Food & Dining Eats reopens in West End and more from Atlanta’s dining scene The Eats sign from the original building was restored inside Wild Heaven’s West End brewery in the Lee + White development. (Courtesy of Wild Heaven)

This week on the Atlanta food and dining scene: A comfort-food classic was resurrected, a group of chefs was recognized by the state for their work with local farmers, a new cocktail bar opened in west Midtown and more. Eats has brought the same menu, staff and equipment to Wild Heaven's brewery in the Lee + White development. (Courtesy of Wild Heaven)

Comfort-food favorite Eats is now open at Wild Heaven West End Eats has officially risen from the dead after closing its iconic location on Ponce de Leon Avenue in October. The new location opened Thursday inside Wild Heaven’s West End brewery at the Lee + White development with much of the original menu, decor and staff. Longtime manager Levi Nichols was retained and continues to lead the kitchen, according to a news release. The new location of Eats has the same menu of comfort-food favorites as the original. (Courtesy of Wild Heaven)

“Eats has always been about consistency, value and food people come back for again and again,” Wild Heaven co-president Nick Purdy said in a press statement. “When the opportunity came to keep that alive, we took it seriously. The same kitchen team led by Levi Nichols is here, much of the original equipment is still in use, and we’ve even brought over furniture and memorabilia from the Ponce location.”

Eats at Wild Heaven will be open daily. 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-254-2232, wildheavenbeer.com Front row (from left): Chef Burns Sullivan, GRA President & CEO Stephanie Fischer, Chef Holly Chute, Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper, Chef Laura Orellana, Chef Taylor Mead, Chef Hudson Terrell Back row (from left): Chef Christian Bell, Chef Gary Caldwell, Pitmaster Kyle Bryner, Chef Holden McKinstry. Not pictured: Chef Ben Vaughn. (Brandon Amato/Courtesy of Georgia Grown) Georgia chefs honored for ties to local farmers Georgia’s Department of Agriculture and the Georgia Restaurant Association named nine chefs to its Georgia Grown Executive Chefs program Monday, according to a news release. The Georgia Grown program is a statewide initiative meant to develop closer relationships between farmers and chefs.

“These chefs were selected not only for their outstanding culinary abilities, but also for their commitment to sourcing Georgia Grown products directly from Georgia farmers,” Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J. Harper said in a press statement. The 2026 class of Georgia Grown executive chefs includes: Ben Vaughn of White Oak Kitchen & Cocktails (Atlanta)

Burns Sullivan of 5 & 10 (Athens)

Christian Bell of Oreatha’s at the Point (Atlanta)

Gary Caldwell of Marcus Bar & Grille (Atlanta)

Holden McKinstry of Vice Steak Bar (Alpharetta)

Hudson Terrell of Animal Farm and Gabagool (Columbus)

Kyle Bryner of Blue Hound Barbecue (Dillard)

Laura Orellana of Osteria Mattone (Roswell)

Taylor Mead of the Atlanta Botanical Gardens (Atlanta) georgiagrown.com Local developer plans to reinvigorate Virginia-Highland retail Third & Urban, a local real estate development firm, recently announced an investment in one of the Virginia-Highland neighborhood’s primary retail and restaurant corridors, Urbanize Atlanta reported.

The developers have assembled more than 60,000 square feet of retail space along North Highland Avenue near the nightlife cluster of Neighbor’s Pub, Atkins Park Restaurant and Dark Horse Tavern, according to the real estate-focused publication. Third & Urban will spend more than $3 million on streetscape upgrades for the project, which has been named the Atkins Park Collection. Construction will reportedly begin later this spring. thirdandurban.com More metro Atlanta food happenings Jardi Chocolates is selling a special Eid collection. (Brandon Amato/Courtesy of Jardi Chocolates) Local chocolate shop celebrates Eid Jardi Chocolates is offering a limited-edition collection celebrating the end of Ramadan. The chocolates are made without alcohol in flavors like caramel cashew crunch, apricot almond, honey cake and date and vanilla. A box containing four chocolates, one of each flavor, costs $12. Orders can be placed online and local pickup is available 24/7 from the climate-controlled lockers by Jardi’s production facility in Chamblee. 3400 W. Hospital Ave., Chamblee. 470-240-8353, jardichocolates.com

Mural opportunity for local artists Johns Creek couple Steve and Randi Rubin, who are working to open a Toastique franchise in their area, are holding a contest for local artists to paint a mural in their forthcoming restaurant. The contest will award three prizes; first prize will win $2,500 in cash and a $500 Toastique gift card and second prize will win $1,000 in cash and a $250 gift card. Third prize will win a $500 Toastique gift card. Entries should include a digital mural concept, portfolio samples and a short artist statement. Submissions are due Friday and can be made by emailing ToastiqueJohnsCreekMural@gmail.com. 3005 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. toastique.com Restaurant openings and announcements New Orleans-based cocktail bar Barrel Proof will open an Atlanta outpost in the space that formerly held Little Trouble. (Courtesy of Barrel Proof) Barrel Proof, a cocktail bar with a location in New Orleans, opened Friday in the Westside Provisions District, restaurant representatives said.