican hot chocolate and a peanut butter cup hot chocolate.