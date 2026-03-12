Mirae blesses Brookhaven with a beautiful Asian-fusion gem

What makes Mirae even more special is that it delivers so much at a relatively reasonable price point. Most items on the menu are priced between $20 and $30, and the portion sizes were often more generous than I expected. It’s a fabulous value, though I don’t want to cheapen the restaurant with such a label.
So, don’t go to Mirae just because you’ll find better cooking than at many restaurants twice as expensive. Go because it’s a thoughtful, competent restaurant that also manages to be sexy and sophisticated. Go because the drinks are interesting and the service is wonderful. Go because Mirae is excellent, period.
4 out of 5 stars (excellent)
Service: poised, polished and thoughtful
Noise level: moderate to loud
Recommended dishes: Korean beef tartare yukhoe, shrimp toast menbosha, pork belly wrap, bone marrow, hand roll, Caesar salad, confit cabbage salad, crab bisque, Chilean sea bass, claypot chicken, prawn shrimp, pasta with bafun uni
Vegetarian dishes: Caesar salad, confit cabbage salad, tofu steak
Alcohol: full bar with craft cocktails, wine, a short list of sake by the bottle and soju
Price range: $50-$100 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 5-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 5-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible
Parking: paid deck and street parking nearby
Nearest MARTA station: about half a mile from Brookhaven/Oglethorpe station
Reservations: recommended, found on Resy
Address, phone: 1350 Dresden Drive NE, Brookhaven. 470-355-6221
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
