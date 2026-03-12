Mirae blesses Brookhaven with a beautiful Asian-fusion gem

Heavy on concrete and wood, the modern space gets a bit of organic warmth from bonsai, including an ancient-looking preserved tree centerpiece, and soft, well-placed lighting, much of it emanating from large wall panels inspired by the decorative panels found in many Korean homes. From the sidewalk outside the new Parkside on Dresden development, stepping through Mirae’s wide, weighty door feels like passing into a bubble of refinement and taste.

The excellent service begins right when you check in at the host stand. The hosts warmly greeted our party on each visit and quickly whisked us to our table. The primary servers are confident and conversational, though it felt like the entire staff serviced our table. Silverware was cleared between each course, water was consistently topped up and I found my napkin neatly folded in place after a trip to the restroom. Mirae isn’t exactly inexpensive, but the level of service befits a much higher-dollar restaurant.

A restaurant’s true service standard is revealed when things go wrong. During one visit to Mirae, a server from the bar spilled some of a cocktail while delivering it to one of my dining partners. Less than a quarter of the cocktail was lost, but the server immediately cleaned the spill and remade the drink without asking. She delivered the fresh cocktail with apologies and the whole incident, which was minor to begin with, was perfectly fixed.

Mirae’s cocktails are the center of bar manager Orestes Cruz’s beverage program, with a nice range of flavor profiles and intensity levels. The Shanghai Mule is a light, fizzy combination of vodka and ginger with a touch of complexity from Chinese five-spice. The Whispers of Kyoto is rich and balanced, with Japanese whiskey, sweet pineapple and a light egg-white foam cap. The wine list is curated and interesting, with most glasses in the $14 to $18 range. Mirae also serves the fantastic, original Minhwa Spirits soju — a nice local touch.

