Food & Dining 8 Easy One-Pan Recipes to Get You Through Winter Break These cozy casseroles and sheet pan dinners are perfect for chaotic weeks Sheet pan harrissa chicken and potatoes is a classic weeknight meal. (AJC FILE)

Today is what I call a “what-a-week Wednesday.” The kids are on winter break, work emails are piling up, the stack of Amazon returns has gotten out of control and we still have to get dinner on the table on time, preferably before everyone has a meltdown. This is the point in the week when an ambitious meal plan loses its glossy appeal (I’m looking at you, 18-hour ramen broth) and a simple hearty meal wins by a landslide. I dug through The Atlanta Journal-Constitution archives for eight easy recipes for casseroles and sheet-pan dinners that can be prepped ahead, are ready in under an hour and reheat like true weekday champions.

Pick one or two recipes to get you through the rest of the week and bookmark the rest. Future-you will be very thankful. JoAnn’s Sausage and Rice Casserole JoAnn's Sausage and Rice Casserole is hearty and savory. (Courtesy of Pam Armstrong) This cozy recipe takes about an hour in the oven after a short assembly; it’s hearty, savory and makes great leftovers for lunch the next day (if you manage any). Creamy rice, smoky sausage and cheese make this feel like a warm hug for the hangry people in your life. Loaded Cauliflower Bake Loaded Cauliflower Bake oozes with cheese. (Susan Selasky)

Susan Selasky turns cauliflower into something rich and comforting in this easy recipe. It’s oozing with cheese pulls and feels slightly indulgent. Granted, this is not a quick 15-minute throw-together but most of the work is hands-off once it’s in the oven.

Speedy French Onion Chicken Speedy French Onion Chicken is a tantalizing combination of baked chicken, caramelized onions and golden melted cheese. (Virginia Willis for the AJC) In this one-pot recipe, the legendary Virginia Willis turns humble Vidalia onions into sweet, caramelized magic that coats every bite of tender chicken. She makes quick work of caramelizing onions thanks to one easy trick. BBQ Chicken Egg Strata This BBQ Chicken Egg Strata keeps breakfast from tasting boring. (Kellie Hynes for the AJC) This strata recipe from Kellie Hynes is the breakfast-meets-dinner hero you need this week. It’s eggy, smoky and comforting, with barbecue sauce tying it all together. Plus, you can prep it the night before so it’s effortless when it’s time to heat and eat. Sheet-Pan Pork Chops with Asparagus and Fennel Sheet pan pork chops with asparagus and fennel cooks quickly in the oven. (Chris Hunt for the AJC)

This sheet-pan dinner from Kate Williams is a lesson in thoughtful weeknight roasting: punchy fennel and bright asparagus alongside juicy pork chops all finish together with a quick broil. There’s a little timing finesse (staggered oven time), but prep is under 10 minutes, and cleanup is basically a single pan. Sheet Pan Gnocchi with Wild Mushrooms and Ricotta Sheet Pan Gnocchi with Wild Mushrooms and Ricotta is elegant and fuss-free. (Kate Williams for the AJC). This recipe’s a playful riff on a traditional sheet pan supper. Gnocchi and mushrooms roast without parboiling, then get finished with creamy ricotta and lemon to cut through the richness. It looks elegant but gets to your table without fuss. Harissa Chicken and Potatoes Sheet pan harrissa chicken and potatoes is a one-pan delight. (AJC FILE) This week, just say no to babysitting a pot on the stovetop and try this sheet pan meal from Kate Williams. Chicken thighs and potatoes get roasted together with smoky, spicy harissa for an easy dinner that’s crispy, warm and soulful.